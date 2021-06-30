Snabbdom to HTML

Render Snabbdom Vnode’s to HTML strings

Install

With npm do:

npm install snabbdom-to-html

Usage

var h = require ( 'snabbdom/h' ) var toHTML = require ( 'snabbdom-to-html' ) var output = toHTML( h( 'div' , { style : { color : 'red' } }, 'The quick brown fox jumps' ) ) console .log(output)

Advanced usage

This library is built replicating the modular approach used in Snabbdom. So you can do the following if you need to implement any custom functionality.

var h = require ( 'snabbdom/h' ) var init = require ( 'snabbdom-to-html/init' ) var modules = require ( 'snabbdom-to-html/modules' ) var toHTML = init([ modules.class, modules.props, modules.attributes, modules.style ]) var output = toHTML( h( 'div' , { style : { color : 'lime' } }, 'over the lazy fox' ) ) console .log(output)

The init function accepts an array of functions (modules). Modules have the following signature: (vnode, attributes) => undefined , where attributes is an ES2015 Map instance.

You can do attributes.set(key, value) , attributes.get(key) and attributes.delete(key) and so on. You can check out the built-in modules to get the idea.

The built-in modules are available from snabbdom-to-html/modules , and these are:

attributes

class

props

style

Support

This is tested against Node.js 4.x and up. If you need to run this in the browser you might need to include something like es6-shim to ensure Map support.

License

MIT