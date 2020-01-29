Fast & Durable key-value store for NodeJS/Electron
Get a running database in a snap!
SnapDB is a pure javascript persistent key-value store that provides ordered mapping from keys to string values. Data is persisted to disk using a Log Structure Merge Tree (LSM Tree) inspired by LevelDB / RocksDB. SnapDB has 100% API compatibility with LevelDB & RocksDB and also includes additional functionality.
Uses synchronous filesystem methods to exclusively perform append writes to disk, this puts the performance of SnapDB near the theoretical maximum write performance for ACID compliant javascript databases.
npm i snap-db --save
import { SnapDB } from "snap-db";
const example = async () => {
// setup database
const db = new SnapDB("my_db" /* database folder */);
// put a record
await db.put(20, "hello");
// get a record
const data = await db.get(20);
console.log(data) // "hello"
}
example();
The
SnapDB class accepts a single argument which is either a string describing the database folder OR an object that has the following properties:
|Property
|Required
|Type
|Details
|dir
|true
|string
|The folder to persist data into.
|key
|false
|"any"|"int" | "string" | "float"
|Default is
any. Optionally type cast/force a specific key type. Don't change this after you create a database unless you want to have a bad time.
|mainThread
|false
|bool
|Default is
false. If
true database actions will be ran in single thread mode. In single thread mode write and read performance is more than doubled (skips serialization across workers), but database actions will block your NodeJS application. Blocking likely won't be noticeable if you always have small (under 1KB) keys and values. Compaction is always done in a different thread.
|cache
|false
|bool
|Default is
false. If
true, data will be loaded to/from js memory in addition to being saved to disk, allowing MUCH faster reads at the cost of having the entire database in memory.
|autoFlush
|false
|bool | number
|Default is
2. The database automatically flushes the log/memtable to SSTables once the log/memtable reaches 2MB or greater in size. Set this to
false to disable automatic flushes/compaction entirely. Set this to a number (in MB) to control how large the log/memtable should get before a flush/compaction is performed.
The current version of SnapDB being used.
This is
true when the database is performing compaction in the background,
false otherwise. Compactions are performed in a separate thread so should only affect write throughput.
This is
true when a transaction is active,
false otherwise.
Call on database initialization to know when the database is ready. Will return immediately if the database is already ready. This is optional, queries will queue until the database is ready to use, then execute in order.
const db = new SnapDB({
dir: "my_db", // database folder
key: "int", // key type, can be "any", "int", "string" or "float"
});
await db.ready();
// database ready for queries
Returns
true if the database is ready,
false otherwise.
Returns
true if the database isn't ready,
false otherwise.
Puts data into the database at the provided key. Replaces entirely whatever value was there before or creates new value at that key. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
If key type is "any", keys must be a string or number. Everything else will be stringified.
await db.put(20, "hello")
// "hello" is now at key 20
await db.put(20, "");
// "" is now at key 20
Used to get the value of a single key. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
await db.put(20, "hello")
// "hello" is now at key 20
const data = await db.get(20);
console.log(data) // "hello"
Checks to see if a single key exists. This query happens purely in memory and doesn't touch the disk, has excellent performance. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
await db.put(20, "hello")
// "hello" is now at key 20
const data = await db.exists(20);
console.log(data) // true
Deletes a key and it's value from the database. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
await db.put(20, "hello")
// "hello" is now at key 20
await db.del(20);
// there is no value at key 20, and key 20 no longer exists.
Gets the total number of records in the database. This query happens purely in memory and doesn't touch the disk, has excellent performance. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
await db.put(30, "hello 3");
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
const total = await db.getCount();
console.log(total) // 3
Clears all keys and values from the database. All other query types will fail while the database is being emptied, wait for this to complete before attempting to write new data to the database. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
await db.put(30, "hello 3");
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
await db.empty(); // remove everything
const total = await db.getCount();
console.log(total) // 0
Closes the database, clears the keys from memory and kills the worker threads. This isn't reversible, you have to create a new
SnapDB instance to get things going again. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
await db.close();
// database is closed, can't do anything further with it.
Forces the log to be flushed into database files and clears the memtable. Normally the database waits until the log/memtable is 2MB or larger before flushing them. Once the log is flushed into disk files a compaction is performed if it's needed. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
The log files and database files are both written to disk in a safe, robust manner so this method isn't needed for normal activity or to make writes more reliable. Good reasons to use this method include:
autoFlush off you'll need this method to flush the log/memtable periodically.
await db.put(30, "hello 3");
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
await db.flushLog();
// above 3 "put" commands are now flushed from the log to level files.
