openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

snap-points-2d

by gl-vis
4.0.0 (see all)

Hierarchically snap round a set of 2d points for optimizing level of detail rendering in WebGL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

938

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

snap-points-2d

Runs iterative snap rounding on a set of 2D coordinates to produce a hierarchical level of detail for optimizing online rendering of huge 2D plots.

Install

npm i snap-points-2d

API

{levels, ids, weights, points} = require('snap-points-2d')(points, bounds?)

Reorders the points hierarchically such that those which are drawn at the same pixel coordinate are grouped together.

Inputs
  • points is an input array of 2*n coordinate values. It is kept untouched.
  • bounds is an optional array of 4 bounding box values of the points.
Outputs
  • points is an output float64 array with reordered an normalized to bounds point values.
  • ids is an output uint32 array which gets the reordered index of the points.
  • weights is an output uint32 array of point weights (number of points at the same pixel), which can be used for transparent rendering.
  • levels is an array of LOD scales. Each record is an object with the following properties:
    • pixelSize the pixel size of this level of detail in data units
    • offset the offset of this lod within the output array
    • count the number of items in the lod

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial