recursively transform key strings from camel-case to underscore-style. Derives directly from substack's camelize
var snakeize = require('snakeize');
var obj = {
feeFieFoe: 'fum',
beepBoop: [
{ 'abcXyz': 'mno' },
{ 'FooBar': 'baz' },
{ 'CheeseID': 'wensleydale' }
]
};
var res = snakeize(obj);
console.log(JSON.stringify(res, null, 2));
output:
{
"fee_fie_foe": "fum",
"beep_boop": [
{
"abc_xyz": "mno"
},
{
"foo_bar": "baz"
},
{
"cheese_id": "wensleydale"
}
]
}
var snakeize = require('snakeize')
Convert the key strings in
obj from camel-case to underscore-stlye recursively.
With npm do:
npm install snakeize
To use in the browser, use browserify or component:
component install nathan7/snakeize
MIT