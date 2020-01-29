Fast & Durable key-value store for NodeJS/Electron

Get a running database in a snap!

SnapDB is a pure javascript persistent key-value store that provides ordered mapping from keys to string values. Data is persisted to disk using a Log Structure Merge Tree (LSM Tree) inspired by LevelDB / RocksDB. SnapDB has 100% API compatibility with LevelDB & RocksDB and also includes additional functionality.

Uses synchronous filesystem methods to exclusively perform append writes to disk, this puts the performance of SnapDB near the theoretical maximum write performance for ACID compliant javascript databases.

Features

Zero dependencies.

Zero compiling.

Zero configuring.

API Compatible With LevelDB/RocksDB.

ACID Compliant with transaction support.

Multiple ways to query data.

Optionally control compaction manually.

Constant time range & offset/limit queries.

Typescript & Babel friendly.

Works in NodeJS and Electron.

Keys are sorted, allowing very fast range queries.

Data is durable in the face of application or power failure.

Runs in it's own thread to prevent blocking.

Includes event system.

Installation

npm i snap-db --save

Usage

import { SnapDB } from "snap-db" ; const example = async () => { const db = new SnapDB( "my_db" ); await db.put( 20 , "hello" ); const data = await db.get( 20 ); console .log(data) } example();

API

The SnapDB class accepts a single argument which is either a string describing the database folder OR an object that has the following properties:

Object Properties

Property Required Type Details dir true string The folder to persist data into. key false "any"|"int" | "string" | "float" Default is any . Optionally type cast/force a specific key type. Don't change this after you create a database unless you want to have a bad time. mainThread false bool Default is false . If true database actions will be ran in single thread mode. In single thread mode write and read performance is more than doubled (skips serialization across workers), but database actions will block your NodeJS application. Blocking likely won't be noticeable if you always have small (under 1KB) keys and values. Compaction is always done in a different thread. cache false bool Default is false . If true , data will be loaded to/from js memory in addition to being saved to disk, allowing MUCH faster reads at the cost of having the entire database in memory. autoFlush false bool | number Default is 2 . The database automatically flushes the log/memtable to SSTables once the log/memtable reaches 2MB or greater in size. Set this to false to disable automatic flushes/compaction entirely. Set this to a number (in MB) to control how large the log/memtable should get before a flush/compaction is performed.

Class Properties

.version: number

The current version of SnapDB being used.

.isCompacting: boolean

This is true when the database is performing compaction in the background, false otherwise. Compactions are performed in a separate thread so should only affect write throughput.

.isTx: boolean

This is true when a transaction is active, false otherwise.

Class Methods

.ready .ready():Promise\<void> Call on database initialization to know when the database is ready. Will return immediately if the database is already ready. This is optional, queries will queue until the database is ready to use, then execute in order. const db = new SnapDB({ dir: "my_db" , key: "int" , }); await db.ready();

.isOpen .isOpen(): boolean Returns true if the database is ready, false otherwise.

.isClosed .isClosed(): boolean Returns true if the database isn't ready, false otherwise.

.put .put(key: any, data: string, callback?: (err: any) => void): Promise\<void> Puts data into the database at the provided key. Replaces entirely whatever value was there before or creates new value at that key. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. If key type is "any", keys must be a string or number. Everything else will be stringified. await db.put( 20 , "hello" ) await db.put( 20 , "" );

.get .get(key: any, callback?: (err: any, value: string) => void):Promise\<string> Used to get the value of a single key. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. await db.put( 20 , "hello" ) const data = await db.get( 20 ); console .log(data)

.exists .exists(key: any, callback?: (err: any, result?: boolean) => void):Promise\<boolean> Checks to see if a single key exists. This query happens purely in memory and doesn't touch the disk, has excellent performance. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. await db.put( 20 , "hello" ) const data = await db.exists( 20 ); console .log(data)

.del .del(key: any, callback?: (err: any) => void): Promise\<void> Deletes a key and it's value from the database. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. await db.put( 20 , "hello" ) await db.del( 20 );

.getCount .getCount(callback?: (err: any, count: number) => void): Promise\<number> Gets the total number of records in the database. This query happens purely in memory and doesn't touch the disk, has excellent performance. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. await db.put( 30 , "hello 3" ); await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); const total = await db.getCount(); console .log(total)

.empty .empty(callback?: (err: any) => void): Promise\<void> Clears all keys and values from the database. All other query types will fail while the database is being emptied, wait for this to complete before attempting to write new data to the database. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. await db.put( 30 , "hello 3" ); await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); await db.empty(); const total = await db.getCount(); console .log(total)

