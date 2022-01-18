A virtual DOM library with focus on simplicity, modularity, powerful features and performance.
Thanks to Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.
Virtual DOM is awesome. It allows us to express our application's view as a function of its state. But existing solutions were way way too bloated, too slow, lacked features, had an API biased towards OOP and/or lacked features I needed.
Snabbdom consists of an extremely simple, performant and extensible core that is only ≈ 200 SLOC. It offers a modular architecture with rich functionality for extensions through custom modules. To keep the core simple, all non-essential functionality is delegated to modules.
You can mold Snabbdom into whatever you desire! Pick, choose and customize the functionality you want. Alternatively you can just use the default extensions and get a virtual DOM library with high performance, small size and all the features listed below.
h function for easily creating virtual DOM nodes.
h helper.
import {
init,
classModule,
propsModule,
styleModule,
eventListenersModule,
h,
} from "snabbdom";
const patch = init([
// Init patch function with chosen modules
classModule, // makes it easy to toggle classes
propsModule, // for setting properties on DOM elements
styleModule, // handles styling on elements with support for animations
eventListenersModule, // attaches event listeners
]);
const container = document.getElementById("container");
const vnode = h("div#container.two.classes", { on: { click: someFn } }, [
h("span", { style: { fontWeight: "bold" } }, "This is bold"),
" and this is just normal text",
h("a", { props: { href: "/foo" } }, "I'll take you places!"),
]);
// Patch into empty DOM element – this modifies the DOM as a side effect
patch(container, vnode);
const newVnode = h(
"div#container.two.classes",
{ on: { click: anotherEventHandler } },
[
h(
"span",
{ style: { fontWeight: "normal", fontStyle: "italic" } },
"This is now italic type"
),
" and this is still just normal text",
h("a", { props: { href: "/bar" } }, "I'll take you places!"),
]
);
// Second `patch` invocation
patch(vnode, newVnode); // Snabbdom efficiently updates the old view to the new state
The core of Snabbdom provides only the most essential functionality. It is designed to be as simple as possible while still being fast and extendable.
init
The core exposes only one single function
init. This
init
takes a list of modules and returns a
patch function that uses the
specified set of modules.
import { classModule, styleModule } from "snabbdom";
const patch = init([classModule, styleModule]);
patch
The
patch function returned by
init takes two arguments. The first
is a DOM element or a vnode representing the current view. The second
is a vnode representing the new, updated view.
If a DOM element with a parent is passed,
newVnode will be turned
into a DOM node, and the passed element will be replaced by the
created DOM node. If an old vnode is passed, Snabbdom will efficiently
modify it to match the description in the new vnode.
Any old vnode passed must be the resulting vnode from a previous call
to
patch. This is necessary since Snabbdom stores information in the
vnode. This makes it possible to implement a simpler and more
performant architecture. This also avoids the creation of a new old
vnode tree.
patch(oldVnode, newVnode);
While there is no API specifically for removing a VNode tree from its mount point element, one way of almost achieving this is providing a comment VNode as the second argument to
patch, such as:
patch(
oldVnode,
h("!", {
hooks: {
post: () => {
/* patch complete */
},
},
})
);
Of course, then there is still a single comment node at the mount point.
h
It is recommended that you use
h to create vnodes. It accepts a
tag/selector as a string, an optional data object and an optional string or
array of children.
import { h } from "snabbdom";
const vnode = h("div", { style: { color: "#000" } }, [
h("h1", "Headline"),
h("p", "A paragraph"),
]);
fragment (experimental)
Caution: This feature is currently experimental and must be opted in. Its API may be changed without an major version bump.
const patch = init(modules, undefined, {
experimental: {
fragments: true,
},
});
Creates a virtual node that will be converted to a document fragment containing the given children.
import { fragment, h } from "snabbdom";
const vnode = fragment(["I am", h("span", [" a", " fragment"])]);
tovnode
Converts a DOM node into a virtual node. Especially good for patching over an pre-existing, server-side generated content.
