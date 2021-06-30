openbase logo
snabbdom-to-html

by snabbdom
7.0.0 (see all)

Render Snabbdom Vnode’s to HTML strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

668

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Snabbdom to HTML

Render Snabbdom Vnode’s to HTML strings

Install

With npm do:

npm install snabbdom-to-html

Usage

var h = require('snabbdom/h')
var toHTML = require('snabbdom-to-html')

var output = toHTML(
  h('div', { style: { color: 'red' } }, 'The quick brown fox jumps')
)

console.log(output)
// => <div style="color: red">The quick brown fox jumps</div>

Advanced usage

This library is built replicating the modular approach used in Snabbdom. So you can do the following if you need to implement any custom functionality.

var h = require('snabbdom/h')

var init = require('snabbdom-to-html/init')
var modules = require('snabbdom-to-html/modules')
var toHTML = init([
  modules.class,
  modules.props,
  modules.attributes,
  modules.style
])

var output = toHTML(
  h('div', { style: { color: 'lime' } }, 'over the lazy fox')
)

console.log(output)
// => <div style="color: lime">over the lazy fox</div>

The init function accepts an array of functions (modules). Modules have the following signature: (vnode, attributes) => undefined, where attributes is an ES2015 Map instance.

You can do attributes.set(key, value), attributes.get(key) and attributes.delete(key) and so on. You can check out the built-in modules to get the idea.

The built-in modules are available from snabbdom-to-html/modules, and these are:

  • attributes
  • class
  • props
  • style

Support

This is tested against Node.js 4.x and up. If you need to run this in the browser you might need to include something like es6-shim to ensure Map support.

License

MIT

