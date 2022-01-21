Try Expo Snack at snack.expo.dev
Expo Snack is an open-source platform for running React Native apps in the browser. It dynamically bundles and compiles code and runs it in the Expo Client or in a web-player. Code can be saved as "Snacks" and easily shared with others. Snacks can also be embedded to show "live" previews as used by the React Native documentation.
Snack has a new domain: snack.expo.dev! Read more about it here!
docs Documentation and guides.
packages Shared packages.
snack-sdk Package for creating (custom) Snack experiences (used by snack.expo.dev).
snack-sdk-legacy Legacy snack-sdk provided for completeness.
snack-proxies Proxies for doing local development
website *The web-app for https://snack.expo.dev and for embedded Snacks.*
snackager The Snack package bundler at https://snackager.expo.io.
runtime The Snack runtime app and web-player.
If you like Expo Snack and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide!
The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.