import {
init,
classModule,
propsModule,
styleModule,
eventListenersModule,
h,
toVNode,
} from "snabbdom";
const patch = init([
// Init patch function with chosen modules
classModule, // makes it easy to toggle classes
propsModule, // for setting properties on DOM elements
styleModule, // handles styling on elements with support for animations
eventListenersModule, // attaches event listeners
]);
const newVNode = h("div", { style: { color: "#000" } }, [
h("h1", "Headline"),
h("p", "A paragraph"),
]);
patch(toVNode(document.querySelector(".container")), newVNode);
Hooks are a way to hook into the lifecycle of DOM nodes. Snabbdom offers a rich selection of hooks. Hooks are used both by modules to extend Snabbdom, and in normal code for executing arbitrary code at desired points in the life of a virtual node.
|Name
|Triggered when
|Arguments to callback
pre
|the patch process begins
|none
init
|a vnode has been added
vnode
create
|a DOM element has been created based on a vnode
emptyVnode, vnode
insert
|an element has been inserted into the DOM
vnode
prepatch
|an element is about to be patched
oldVnode, vnode
update
|an element is being updated
oldVnode, vnode
postpatch
|an element has been patched
oldVnode, vnode
destroy
|an element is directly or indirectly being removed
vnode
remove
|an element is directly being removed from the DOM
vnode, removeCallback
post
|the patch process is done
|none
The following hooks are available for modules:
pre,
create,
update,
destroy,
remove,
post.
The following hooks are available in the
hook property of individual
elements:
init,
create,
insert,
prepatch,
update,
postpatch,
destroy,
remove.
To use hooks, pass them as an object to
hook field of the data
object argument.
h("div.row", {
key: movie.rank,
hook: {
insert: (vnode) => {
movie.elmHeight = vnode.elm.offsetHeight;
},
},
});
init hook
This hook is invoked during the patch process when a new virtual node has been found. The hook is called before Snabbdom has processed the node in any way. I.e., before it has created a DOM node based on the vnode.
insert hook
This hook is invoked once the DOM element for a vnode has been inserted into the document and the rest of the patch cycle is done. This means that you can do DOM measurements (like using getBoundingClientRect in this hook safely, knowing that no elements will be changed afterwards that could affect the position of the inserted elements.
remove hook
Allows you to hook into the removal of an element. The hook is called
once a vnode is to be removed from the DOM. The handling function
receives both the vnode and a callback. You can control and delay the
removal with the callback. The callback should be invoked once the
hook is done doing its business, and the element will only be removed
once all
remove hooks have invoked their callback.
The hook is only triggered when an element is to be removed from its
parent – not if it is the child of an element that is removed. For
that, see the
destroy hook.
destroy hook
This hook is invoked on a virtual node when its DOM element is removed from the DOM or if its parent is being removed from the DOM.
To see the difference between this hook and the
remove hook,
consider an example.
const vnode1 = h("div", [h("div", [h("span", "Hello")])]);
const vnode2 = h("div", []);
patch(container, vnode1);
patch(vnode1, vnode2);
Here
destroy is triggered for both the inner
div element and the
span element it contains.
remove, on the other hand, is only
triggered on the
div element because it is the only element being
detached from its parent.
You can, for instance, use
remove to trigger an animation when an
element is being removed and use the
destroy hook to additionally
animate the disappearance of the removed element's children.
Modules works by registering global listeners for hooks. A module is simply a dictionary mapping hook names to functions.
const myModule = {
create: function (oldVnode, vnode) {
// invoked whenever a new virtual node is created
},
update: function (oldVnode, vnode) {
// invoked whenever a virtual node is updated
},
};
With this mechanism you can easily augment the behaviour of Snabbdom. For demonstration, take a look at the implementations of the default modules.
This describes the core modules. All modules are optional. JSX examples assume you're using the
jsx pragma provided by this library.
