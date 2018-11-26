Well tested NotReact.createElement pragma although for Snabbdom !

Snabbdom-pragma is the favorite way to use the Facebook JSX syntax with the virtual DOM library Snabbdom. Based on many principles, Snabbdom-pragma, aim to handle the same API as React.createElement to take all benefits from the most used transpilers proven by the wider React community.

Snabbdom-pragma draws its strength thanks to the Snabbdom, Facebook JSX, and React.createElement specs with some grounded tests.

Getting started

1. To use Snabbdom-pragma you need to download it thanks to your favorite JavaScript Package Manager. yarn add snabbdom-pragma npm install --save snabbdom-pragma

2. The pragma option tells to your transpiler to use Snabbdom.createElement function instead of the default React.createElement . buble.transform(input, { jsx : 'Snabbdom.createElement' })

3. You will need to import the Snabbdom.createElement function into your code. import Snabbdom from 'snabbdom-pragma'

4. Your JSX source code will now be transpiled to use Snabbdom. const vnode = < div > Hello World </ div > patch( document .body, vnode)

Usage

Snabbdom-pragma is compiler/transpiler independent ! At least your transpiler allow custom JSX pragma. (If you know a well used transpiler not in this list, feel free to open an issue)

Bublé

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested for Bublé.

buble.transform(input, { jsx : 'Snabbdom.createElement' })

Typescript

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested and typed for Typescript.

typescript.transpileModule(input, { compilerOptions : { jsx : 'react' , jsxFactory : 'Snabbdom.createElement' } })

Babel

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested for Babel with the transform-react-jsx plugin enabled.

babel.transform(input, { plugins : [ 'transform-react-jsx' , { pragma : 'Snabbdom.createElement' }] })

Traceur

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested for Traceur.

traceur.compile(input, { jsx : 'Snabbdom.createElement' })

JSX Features

Thanks to your transpiler, JSX tags will be transpiled into NotReact.createElement function following the React.creatElement specifications.

Elements

As Snabbdom.createElement is like a straightforward mapping to Snabbdom/h , HTML elements will work out of the box.

const vnode = < div > Hello World </ div > const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement( 'div' , null , 'Hello World' ) const vnode = h( 'div' , {}, 'Hello World' )

Attributes

By default, attributes will be entrust to the props module. (see Modules Features)

const vnode = < input type = "text" /> /* Once Transpiled */ const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('input', { type: 'text' }) /* Similar to */ const vnode = h('input', { props: { type: 'text' } }, [])

SVG

SVG tags work without any configuration, but attributes will only work with the attrs module.

const vnode = < circle cx = "43.5" cy = "23" r = "5" /> /* Once Transpiled */ const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('circle', { cx: 43.5, cy: 23, r: 5 }) /* Similar to */ const vnode = h('circle', { attrs: { cx: 43.5, cy: 23, r: 5 } }, [])

Snabbdom Features

In Snabbdom, functionalities is delegated to separate modules. Like hook (lifecycle), on (events), style , props , etc... Snabbdom-pragma give you two ways to use these modules.

Modules object

You can deal with modules properties with an object.

const vnode = < div style = {{ color: ' red ', fontWeight: ' bold ' }}> </ div > const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement( 'div' , { style : { color : 'red' , fontWeight : 'bold' } }) const vnode = h( 'div' , { style : { color : 'red' , fontWeight : 'bold' } }, [])

Modules attribute

Or by using the MODULE-PROPERTY attribute.

const vnode = < button on-click = { callback }/> /* Once Transpiled */ const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('button', { 'on-click': callback }) /* Similar to */ const vnode = h('button', { on: { click: callback } }, [])

Both

const vnode = < div style-color = "red" style = {{ background: ' blue ' }}> </ div > const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement( 'div' , { 'style-color' : 'red' , style : { background : 'blue' } }) const vnode = h( 'div' , { style : { color : 'red' , background : 'blue' } }, [])

Custom Modules

Custom modules are supported through the createElementWithModules method. You will need to register this method as pragma instead of the createElement .

pragma: 'Snabbdom.createElementWithModules("ALIAS_1": "MODULE_1", "ALIAS_2": "MODULE_2", ...)'

Then use

const vnode = < div style-color = "red" > </ div > const vnode = Snabbdom.createElementWithModules({ 'style' : '' })( 'div' , { style : { 'color' : 'red' } }) const vnode = h( 'div' , { style : { color : 'red' } }, [])

'NotReact' Features

In React you can create components and use them inside other components, using the React.createClass function.

Components

Snabbdom-pragma use simple functions as component of type (attributes, children) => vnode .

const Component = ( { name }, children ) => < div > Hello { name } < div > { children } </ div > </ div > const vnode = < Component name = "world" > < p > It works ! </ p > </ Component > const Component = ( { name }, children ) => Snabbdom.createElement( 'div' , null , 'Hello ' , name, Snabbdom.createElement( 'div' , null , children) ) const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement(Component, { name : 'world' }, Snabbdom.createElement( 'p' , null , 'It works !' ) ) const Component = ( { name }, children ) => h( 'div' , {}, [ 'Hello ' , name, h( 'div' , {}, children) ]) const vnode = Component({ name : 'world' }, [ h( 'p' , {}, 'It works !' ) ])

As in React, components function need to start with a capital letter, while regular HTML tags start with lower case letters. This is the common way to tell to your transpiler to give the function to the Snabbdom.createElement instead of a string.

