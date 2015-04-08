##
Snake
Given a 2D maze,
snake solves the maze for a given
start and
end point in the maze.
Each position in the maze can be either empty or blocked (marked by a
0 or
1 respectively).
snake can only move up, down, left or right, but not diagonally. It cannot enter
blocked positions.
##Install
npm install snake
##Usage
var Snake = require('snake')
var maze = [
[0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0.0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0]
, [1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
, [1,1,1,1,1,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,0,0,0,0]
, [1,1,1,1,1,1,1,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,1,1,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,1]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,1,0,0,1,0,0,1]
, [0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,1,0,0,1,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,1,0,0,1,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,1,0,0,0]
, [0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,1,0,0,0]
, [0,0,1,1,1,0,1,1,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,1,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,1,1,1,0]
, [1,1,1,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,1,0,0,0]
, [1,1,1,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1,0,0,0,0,0]
, [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
]
var snake = new Snake()
var result = snake.solve({
maze: maze
, start: [2,11]
, end: [23,19]
, heuristic: 'breadthFirst'
})
console.log('route:', result.route)
//paint the maze in the terminal
snake.paint(result)
##
Snake API
options )
Find a route from
start to
end, using the
heuristic to guide the search. Returns an object.
####options
options is an object with the following keys:
maze: a 2D Array in which each value is
0 or
1
start: [x,y] coordinates
end: [x,y] coordinates
heuristic: search heuristic to use when exploring the maze
Note: for the coordinates, [0,0] is bottom left point in
maze (cartesian coordinate system)
####
heuristic
Supported search heuristics are:
breadthFirst : Uses a breadth-first search.
depthFirst : Uses a depth-first search.
linear : Explores by minimizing the cartesian distance from the
end point.
manhattan : Explores by minimizing the manhattan distance from the
end point.
####output
Snake.solve() returns an object that looks like this:
{ msg: 'found exit',
status: 1, // 1 = success, 0 = impossible to solve for given start & end points
elapsed: 1, // total time required to run the search (milliseconds)
numVisited: 268, // # of points searched in the maze to find a route
route:
[ [ '2', '11' ],
[ '2', '12' ],
[ '2', '13' ],
[ '2', '14' ],
[ '2', '15' ],
[ '2', '16' ],
[ '3', '16' ],
[ '4', '16' ],
[ '5', '16' ],
[ '6', '16' ],
[ '7', '16' ],
[ '7', '17' ],
[ '7', '18' ],
[ '7', '19' ],
[ '6', '19' ],
[ '5', '19' ],
[ '4', '19' ],
[ '3', '19' ],
[ '2', '19' ],
[ '2', '20' ],
[ '2', '21' ] ],
cost: 21 } // the cost for the discovered route (assumes all movements have cost = `1`)
###.paint(
result)
Draws a pretty maze in your terminal (similar to this). Pass in the
result object
that you get back from
.solve(), and it'll render the snake's path in your terminal.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 Tolga Tezel <tolgatezel11@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.