Runs iterative snap rounding on a set of 2D coordinates to produce a hierarchical level of detail for optimizing online rendering of huge 2D plots.

Install

npm i snap-points- 2d

API

Reorders the points hierarchically such that those which are drawn at the same pixel coordinate are grouped together.

Inputs

points is an input array of 2*n coordinate values. It is kept untouched.

bounds is an optional array of 4 bounding box values of the points.

Outputs

points is an output float64 array with reordered an normalized to bounds point values.

ids is an output uint32 array which gets the reordered index of the points.

is an output uint32 array which gets the reordered index of the points. weights is an output uint32 array of point weights (number of points at the same pixel), which can be used for transparent rendering.

weights is an output uint32 array of point weights (number of points at the same pixel), which can be used for transparent rendering. levels is an array of LOD scales. Each record is an object with the following properties: pixelSize the pixel size of this level of detail in data units offset the offset of this lod within the output array count the number of items in the lod

is an array of LOD scales. Each record is an object with the following properties:

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License