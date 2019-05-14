Snakeskin
This is Frank, a snake-cowboy who loves templates.
Snakeskin is an awesome JavaScript template engine with the best support for inheritance.
Demo
Documentation
Features
- 2 types of syntax: classic and Jade-Like;
- Object-oriented approach with very rich features for code-reuse (inheritance, composition, mixing, etc.);
- JS-like set of directives;
- BEM (as in Stylus);
- Localization;
- Filters;
- Modules;
- Work in browsers, as well as on a server (node.js);
- The source code is designed to work with Google Closure Compiler in advanced mode;
- Good code coverage;
- Detailed documentation with examples.
Plugins
Example
- namespace example
- template helloWorld(name = 'world')
< .hello
Hello {name}!
example.helloWorld();
It will transpiled to
<div class="hello">Hello world!</div>
The MIT License.