The class module provides an easy way to dynamically toggle classes on
elements. It expects an object in the
class data property. The
object should map class names to booleans that indicates whether or
not the class should stay or go on the vnode.
h("a", { class: { active: true, selected: false } }, "Toggle");
In JSX, you can use
class like this:
<div class={{ foo: true, bar: true }} />
// Renders as: <div class="foo bar"></div>
Allows you to set properties on DOM elements.
h("a", { props: { href: "/foo" } }, "Go to Foo");
In JSX, you can use
props like this:
<input props={{ name: "foo" }} />
// Renders as: <input name="foo" /> with input.name === "foo"
Properties can only be set. Not removed. Even though browsers allow addition and deletion of custom properties, deletion will not be attempted by this module. This makes sense, because native DOM properties cannot be removed. And if you are using custom properties for storing values or referencing objects on the DOM, then please consider using data-* attributes instead. Perhaps via the dataset module.
Same as props, but set attributes instead of properties on DOM elements.
h("a", { attrs: { href: "/foo" } }, "Go to Foo");
In JSX, you can use
attrs like this:
<div attrs={{ "aria-label": "I'm a div" }} />
// Renders as: <div aria-label="I'm a div"></div>
Attributes are added and updated using
setAttribute. In case of an
attribute that had been previously added/set and is no longer present
in the
attrs object, it is removed from the DOM element's attribute
list using
removeAttribute.
In the case of boolean attributes (e.g.
disabled,
hidden,
selected ...), the meaning doesn't depend on the attribute value
(
true or
false) but depends instead on the presence/absence of the
attribute itself in the DOM element. Those attributes are handled
differently by the module: if a boolean attribute is set to a
falsy value
(
0,
-0,
null,
false,
NaN,
undefined, or the empty string
(
"")), then the attribute will be removed from the attribute list of
the DOM element.
Allows you to set custom data attributes (
data-*) on DOM elements. These can then be accessed with the HTMLElement.dataset property.
h("button", { dataset: { action: "reset" } }, "Reset");
In JSX, you can use
dataset like this:
<div dataset={{ foo: "bar" }} />
// Renders as: <div data-foo="bar"></div>
The style module is for making your HTML look slick and animate smoothly. At its core it allows you to set CSS properties on elements.
h(
"span",
{
style: {
border: "1px solid #bada55",
color: "#c0ffee",
fontWeight: "bold",
},
},
"Say my name, and every colour illuminates"
);
In JSX, you can use
style like this:
<div
style={{
border: "1px solid #bada55",
color: "#c0ffee",
fontWeight: "bold",
}}
/>
// Renders as: <div style="border: 1px solid #bada55; color: #c0ffee; font-weight: bold"></div>
CSS custom properties (aka CSS variables) are supported, they must be prefixed
with
--
h(
"div",
{
style: { "--warnColor": "yellow" },
},
"Warning"
);
You can specify properties as being delayed. Whenever these properties change, the change is not applied until after the next frame.
h(
"span",
{
style: {
opacity: "0",
transition: "opacity 1s",
delayed: { opacity: "1" },
},
},
"Imma fade right in!"
);
This makes it easy to declaratively animate the entry of elements.
The
all value of
transition-property is not supported.
remove
Styles set in the
remove property will take effect once the element
is about to be removed from the DOM. The applied styles should be
animated with CSS transitions. Only once all the styles are done
animating will the element be removed from the DOM.
h(
"span",
{
style: {
opacity: "1",
transition: "opacity 1s",
remove: { opacity: "0" },
},
},
"It's better to fade out than to burn away"
);
This makes it easy to declaratively animate the removal of elements.
The
all value of
transition-property is not supported.
destroy
h(
"span",
{
style: {
opacity: "1",
transition: "opacity 1s",
destroy: { opacity: "0" },
},
},
"It's better to fade out than to burn away"
);
The
all value of
transition-property is not supported.
The event listeners module gives powerful capabilities for attaching event listeners.
