Runs iterative snap rounding on a set of 2D coordinates to produce a hierarchical level of detail for optimizing online rendering of huge 2D plots.
npm i snap-points-2d
{levels, ids, weights, points} = require('snap-points-2d')(points, bounds?)
Reorders the
points hierarchically such that those which are drawn at the same pixel coordinate are grouped together.
points is an input array of 2*n coordinate values. It is kept untouched.
bounds is an optional array of 4 bounding box values of the points.
points is an output float64 array with reordered an normalized to
bounds point values.
ids is an output uint32 array which gets the reordered index of the points.
weights is an output uint32 array of point weights (number of points at the same pixel), which can be used for transparent rendering.
levels is an array of LOD scales. Each record is an object with the following properties:
pixelSize the pixel size of this level of detail in data units
offset the offset of this lod within the output array
count the number of items in the lod