Start a database transaction. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
End a database transaction, making sure it's been flushed to the filesystem. Returns a promise if no callback is provided.
await db.startTx();
await db.put(30, "hello 3");
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
await db.del(10);
await db.endTx();
// above 4 commands are now atomically updated into the database
Subscribe to a specific event.
Unsubscribe from a specific event.
// listen for compactions in the first 10 seconds
const compactStart = (ev) => {
console.log("Database is compacting!");
}
const compactEnd = (ev) => {
console.log("Database is done compacting!");
}
db.on("compact-start", compactStart);
db.on("compact-end", compactEnd);
setTimeout(() => {
db.off("compact-start", compactStart);
db.off("compact-end", compactEnd);
}, 10 000);
You can listen for the following events:
|Event
|Trigger Details
|ready
|After the database is ready to query.
|get
|After a value is retrieved with
.get.
|put
|After a value is set with
.put.
|delete
|After a value is deleted with
.del or
.delete.
|get-keys
|For every key when
.getAllKeys is called.
|get-keys-end
|After the end of a
.getAllKeys query.
|get-count
|After
.getCount is query is returned.
|get-query
|For every key value pair returned when
.query is called.
|get-query-end
|After the end of a
.query query.
|get-all
|For every key value pair returned when
.getAll is called.
|get-all-end
|After the end of a
.getAll query.
|get-offset
|For every key value pair returned when
.offset is called.
|get-offset-end
|After the end of a
.offset query.
|get-range
|For every key value pair returned when
.range is called.
|get-range-end
|After the end of a
.range query.
|read-stream
|For every key value pair returned when
.createReadStream is called.
|read-stream-end
|After the end of a
.createReadStream query.
|read-key-stream
|For every key value pair returned when
.createKeyStream is called.
|read-key-stream-end
|After the end of a
.createKeyStream query.
|read-value-stream
|For every key value pair returned when
createValueStream is called.
|read-value-stream-end
|After the end of a
createValueStream query.
|tx-start
|After a transaction is started.
|tx-end
|After a transaction completes.
|close
|After the database is closed.
|clear
|After the database is cleared.
|compact-start
|When a compaction is starting.
|compact-end
|After a compaction has completed.
Used to perform generic queries on the database data. The
queryArgs is an object with these optional properties:
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
reverse (boolean, default: false): stream entries in reverse order.
limit (number, default: -1): limit the number of entries collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of -1 means there is no limit. When reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.
keys (boolean, default: true): whether the results should contain keys. Set to false to only get values.
values (boolean, default: true): whether the results should contain values. Set to false to only get keys. If values=false the query will operate exclusively in memory and not touch the disk, it'll only loop over the keys.
offset Cannot be used in combination with
gt,
gte,
lt, or
lte properties. Defines an offset from the beginning of the key list to start streaming. If reverse=true the offset will be from the end of the key list.
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
db.query({}, (key, data) => {
console.log(key, data);
}, (err) => {
console.log("DONE");
}, false);
// 10, "hello 1"
// 20, "hello 2"
// DONE
An iterable version of the query method. Usage:
const data = await db.queryIt({});
for await (const [key, value] of data) {
console.log(key, data);
}
A stream version of the query method. Usage:
const data = db.queryStream({});
data.on("data", ([key, data]) => {
console.log(key, data);
})
data.on("error", () => {
// error!
})
data.on("finish", () => {
// done!
})
Gets all the keys & values in the database in key order, use the callback functions to capture the data. Can optionally return the keys/values in reverse order.
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
db.getAll((key, data) => {
console.log(key, data);
}, (err) => {
console.log("DONE");
}, false);
// 10, "hello 1"
// 20, "hello 2"
// DONE
An iterable version of the query method. Usage:
const data = await db.getAllIt();
for await (const [key, value] of data) {
console.log(key, data);
}
A stream version of the query method. Usage:
const data = db.getAllStream();
data.on("data", ([key, data]) => {
console.log(key, data);
})
data.on("error", () => {
// error!
})
data.on("finish", () => {
// done!
})
Gets all the keys in the database, use the callback functions to capture the data. This query happens purely in memory and doesn't touch the disk, has excellent performance. Can optionally return the keys in reverse order. This is orders of magnitude faster than the
getAll method.
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
db.getAllKeys((key) => {
console.log(key);
}, (err) => {
console.log("DONE");
}, false);
// 10
// 20
// DONE
An iterable version of the query method. Usage:
const data = await db.getAllKeysIt();
for await (const key of data) {
console.log(key);
}
A stream version of the query method. Usage:
const data = db.getAllKeysStream(10, 20);
data.on("data", ([key, data]) => {
console.log(key, data);
})
data.on("error", () => {
// error!