You can attach a function to an event on a vnode by supplying an
object at
on with a property corresponding to the name of the event
you want to listen to. The function will be called when the event
happens and will be passed the event object that belongs to it.
function clickHandler(ev) {
console.log("got clicked");
}
h("div", { on: { click: clickHandler } });
In JSX, you can use
on like this:
<div on={{ click: clickHandler }} />
Snabbdom allows swapping event handlers between renders. This happens without actually touching the event handlers attached to the DOM.
Note, however, that you should be careful when sharing event handlers between vnodes, because of the technique this module uses to avoid re-binding event handlers to the DOM. (And in general, sharing data between vnodes is not guaranteed to work, because modules are allowed to mutate the given data).
In particular, you should not do something like this:
// Does not work
const sharedHandler = {
change: function (e) {
console.log("you chose: " + e.target.value);
},
};
h("div", [
h("input", {
props: { type: "radio", name: "test", value: "0" },
on: sharedHandler,
}),
h("input", {
props: { type: "radio", name: "test", value: "1" },
on: sharedHandler,
}),
h("input", {
props: { type: "radio", name: "test", value: "2" },
on: sharedHandler,
}),
]);
For many such cases, you can use array-based handlers instead (described above).
Alternatively, simply make sure each node is passed unique
on values:
// Works
const sharedHandler = function (e) {
console.log("you chose: " + e.target.value);
};
h("div", [
h("input", {
props: { type: "radio", name: "test", value: "0" },
on: { change: sharedHandler },
}),
h("input", {
props: { type: "radio", name: "test", value: "1" },
on: { change: sharedHandler },
}),
h("input", {
props: { type: "radio", name: "test", value: "2" },
on: { change: sharedHandler },
}),
]);
SVG just works when using the
h function for creating virtual
nodes. SVG elements are automatically created with the appropriate
namespaces.
const vnode = h("div", [
h("svg", { attrs: { width: 100, height: 100 } }, [
h("circle", {
attrs: {
cx: 50,
cy: 50,
r: 40,
stroke: "green",
"stroke-width": 4,
fill: "yellow",
},
}),
]),
]);
See also the SVG example and the SVG Carousel example.
Certain browsers (like IE <=11) do not support
classList property in SVG elements.
Because the class module internally uses
classList, it will not work in this case unless you use a classList polyfill.
(If you don't want to use a polyfill, you can use the
class attribute with the attributes module).
The
thunk function takes a selector, a key for identifying a thunk,
a function that returns a vnode and a variable amount of state
parameters. If invoked, the render function will receive the state
arguments.
thunk(selector, key, renderFn, [stateArguments])
The
renderFn is invoked only if the
renderFn is changed or
[stateArguments] array length or it's elements are changed.
The
key is optional. It should be supplied when the
selector is
not unique among the thunks siblings. This ensures that the thunk is
always matched correctly when diffing.
Thunks are an optimization strategy that can be used when one is dealing with immutable data.
Consider a simple function for creating a virtual node based on a number.
function numberView(n) {
return h("div", "Number is: " + n);
}
The view depends only on
n. This means that if
n is unchanged,
then creating the virtual DOM node and patching it against the old
vnode is wasteful. To avoid the overhead we can use the
thunk helper
function.
function render(state) {
return thunk("num", numberView, [state.number]);
}
Instead of actually invoking the
numberView function this will only
place a dummy vnode in the virtual tree. When Snabbdom patches this
dummy vnode against a previous vnode, it will compare the value of
n. If
n is unchanged it will simply reuse the old vnode. This
avoids recreating the number view and the diff process altogether.
The view function here is only an example. In practice thunks are only relevant if you are rendering a complicated view that takes significant computational time to generate.
Note that JSX fragments are still experimental and must be opted in.
See
fragment section for details.
