snakeize

recursively transform key strings from camel-case to underscore-style. Derives directly from substack's camelize

example

var snakeize = require ( 'snakeize' ); var obj = { feeFieFoe : 'fum' , beepBoop : [ { 'abcXyz' : 'mno' }, { 'FooBar' : 'baz' }, { 'CheeseID' : 'wensleydale' } ] }; var res = snakeize(obj); console .log( JSON .stringify(res, null , 2 ));

output:

{ "fee_fie_foe" : "fum" , "beep_boop" : [ { "abc_xyz" : "mno" }, { "foo_bar" : "baz" }, { "cheese_id" : "wensleydale" } ] }

methods

var snakeize = require ( 'snakeize' )

Convert the key strings in obj from camel-case to underscore-stlye recursively.

install

With npm do:

npm install snakeize

To use in the browser, use browserify or component:

component install nathan7/snakeize

license

MIT