})
data.on("finish", () => {
// done!
})
Gets a range of rows between the provided lower and upper values. Can optionally return the results in reverse.
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
db.range(9, 12, (key, data) => {
console.log(key, data);
}, (err) => {
console.log("DONE");
}, false);
// 10, "hello 1"
// DONE
An iterable version of the query method. Usage:
const data = await db.rangeIt(10, 20);
for await (const [key, value] of data) {
console.log(key, data);
}
A stream version of the query method. Usage:
const data = db.rangeStream(10, 20);
data.on("data", ([key, data]) => {
console.log(key, data);
})
data.on("error", () => {
// error!
})
data.on("finish", () => {
// done!
})
Gets a section of rows provided the offset and limit you'd like. Can optionally return the results in reverse order from the bottom of the list.
await db.put(30, "hello 3");
await db.put(20, "hello 2");
await db.put(10, "hello 1");
db.offset(1, 2, (key, data) => {
console.log(key, data);
}, (err) => {
console.log("DONE");
}, false);
// 20, "hello 2"
// 30, "hello 3"
// DONE
An iterable version of the query method. Usage:
const data = await db.offsetIt(0, 10);
for await (const [key, value] of data) {
console.log(key, data);
}
A stream version of the query method. Usage:
const data = db.offsetStream(0, 10);
data.on("data", ([key, data]) => {
console.log(key, data);
})
data.on("error", () => {
// error!
})
data.on("finish", () => {
// done!
})
batch() can be used for very fast bulk-write operations (both put and delete). The
array argument should contain a list of operations to be executed sequentially, although as a whole they are performed as an atomic operation inside the underlying store.
Each operation is contained in an object having the following properties:
type,
key,
value, where the type is either
'put' or
'del'. In the case of
'del' the
value property is ignored. Any entries with a
key of
null or
undefined will cause an error to be returned on the
callback and any
type: 'put' entry with a
value of
null or
undefined will return an error.
const ops = [
{ type: 'del', key: 'father' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'name', value: 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'dob', value: '16 February 1941' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'spouse', value: 'Kim Young-sook' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'occupation', value: 'Clown' }
]
db.batch(ops, (err) => {
if (err) return console.log('Ooops!', err)
console.log('Great success dear leader!')
})
If no callback is provided, a promise is returned.
batch(), when called with no arguments will return a
Batch object which can be used to build, and eventually commit, an atomic batch operation. Depending on how it's used, it is possible to obtain greater performance when using the chained form of
batch() over the array form.
db.batch()
.del('father')
.put('name', 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim')
.put('dob', '16 February 1941')
.put('spouse', 'Kim Young-sook')
.put('occupation', 'Clown')
.write(() => { console.log('Done!') })
batch.put(key, value)
Queue a put operation on the current batch, not committed until a
write() is called on the batch.
This method may
throw a
WriteError if there is a problem with your put (such as the
value being
null or
undefined).
batch.del(key)
Queue a del operation on the current batch, not committed until a
write() is called on the batch.
This method may
throw a
WriteError if there is a problem with your delete.
batch.clear()
Clear all queued operations on the current batch, any previous operations will be discarded.
batch.length
The number of queued operations on the current batch.
batch.write(callback?: (error: any) => void)
Commit the queued operations for this batch. All operations not cleared will be written to the underlying store atomically, that is, they will either all succeed or fail with no partial commits.
options is passed on to the underlying store.
options.keyEncoding and
options.valueEncoding are not supported here.
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.
Returns a Readable Stream of key-value pairs. A pair is an object with
key and
value properties. By default it will stream all entries in the underlying store from start to end. Use the options described below to control the range, direction and results.
db.createReadStream()
.on('data', (data) => {
console.log(data.key, '=', data.value)
})
.on('error', (err) => {
console.log('Oh my!', err)
})
.on('close', () => {
console.log('Stream closed')
})
.on('end', () => {
console.log('Stream ended')
})
You can supply an options object as the first parameter to
createReadStream() with the following properties:
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.
reverse (boolean, default:
false): stream entries in reverse order. Beware that due to the way that stores like LevelDB work, a reverse seek can be slower than a forward seek.
limit (number, default:
-1): limit the number of entries collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of
-1 means there is no limit. When
reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.
keys (boolean, default:
true): whether the results should contain keys. If set to
true and
values set to
false then results will simply be keys, rather than objects with a
key property. Used internally by the
createKeyStream() method.
values (boolean, default:
true): whether the results should contain values. If set to
true and
keys set to
false then results will simply be values, rather than objects with a
value property. Used internally by the
createValueStream() method.
offset (number): Cannot be used in combination with
gt,
gte,
lt, or
lte properties. Defines an offset from the beginning of the key list to start streaming. If reverse=true the offset will be from the end of the key list.
