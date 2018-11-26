openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

snabbdom-pragma

by Quentin Gerodel
2.8.0 (see all)

'NotReact.createElement' jsx pragma although for snabbdom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Snabbdom-pragma

Well tested NotReact.createElement pragma although for Snabbdom !


Snabbdom-pragma is the favorite way to use the Facebook JSX syntax with the virtual DOM library Snabbdom. Based on many principles, Snabbdom-pragma, aim to handle the same API as React.createElement to take all benefits from the most used transpilers proven by the wider React community.

Snabbdom-pragma draws its strength thanks to the Snabbdom, Facebook JSX, and React.createElement specs with some grounded tests.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Getting started

  • 1. To use Snabbdom-pragma you need to download it thanks to your favorite JavaScript Package Manager.

    yarn add snabbdom-pragma

    npm install --save snabbdom-pragma

  • 2. The pragma option tells to your transpiler to use Snabbdom.createElement function instead of the default React.createElement.

    buble.transform(input, {
  jsx: 'Snabbdom.createElement'
})

  • 3. You will need to import the Snabbdom.createElement function into your code.

    import Snabbdom from 'snabbdom-pragma'

  • 4. Your JSX source code will now be transpiled to use Snabbdom.

    const vnode = <div>Hello World</div>

patch(document.body, vnode)

Usage

Snabbdom-pragma is compiler/transpiler independent ! At least your transpiler allow custom JSX pragma. (If you know a well used transpiler not in this list, feel free to open an issue)

Bublé

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested for Bublé.

buble.transform(input, {
  jsx: 'Snabbdom.createElement'
})

Typescript

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested and typed for Typescript.

typescript.transpileModule(input, {
  compilerOptions: {
    jsx: 'react',
    jsxFactory: 'Snabbdom.createElement'
  }
})

Babel

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested for Babel with the transform-react-jsx plugin enabled.

babel.transform(input, {
  plugins: ['transform-react-jsx', {
    pragma: 'Snabbdom.createElement'
  }]
})

Traceur

Snabbdom-pragma works fine and is fully tested for Traceur.

traceur.compile(input, {
  jsx: 'Snabbdom.createElement'
})

JSX Features

Thanks to your transpiler, JSX tags will be transpiled into NotReact.createElement function following the React.creatElement specifications.

Elements

As Snabbdom.createElement is like a straightforward mapping to Snabbdom/h, HTML elements will work out of the box.

/* written */
const vnode = <div>Hello World</div>

/* Once Transpiled */
const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('div', null, 'Hello World')

/* Similar to */
const vnode = h('div', {}, 'Hello World')

Attributes

By default, attributes will be entrust to the props module. (see Modules Features)

/* written */
const vnode = <input type="text"/>

/* Once Transpiled */
const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('input', { type: 'text' })

/* Similar to */
const vnode = h('input', { props: { type: 'text' } }, [])

SVG

SVG tags work without any configuration, but attributes will only work with the attrs module.

/* written */
const vnode = <circle cx="43.5" cy="23" r="5"/>

/* Once Transpiled */
const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('circle', { cx: 43.5, cy: 23, r: 5 })

/* Similar to */
const vnode = h('circle', { attrs: { cx: 43.5, cy: 23, r: 5 } }, [])

Snabbdom Features

In Snabbdom, functionalities is delegated to separate modules. Like hook (lifecycle), on (events), style, props, etc... Snabbdom-pragma give you two ways to use these modules.

Modules object

You can deal with modules properties with an object.

/* written */
const vnode = <div style={{ color: 'red', fontWeight: 'bold' }}></div>

/* Once Transpiled */
const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('div', { style: { color: 'red', fontWeight: 'bold' } })

/* Similar to */
const vnode = h('div', { style: { color: 'red', fontWeight: 'bold' } }, [])

Modules attribute

Or by using the MODULE-PROPERTY attribute.

/* written */
const vnode = <button on-click={ callback }/>

/* Once Transpiled */
const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('button', { 'on-click': callback })

/* Similar to */
const vnode = h('button', { on: { click: callback } }, [])

Both

/* written */
const vnode = <div style-color="red" style={{ background: 'blue' }}></div>

/* Once Transpiled */
const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement('div', { 'style-color': 'red', style: { background: 'blue' } })

/* Similar to */
const vnode = h('div', { style: { color: 'red', background: 'blue' } }, [])

Custom Modules

Custom modules are supported through the createElementWithModules method. You will need to register this method as pragma instead of the createElement.

    pragma: 'Snabbdom.createElementWithModules("ALIAS_1": "MODULE_1", "ALIAS_2": "MODULE_2", ...)'

Then use

/* written */
const vnode = <div style-color="red"></div>

/* Once Transpiled */
const vnode = Snabbdom.createElementWithModules({ 'style': '' })('div', { style: { 'color': 'red' } })

/* Similar to */
const vnode = h('div', { style: { color: 'red' } }, [])

'NotReact' Features

In React you can create components and use them inside other components, using the React.createClass function.

Components

Snabbdom-pragma use simple functions as component of type (attributes, children) => vnode.

/* written */
const Component = ({ name }, children) =>
  <div>
    Hello { name }

    <div>
      { children }
    </div>
  </div>

const vnode = <Component name="world">
    <p>It works !</p>
  </Component>

/* Once Transpiled */
const Component = ({ name }, children) =>
  Snabbdom.createElement('div', null, 'Hello ', name,
    Snabbdom.createElement('div', null, children)
  )

const vnode = Snabbdom.createElement(Component, { name: 'world' },
  Snabbdom.createElement('p', null, 'It works !')
)

/* Similar to */
const Component = ({ name }, children) =>
  h('div', {}, ['Hello ', name,
    h('div', {}, children)
  ])

const vnode = Component({ name: 'world' }, [
  h('p', {}, 'It works !')
])

As in React, components function need to start with a capital letter, while regular HTML tags start with lower case letters. This is the common way to tell to your transpiler to give the function to the Snabbdom.createElement instead of a string.

Misc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial