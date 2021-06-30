Render Snabbdom Vnode’s to HTML strings
With
npm do:
npm install snabbdom-to-html
var h = require('snabbdom/h')
var toHTML = require('snabbdom-to-html')
var output = toHTML(
h('div', { style: { color: 'red' } }, 'The quick brown fox jumps')
)
console.log(output)
// => <div style="color: red">The quick brown fox jumps</div>
This library is built replicating the modular approach used in Snabbdom. So you can do the following if you need to implement any custom functionality.
var h = require('snabbdom/h')
var init = require('snabbdom-to-html/init')
var modules = require('snabbdom-to-html/modules')
var toHTML = init([
modules.class,
modules.props,
modules.attributes,
modules.style
])
var output = toHTML(
h('div', { style: { color: 'lime' } }, 'over the lazy fox')
)
console.log(output)
// => <div style="color: lime">over the lazy fox</div>
The
init function accepts an array of functions (modules). Modules have the following signature:
(vnode, attributes) => undefined, where
attributes is an ES2015 Map instance.
You can do
attributes.set(key, value),
attributes.get(key) and
attributes.delete(key) and so on. You can check out the built-in modules to get the idea.
The built-in modules are available from
snabbdom-to-html/modules, and these are:
attributes
class
props
style
This is tested against Node.js 4.x and up. If you need to run this in the browser you might need to include something like
es6-shim to ensure
Map support.
MIT