Add the following options to your
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"jsx": "react",
"jsxFactory": "jsx",
"jsxFragmentFactory": "Fragment"
}
}
Then make sure that you use the
.tsx file extension and import the
jsx function and the
Fragment function at the top of the file:
import { Fragment, jsx, VNode } from "snabbdom";
const node: VNode = (
<div>
<span>I was created with JSX</span>
</div>
);
const fragment: VNode = (
<>
<span>JSX fragments</span>
are experimentally supported
</>
);
Add the following options to your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
[
"@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx",
{
"pragma": "jsx",
"pragmaFrag": "Fragment"
}
]
]
}
Then import the
jsx function and the
Fragment function at the top of the file:
import { Fragment, jsx } from "snabbdom";
const node = (
<div>
<span>I was created with JSX</span>
</div>
);
const fragment = (
<>
<span>JSX fragments</span>
are experimentally supported
</>
);
Properties
The
.sel property of a virtual node is the CSS selector passed to
h() during creation. For example:
h('div#container', {}, [...]) will create a a virtual node which has
div#container as
its
.sel property.
The
.data property of a virtual node is the place to add information
for modules to access and manipulate the
real DOM element when it is created; Add styles, CSS classes,
attributes, etc.
The data object is the (optional) second parameter to
h()
For example
h('div', {props: {className: 'container'}}, [...]) will produce a virtual node with
({
props: {
className: "container",
},
});
as its
.data object.
The
.children property of a virtual node is the third (optional)
parameter to
h() during creation.
.children is
simply an Array of virtual nodes that should be added as children of
the parent DOM node upon creation.
For example
h('div', {}, [ h('h1', {}, 'Hello, World') ]) will
create a virtual node with
[
{
sel: "h1",
data: {},
children: undefined,
text: "Hello, World",
elm: Element,
key: undefined,
},
];
as its
.children property.
The
.text property is created when a virtual node is created with
only a single child that possesses text and only requires
document.createTextNode() to be used.
For example:
h('h1', {}, 'Hello') will create a virtual node with
Hello as its
.text property.
The
.elm property of a virtual node is a pointer to the real DOM
node created by snabbdom. This property is very useful to do
calculations in hooks as well as
modules.
The
.key property is created when a key is provided inside of your
.data object. The
.key property is used to keep
pointers to DOM nodes that existed previously to avoid recreating them
if it is unnecessary. This is very useful for things like list
reordering. A key must be either a string or a number to allow for
proper lookup as it is stored internally as a key/value pair inside of
an object, where
.key is the key and the value is the
.elm property created.
If provided, the
.key property must be unique among sibling elements.
For example:
h('div', {key: 1}, []) will create a virtual node
object with a
.key property with the value of
1.
Snabbdom is a low-level virtual DOM library. It is unopinionated with regards to how you should structure your application.
Here are some approaches to building applications with Snabbdom.
Be sure to share it if you're building an application in another way using Snabbdom.
Uncaught NotFoundError: Failed to execute 'insertBefore' on 'Node':
The node before which the new node is to be inserted is not a child of this node.
The reason for this error is reusing of vnodes between patches (see code example), snabbdom stores actual dom nodes inside the virtual dom nodes passed to it as performance improvement, so reusing nodes between patches is not supported.
const sharedNode = h("div", {}, "Selected");
const vnode1 = h("div", [
h("div", {}, ["One"]),
h("div", {}, ["Two"]),
h("div", {}, [sharedNode]),
]);
const vnode2 = h("div", [
h("div", {}, ["One"]),
h("div", {}, [sharedNode]),
h("div", {}, ["Three"]),
]);
patch(container, vnode1);
patch(vnode1, vnode2);
You can fix this issue by creating a shallow copy of the object (here with object spread syntax):
const vnode2 = h("div", [
h("div", {}, ["One"]),
h("div", {}, [{ ...sharedNode }]),
h("div", {}, ["Three"]),
]);
Another solution would be to wrap shared vnodes in a factory function:
const sharedNode = () => h("div", {}, "Selected");
const vnode1 = h("div", [
h("div", {}, ["One"]),
h("div", {}, ["Two"]),
h("div", {}, [sharedNode()]),
]);
Pull requests that the community may care to provide feedback on should be merged after such opportunity of a few days was provided.