.close .close(callback?: (err: any) => void): Promise\<void> Closes the database, clears the keys from memory and kills the worker threads. This isn't reversible, you have to create a new SnapDB instance to get things going again. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. await db.close();

.flushLog .flushLog(callback?: (err: any) => void): Promise\<void> Forces the log to be flushed into database files and clears the memtable. Normally the database waits until the log/memtable is 2MB or larger before flushing them. Once the log is flushed into disk files a compaction is performed if it's needed. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. The log files and database files are both written to disk in a safe, robust manner so this method isn't needed for normal activity or to make writes more reliable. Good reasons to use this method include: Manually perform compactions at times that are more convenient than waiting for the system to perform the compactions when the log fills up.

If you have autoFlush off you'll need this method to flush the log/memtable periodically. await db.put( 30 , "hello 3" ); await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); await db.flushLog();

Transactions .startTx(callback?: (err: any) => void): Promise\<void> Start a database transaction. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. .endTx(callback?: (err: any) => void): Promise\<void> End a database transaction, making sure it's been flushed to the filesystem. Returns a promise if no callback is provided. await db.startTx(); await db.put( 30 , "hello 3" ); await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); await db.del( 10 ); await db.endTx();

Events .on(event: string, callback: (eventData) => void): void Subscribe to a specific event. .off(event: string, callback: (eventData) => void): void Unsubscribe from a specific event. const compactStart = ( ev ) => { console .log( "Database is compacting!" ); } const compactEnd = ( ev ) => { console .log( "Database is done compacting!" ); } db.on( "compact-start" , compactStart); db.on( "compact-end" , compactEnd); setTimeout( () => { db.off( "compact-start" , compactStart); db.off( "compact-end" , compactEnd); }, 10 000 ); Supported Events You can listen for the following events: Event Trigger Details ready After the database is ready to query. get After a value is retrieved with .get . put After a value is set with .put . delete After a value is deleted with .del or .delete . get-keys For every key when .getAllKeys is called. get-keys-end After the end of a .getAllKeys query. get-count After .getCount is query is returned. get-query For every key value pair returned when .query is called. get-query-end After the end of a .query query. get-all For every key value pair returned when .getAll is called. get-all-end After the end of a .getAll query. get-offset For every key value pair returned when .offset is called. get-offset-end After the end of a .offset query. get-range For every key value pair returned when .range is called. get-range-end After the end of a .range query. read-stream For every key value pair returned when .createReadStream is called. read-stream-end After the end of a .createReadStream query. read-key-stream For every key value pair returned when .createKeyStream is called. read-key-stream-end After the end of a .createKeyStream query. read-value-stream For every key value pair returned when createValueStream is called. read-value-stream-end After the end of a createValueStream query. tx-start After a transaction is started. tx-end After a transaction completes. close After the database is closed. clear After the database is cleared. compact-start When a compaction is starting. compact-end After a compaction has completed.

Query API

.query methods .query(queryArgs, onData: (key: any, data: string) => void, onComplete: (err?: any) => void): void; Used to perform generic queries on the database data. The queryArgs is an object with these optional properties: gt (greater than), gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.

lt (less than), lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.

reverse (boolean, default: false): stream entries in reverse order.

limit (number, default: -1): limit the number of entries collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of -1 means there is no limit. When reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.

keys (boolean, default: true): whether the results should contain keys. Set to false to only get values.

values (boolean, default: true): whether the results should contain values. Set to false to only get keys. If values=false the query will operate exclusively in memory and not touch the disk, it'll only loop over the keys.

offset Cannot be used in combination with gt , gte , lt , or lte properties. Defines an offset from the beginning of the key list to start streaming. If reverse=true the offset will be from the end of the key list. await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); db.query({}, ( key, data ) => { console .log(key, data); }, ( err ) => { console .log( "DONE" ); }, false ); .queryIt(args: QueryArgs\<K>): Promise\<AsyncIterableIterator\<[K, string]>> An iterable version of the query method. Usage: const data = await db.queryIt({}); for await ( const [key, value] of data) { console .log(key, data); } .queryStream(args: QueryArgs\<K>): Stream.Readable A stream version of the query method. Usage: const data = db.queryStream({}); data.on( "data" , ( [key, data] ) => { console .log(key, data); }) data.on( "error" , () => { }) data.on( "finish" , () => { })

