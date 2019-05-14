Snakeskin

This is Frank, a snake-cowboy who loves templates.

Snakeskin is an awesome JavaScript template engine with the best support for inheritance.

Features

2 types of syntax: classic and Jade-Like;

Object-oriented approach with very rich features for code-reuse (inheritance, composition, mixing, etc.);

JS-like set of directives;

BEM (as in Stylus);

Localization;

Filters;

Modules;

Work in browsers, as well as on a server (node.js);

The source code is designed to work with Google Closure Compiler in advanced mode;

Good code coverage;

Detailed documentation with examples.

Example

- namespace example - template helloWorld(name = 'world' ) < .hello Hello {name}!

example.helloWorld();

It will transpiled to

< div class = "hello" > Hello world! </ div >

The MIT License.