Returns a Readable Stream of keys rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for
createReadStream to control the range and direction.
You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to
createReadStream() with
keys set to
true and
values set to
false. The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode.
db.createKeyStream()
.on('data', (data) => {
console.log('key=', data)
})
// same as:
db.createReadStream({ keys: true, values: false })
.on('data', (data) => {
console.log('key=', data)
})
Returns a Readable Stream of values rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for
createReadStream to control the range and direction.
You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to
createReadStream() with
values set to
true and
keys set to
false. The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode.
db.createValueStream()
.on('data', (data) => {
console.log('value=', data)
})
// same as:
db.createReadStream({ keys: false, values: true })
.on('data', (data) => {
console.log('value=', data)
})
The architecture of SnapDB is heavily borrowed from LevelDB/RocksDB and shares many of their advantages and limitations. LSM Tree databases are written almost exclusively to solve a single problem: how do you prevent extremely costly random writes to the disk? The LSM Tree structure is used to incrementally migrate and merge updates into progressively larger "Levels" using sorted immutable files. In practice additional structures like bloom filters and red-black trees are needed to get acceptable read performance.
When you perform a write the data is loaded into an in memory cache (memtable) and appended to a log file. Once the data is stored in the log file the write is considered to be committed to the database. Deletes work much the same, except they write a special "tombstone" record so that we know the record is deleted and to ignore older writes of that same key.
Logfile writes are always append only meaning the data in the logfile is considered unsorted, however the memtable maintains a sorted mapping of all the log values to make compaction fast and efficient.
The logfile and memtable always share the same data/state so the memtable can be restored from the logfile at any point.
Compactions are only possibly performed following a log flush or when manually triggered.
Once the logfile/memtable reach a threshold in size (2MB by default) all it's data is flushed to the first of many "Levels" of database files. Each database file is an immutable SSTable containing a bloom filter, a sorted index, and a data file containing the actual values. Database/Level files are never overwritten, modified or larger than 2MB unless single database keys/values are larger than 2MB.
A limitation to the size restriction for log/memtable involves transactions. A single transaction, regardless of it's size, is committed entirely to the log before compaction begins. This guarantees that transactions are ACID but limits the transaction size to available memory.
Log flushes involve loading all Level 0 files into memory, merging their contents with the memtable, then writing all new Level 0 files. Once all Level 0 files collectively contain more than 10MB of data one of the files in Level 0 is selected and it's contents are merged with files in Level 1 that overlap the keys in the selected Level 0 file. After the merge all data in the selected Level 0 file is now in Level 1 and the original Level 0 file is marked for deletion. This cycle continues with every subsequent Level, each Level being limited to a maximum of 10^L+1 MB worth of files. (Level 0 = 10MB, Level 1 = 100MB, etc)
Since data is sorted into SSTables for each Level, it's easy to discover overlapping keys between Levels and perform compactions that only handle data in the 10s of megabytes, even if the database is storing dozens of gigabytes of data. Additionally compactions will merge redundant key values (only keeping the newest value) and drop tombstones if no older values for a given key exist.
Each compaction normally won't move records across more than one set of Levels. The result ends up being all log/compaction writes and reads are sequential and relatively minor in size regardless of how large the database gets.
Once a log flush/compaction completes these actions are performed, in this order:
When the database is loaded it looks for and prioritizes loading the contents of the temporary manifest file.
This order of operations guarantees that if there is a crash at any point before, during or after compaction the database remains in a state that can easily be recovered from with no possibility of data loss. The absolute worst case is a compaction is performed that ends up being discarded and must be done again.
Additionally, individual log writes and database files are stored with checksums to guarantee file and log integrity.
Reads are performed in this order:
One of the main ways SnapDB is different from LevelDB/RocksDB is the database keys are stored in a red-black tree to make key traversal faster. This allows fast
.offset and
.getCount methods in the API that aren't typically available for LevelDB/RocksDB and key only queries are orders of magnitude faster than LevelDB/RocksDB. The tradeoff is that all keys must fit in javascript memory.
Copyright (c) 2019 Scott Lott
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.