.getAll methods .getAll(onData: (key: any, data: string) => void, onComplete: (err?: any) => void, reverse?: boolean): void; Gets all the keys & values in the database in key order, use the callback functions to capture the data. Can optionally return the keys/values in reverse order. await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); db.getAll( ( key, data ) => { console .log(key, data); }, ( err ) => { console .log( "DONE" ); }, false ); .getAllIt(): Promise\<AsyncIterableIterator\<[K, string]>> An iterable version of the query method. Usage: const data = await db.getAllIt(); for await ( const [key, value] of data) { console .log(key, data); } .getAllStream(): Stream.Readable A stream version of the query method. Usage: const data = db.getAllStream(); data.on( "data" , ( [key, data] ) => { console .log(key, data); }) data.on( "error" , () => { }) data.on( "finish" , () => { })

.getAllKeys methods .getAllKeys(onKey: (key: any) => void, onComplete: (err?: any) => void, reverse?: boolean): void; Gets all the keys in the database, use the callback functions to capture the data. This query happens purely in memory and doesn't touch the disk, has excellent performance. Can optionally return the keys in reverse order. This is orders of magnitude faster than the getAll method. await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); db.getAllKeys( ( key ) => { console .log(key); }, ( err ) => { console .log( "DONE" ); }, false ); .getAllKeysIt(lower: any, higher: any, reverse?: boolean): Promise\<AsyncIterableIterator\<[K, string]>> An iterable version of the query method. Usage: const data = await db.getAllKeysIt(); for await ( const key of data) { console .log(key); } .getAllKeysStream(lower: any, higher: any, reverse?: boolean): Stream.Readable A stream version of the query method. Usage: const data = db.getAllKeysStream( 10 , 20 ); data.on( "data" , ( [key, data] ) => { console .log(key, data); }) data.on( "error" , () => { }) data.on( "finish" , () => { })

.range methods .range(lower: any, higher: any, onData: (key: any, data: string) => void, onComplete: (err?: any) => void, reverse?: boolean) Gets a range of rows between the provided lower and upper values. Can optionally return the results in reverse. await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); db.range( 9 , 12 , ( key, data ) => { console .log(key, data); }, ( err ) => { console .log( "DONE" ); }, false ); .rangeIt(lower: any, higher: any, reverse?: boolean): Promise\<AsyncIterableIterator\<[K, string]>> An iterable version of the query method. Usage: const data = await db.rangeIt( 10 , 20 ); for await ( const [key, value] of data) { console .log(key, data); } .rangeStream(lower: any, higher: any, reverse?: boolean): Stream.Readable A stream version of the query method. Usage: const data = db.rangeStream( 10 , 20 ); data.on( "data" , ( [key, data] ) => { console .log(key, data); }) data.on( "error" , () => { }) data.on( "finish" , () => { })

.offset methods .offset(offset: number, limit: number, onData: (key: any, data: string) => void, onComplete: (err?: any) => void, reverse?: boolean) Gets a section of rows provided the offset and limit you'd like. Can optionally return the results in reverse order from the bottom of the list. await db.put( 30 , "hello 3" ); await db.put( 20 , "hello 2" ); await db.put( 10 , "hello 1" ); db.offset( 1 , 2 , ( key, data ) => { console .log(key, data); }, ( err ) => { console .log( "DONE" ); }, false ); .offsetIt(offset: number, limit: number, reverse?: boolean): Promise\<AsyncIterableIterator\<[K, string]>> An iterable version of the query method. Usage: const data = await db.offsetIt( 0 , 10 ); for await ( const [key, value] of data) { console .log(key, data); } .offsetStream(offset: number, limit: number, reverse?: boolean): Stream.Readable A stream version of the query method. Usage: const data = db.offsetStream( 0 , 10 ); data.on( "data" , ( [key, data] ) => { console .log(key, data); }) data.on( "error" , () => { }) data.on( "finish" , () => { })

