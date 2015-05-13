openbase logo
snakeize

by nathan7
0.1.0 (see all)

recursively transform key strings from camel-case to underscore-style

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

snakeize

recursively transform key strings from camel-case to underscore-style. Derives directly from substack's camelize

build status

browser support

example

var snakeize = require('snakeize');
var obj = {
    feeFieFoe: 'fum',
    beepBoop: [
        { 'abcXyz': 'mno' },
        { 'FooBar': 'baz' },
        { 'CheeseID': 'wensleydale' }
    ]
};
var res = snakeize(obj);
console.log(JSON.stringify(res, null, 2));

output:

{
  "fee_fie_foe": "fum",
  "beep_boop": [
    {
      "abc_xyz": "mno"
    },
    {
      "foo_bar": "baz"
    },
    {
      "cheese_id": "wensleydale"
    }
  ]
}

methods

var snakeize = require('snakeize')

snakeize(obj)

Convert the key strings in obj from camel-case to underscore-stlye recursively.

install

With npm do:

npm install snakeize

To use in the browser, use browserify or component:

component install nathan7/snakeize

license

MIT

