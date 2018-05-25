smtp-tester is a simple smtp server that accepts connections, receives mail, and then calls callbacks that are bound to a particular address.
Installation is fairly straightforward, just install the npm module:
npm install smtp-tester
First, require smtp-tester:
var ms = require('smtp-tester');
Next, initialize a server with a port on which it should listen.
var mailServer = ms.init(port);
Done. Your SMTP server is now listening on port 'port'.
Send mail using any SMTP client you want. For node work, I personally use nodemailer
npm install nodemailer
To receive mail, bind a handler to the mailServer you created earlier.
var ms, mailServer, handler, port = 4000;
ms = require('smtp-tester');
mailServer = ms.init(port);
handler = function(addr,id,email) {
// do something interesting
};
mailServer.bind("foo@bar.com",handler);
Done. Every mail sent to foo@bar.com (and every one sent before binding) will call the handler exactly once.
You can have as many handlers as you want, they are all executed, even for the same address. However, execution order, while usually in the order in which they were added, is not guaranteed.
If you intend to capture a single message using promises, you can do:
mailServer.captureOne('foo@bar.com')
.then(function({ address, id, email }) {
// Do something interesting
});
Most likely you'll want to use the
wait option as well, so if no message is received
in the given time frame,
captureOne() rejects the promise:
mailServer.captureOne('foo@bar.com', { wait: 1000 })
.then(function({ address, id, email }) {
// Do something interesting
})
.catch(function(error) {
// No message delivered to foo@bar.com in 1 second.
});
Now using async/await:
try {
const { email } = await mailServer.captureOne('foo@bar.com', { wait: 1000 });
} catch (error) {
// No message delivered to foo@bar.com in 1 second.
}
This is useful for testing that no message was delivered, too.
If you want a handler to catch every email that is sent through the system, just bind with no address at all.
handler = function(addr,id,email) {
// do something interesting
// because this is a catch-all, the addr will be null
};
mailServer.bind(handler);
Catch-All handlers are always run before specific handlers.
To stop receiving mail at a particular handler, just unbind.
mailServer.unbind("foo@bar.com",handler);
If you want to remove a catch-all handler that catches every email that is sent through the system, just unbind with no address at all.
handler = function(addr,id,email) {
// do something interesting
// because this is a catch-all, the addr will be null
};
mailServer.bind(handler); // this adds it
mailServer.unbind(handler); // this removes it
To remove messages from the mail server, you can remove an individual message or all of them:
mailServer.remove(id);
mailServer.removeAll();
Surprisingly, the method is just called "stop".
mailServer.stop();
Handlers that receive mail are passed three parameters.
Sample email object is as follows, taken from the test.js included with the package.
{
sender: 'mailtest@bar.com',
receivers: {
'foo@bar.com': true
},
data: 'X-Mailer: Nodemailer (0.2.3; +http://www.nodemailer.org)\r\nDate: Thu, 01 Dec 2011 10:24:01 GMT\r\nFrom: mailtest@bar.com\r\nTo: foo@bar.com\r\nSubject: email test\r\nMIME-Version: 1.0\r\nContent-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8\r\nContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable\r\n\r\nThis is a test mail',
body: 'This is a test mail',
headers: {
'x-mailer': 'Nodemailer (0.2.3; +http://www.nodemailer.org)',
date: 'Thu, 01 Dec 2011 10:24:01 GMT',
from: 'mailtest@bar.com',
to: 'foo@bar.com',
subject: 'email test',
'mime-version': '1.0',
'content-type': { value: 'text/plain' },
'content-transfer-encoding': 'quoted-printable'
}
}
smtp-tester supports pre-shipped modules. They are named and can be run by calling
var success;
// to load a module
success = mailServer.module(name);
// to unload a module
mailServer.unmodule(name);
If the module successfully loads, it will return success, else it will return false.
The following modules are currently available.
More are expected to follow.
Just run
npm test
Note that each build triggers a Travis CI build