LevelDB Query API

.batch .batch(ops?: {type: "del"|"put", key: K, value?: string}[], callback?: (error: any) => void): Promise (array form) batch() can be used for very fast bulk-write operations (both put and delete). The array argument should contain a list of operations to be executed sequentially, although as a whole they are performed as an atomic operation inside the underlying store. Each operation is contained in an object having the following properties: type , key , value , where the type is either 'put' or 'del' . In the case of 'del' the value property is ignored. Any entries with a key of null or undefined will cause an error to be returned on the callback and any type: 'put' entry with a value of null or undefined will return an error. const ops = [ { type : 'del' , key : 'father' }, { type : 'put' , key : 'name' , value : 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim' }, { type : 'put' , key : 'dob' , value : '16 February 1941' }, { type : 'put' , key : 'spouse' , value : 'Kim Young-sook' }, { type : 'put' , key : 'occupation' , value : 'Clown' } ] db.batch(ops, (err) => { if (err) return console .log( 'Ooops!' , err) console .log( 'Great success dear leader!' ) }) If no callback is provided, a promise is returned. .batch() (chained form) batch() , when called with no arguments will return a Batch object which can be used to build, and eventually commit, an atomic batch operation. Depending on how it's used, it is possible to obtain greater performance when using the chained form of batch() over the array form. db.batch() .del( 'father' ) .put( 'name' , 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim' ) .put( 'dob' , '16 February 1941' ) .put( 'spouse' , 'Kim Young-sook' ) .put( 'occupation' , 'Clown' ) .write( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ) }) batch.put(key, value) Queue a put operation on the current batch, not committed until a write() is called on the batch. This method may throw a WriteError if there is a problem with your put (such as the value being null or undefined ). batch.del(key) Queue a del operation on the current batch, not committed until a write() is called on the batch. This method may throw a WriteError if there is a problem with your delete. batch.clear() Clear all queued operations on the current batch, any previous operations will be discarded. batch.length The number of queued operations on the current batch. batch.write(callback?: (error: any) => void) Commit the queued operations for this batch. All operations not cleared will be written to the underlying store atomically, that is, they will either all succeed or fail with no partial commits. options is passed on to the underlying store.

is passed on to the underlying store. options.keyEncoding and options.valueEncoding are not supported here. If no callback is passed, a promise is returned.

.createReadStream, .createKeyStream, .createValueStream .createReadStream(queryArgs) Returns a Readable Stream of key-value pairs. A pair is an object with key and value properties. By default it will stream all entries in the underlying store from start to end. Use the options described below to control the range, direction and results. db.createReadStream() .on( 'data' , (data) => { console .log(data.key, '=' , data.value) }) .on( 'error' , (err) => { console .log( 'Oh my!' , err) }) .on( 'close' , () => { console .log( 'Stream closed' ) }) .on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'Stream ended' ) }) You can supply an options object as the first parameter to createReadStream() with the following properties: gt (greater than), gte (greater than or equal) define the lower bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.

lt (less than), lte (less than or equal) define the higher bound of the range to be streamed. Only entries where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in the range. When reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the entries streamed will be the same.

reverse (boolean, default: false ): stream entries in reverse order. Beware that due to the way that stores like LevelDB work, a reverse seek can be slower than a forward seek.

limit (number, default: -1 ): limit the number of entries collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum number of entries and may not be reached if you get to the end of the range first. A value of -1 means there is no limit. When reverse=true the entries with the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.

keys (boolean, default: true ): whether the results should contain keys. If set to true and values set to false then results will simply be keys, rather than objects with a key property. Used internally by the createKeyStream() method.

values (boolean, default: true ): whether the results should contain values. If set to true and keys set to false then results will simply be values, rather than objects with a value property. Used internally by the createValueStream() method.

offset (number): Cannot be used in combination with gt , gte , lt , or lte properties. Defines an offset from the beginning of the key list to start streaming. If reverse=true the offset will be from the end of the key list. db.createKeyStream(queryArgs) Returns a Readable Stream of keys rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for createReadStream to control the range and direction. You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to createReadStream() with keys set to true and values set to false . The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode. db.createKeyStream() .on( 'data' , (data) => { console .log( 'key=' , data) }) db.createReadStream({ keys : true , values : false }) .on( 'data' , (data) => { console .log( 'key=' , data) }) db.createValueStream(queryArgs) Returns a Readable Stream of values rather than key-value pairs. Use the same options as described for createReadStream to control the range and direction. You can also obtain this stream by passing an options object to createReadStream() with values set to true and keys set to false . The result is equivalent; both streams operate in object mode. db.createValueStream() .on( 'data' , (data) => { console .log( 'value=' , data) }) db.createReadStream({ keys : false , values : true }) .on( 'data' , (data) => { console .log( 'value=' , data) })

Tips / Limitations

Keys and values can technically be almost any size, but try to keep them under 10 megabytes.

Using transactions will batch writes/deletes together into a single disk seek, use them when you can.

Transactions cannot be nested. Make sure you close each transaction before starting a new one.

Keys are kept in javascript memory for performance, in practice the size of the database you can have with SnapDB will be limited by how much memory nodejs/electron has access to and how much space your keys occupy.

