Expo Snack

Try Expo Snack at snack.expo.dev

Expo Snack is an open-source platform for running React Native apps in the browser. It dynamically bundles and compiles code and runs it in the Expo Client or in a web-player. Code can be saved as "Snacks" and easily shared with others. Snacks can also be embedded to show "live" previews as used by the React Native documentation.

Snack has a new domain: snack.expo.dev! Read more about it here!

📚 Documentation

🗺 Project Layout

docs Documentation and guides.

Documentation and guides. packages Shared packages. snack-sdk Package for creating (custom) Snack experiences (used by snack.expo.dev). snack-sdk-legacy Legacy snack-sdk provided for completeness. snack-proxies Proxies for doing local development

Shared packages. website *The web-app for https://snack.expo.dev and for embedded Snacks.*

*The web-app for and for snackager The Snack package bundler at https://snackager.expo.io .

The Snack package bundler at . runtime The Snack runtime app and web-player.

❓ Getting in touch

👏 Contributing

If you like Expo Snack and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.