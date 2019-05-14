openbase logo
snakeskin

by SnakeskinTpl
7.5.1 (see all)

JavaScript template engine.

Overview

Showing:

100

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Snakeskin

This is Frank, a snake-cowboy who loves templates.

Snakeskin is an awesome JavaScript template engine with the best support for inheritance.

Demo

Documentation

Features

  • 2 types of syntax: classic and Jade-Like;
  • Object-oriented approach with very rich features for code-reuse (inheritance, composition, mixing, etc.);
  • JS-like set of directives;
  • BEM (as in Stylus);
  • Localization;
  • Filters;
  • Modules;
  • Work in browsers, as well as on a server (node.js);
  • The source code is designed to work with Google Closure Compiler in advanced mode;
  • Good code coverage;
  • Detailed documentation with examples.

Plugins

Example

- namespace example
- template helloWorld(name = 'world')
  < .hello
    Hello {name}!

example.helloWorld();

It will transpiled to

<div class="hello">Hello world!</div>

License

The MIT License.