Larger transactions take more memory to compact, if you run out of memory during a transaction then break it up into smaller chunks. Transactions in the tens of megabytes or 10s of thousands of rows should be fine, hundreds of thousands of rows or hundreds of megabytes will likely be problematic.

If you need to store millions of rows or hundreds of gigabytes worth of data RocksDB/LevelDB is a much better choice.

How LSM Tree Databases Work

The architecture of SnapDB is heavily borrowed from LevelDB/RocksDB and shares many of their advantages and limitations. LSM Tree databases are written almost exclusively to solve a single problem: how do you prevent extremely costly random writes to the disk? The LSM Tree structure is used to incrementally migrate and merge updates into progressively larger "Levels" using sorted immutable files. In practice additional structures like bloom filters and red-black trees are needed to get acceptable read performance.

Writes

When you perform a write the data is loaded into an in memory cache (memtable) and appended to a log file. Once the data is stored in the log file the write is considered to be committed to the database. Deletes work much the same, except they write a special "tombstone" record so that we know the record is deleted and to ignore older writes of that same key.

Logfile writes are always append only meaning the data in the logfile is considered unsorted, however the memtable maintains a sorted mapping of all the log values to make compaction fast and efficient.

The logfile and memtable always share the same data/state so the memtable can be restored from the logfile at any point.

Log Flushing & Compaction

Compactions are only possibly performed following a log flush or when manually triggered.

Once the logfile/memtable reach a threshold in size (2MB by default) all it's data is flushed to the first of many "Levels" of database files. Each database file is an immutable SSTable containing a bloom filter, a sorted index, and a data file containing the actual values. Database/Level files are never overwritten, modified or larger than 2MB unless single database keys/values are larger than 2MB.

A limitation to the size restriction for log/memtable involves transactions. A single transaction, regardless of it's size, is committed entirely to the log before compaction begins. This guarantees that transactions are ACID but limits the transaction size to available memory.

Log flushes involve loading all Level 0 files into memory, merging their contents with the memtable, then writing all new Level 0 files. Once all Level 0 files collectively contain more than 10MB of data one of the files in Level 0 is selected and it's contents are merged with files in Level 1 that overlap the keys in the selected Level 0 file. After the merge all data in the selected Level 0 file is now in Level 1 and the original Level 0 file is marked for deletion. This cycle continues with every subsequent Level, each Level being limited to a maximum of 10^L+1 MB worth of files. (Level 0 = 10MB, Level 1 = 100MB, etc)

Since data is sorted into SSTables for each Level, it's easy to discover overlapping keys between Levels and perform compactions that only handle data in the 10s of megabytes, even if the database is storing dozens of gigabytes of data. Additionally compactions will merge redundant key values (only keeping the newest value) and drop tombstones if no older values for a given key exist.

Each compaction normally won't move records across more than one set of Levels. The result ends up being all log/compaction writes and reads are sequential and relatively minor in size regardless of how large the database gets.

Once a log flush/compaction completes these actions are performed, in this order:

A new temporary manifest file is written describing the new Level files with the expired ones removed. The log file & memtable are flushed. The main manifest file is deleted and replaced with the temporary one created in step 1. Expired Level files are deleted.

When the database is loaded it looks for and prioritizes loading the contents of the temporary manifest file.

This order of operations guarantees that if there is a crash at any point before, during or after compaction the database remains in a state that can easily be recovered from with no possibility of data loss. The absolute worst case is a compaction is performed that ends up being discarded and must be done again.

Additionally, individual log writes and database files are stored with checksums to guarantee file and log integrity.

Reads

Reads are performed in this order:

If cache is enabled, that's checked first. If the value/tombstone is in the memtable that's returned. The manifest file is checked to discover which Level files contain a key range that include the requested key. The files are then sorted from newest to oldest. Each file's bloom filter is checked against the requested key. If a bloom filter returns a positive result, we attempt to load data from that Level file. If the data/tombstone isn't in the Level file we move to progressively older Level files until a result is found. Finally, if the key isn't found in any files we return an error that the key isn't in the database.

One of the main ways SnapDB is different from LevelDB/RocksDB is the database keys are stored in a red-black tree to make key traversal faster. This allows fast .offset and .getCount methods in the API that aren't typically available for LevelDB/RocksDB and key only queries are orders of magnitude faster than LevelDB/RocksDB. The tradeoff is that all keys must fit in javascript memory.

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 Scott Lott

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.