write smtp clients and servers
This module does not relay any messages or perform disk I/O by itself.
var smtp = require('smtp-protocol');
var server = smtp.createServer(function (req) {
req.on('to', function (to, ack) {
var domain = to.split('@')[1] || 'localhost';
if (domain === 'localhost') ack.accept()
else ack.reject()
});
req.on('message', function (stream, ack) {
console.log('from: ' + req.from);
console.log('to: ' + req.to);
stream.pipe(process.stdout, { end : false });
ack.accept();
});
});
server.listen(9025);
usage:
$ node example/server.js
elsewhere:
$ nc localhost 9025
250 beep
helo
250
mail from:<beep@localhost>
250
rcpt to:<boop@localhost>
250
data
354
Beep boop.
I am a computer.
.
250
quit
221 Bye!
meanwhile:
from: beep@localhost
to: boop@localhost
Beep boop.
I am a computer.
var smtp = require('smtp-protocol');
var fs = require('fs');
smtp.connect('localhost', 9025, function (mail) {
mail.helo('example.com');
mail.from('substack@example.com');
mail.to('root@example.com');
mail.data();
fs.createReadStream('/etc/issue').pipe(mail.message());
mail.quit();
});
output:
$ node example/client.js
[ 'beep ESMTP Postfix (Ubuntu)' ]
{ helo: 250,
from: 250,
to: 250,
data: 354,
message: 250,
quit: 221 }
var smtp = require('smtp-protocol')
Return a new
net.Server so you can
.listen() on a port.
Optionally:
opts.domain - domain to use in hello message
opts.tls - listen on TLS at the start instead of upgrading with STARTTLS
opts.key,
opts.cert,
opts.pfx - configure tls
cb(req) fires for new connection. See the "requests" section below.
Every event that can
Every acknowledgeable event except "message" will implicitly call
ack.accept()
if no listeners are registered.
If there are any listeners for an acknowledgeable event, exactly one listener
MUST call either
ack.accept() or
ack.reject().
This event fires for every smtp command.
cmd has the command name as
cmd.name and the
cmd.data as the command data.
If you want to override the default behavior for a command, call
r.preventDefault(), then call
r.write(code, data) to write a response and
r.next() when the next command should be processed.
Emitted when
HELO,
EHLO, or
LHLO commands are received.
Read the name of the command with
cmd.greeting.
Read the optional hostname parameter with
cmd.hostname.
Emitted when the
MAIL FROM: command is received.
from is the email address of the sender as a string.
Emitted when the
RCPT TO: command is received.
to is the email address of the recipient as a string.
Emitted when the
DATA command is received.
If the message request is accepted, the message body will be streamed through
stream.
This event has no implicit
ack.accept() when there are no listeners.
Emitted when the body after the
DATA command finishes.
Emitted when the connection is reset from a
RSET command.
Emitted when the connection is closed from a
QUIT command.
Emitted when the connection is upgraded to TLS by the client.
The email address of the sender as a string.
Extended sender data if sent as a string.
Array of the email addresses of the recipients as a string.
Array of extended recipient data if sent as a string.
The greeting command. One of
'helo',
'ehlo', or
'lhlo'.
The hostname specified in the greeting.
The underlying tcp socket. This is handy if you need to verify the address of
the remote host with
req.socket.remoteAddress.
Many request events have a trailing
ack parameter.
If there are any listeners for an acknowledgeable event, exactly one listener
MUST call either
ack.accept() or
ack.reject().
Consult this handy list of SMTP codes for which codes to use in acknowledgement responses.
Accept the command. Internal staged state modifications from the command are executed.
Reject the command. Any staged state modifications from the command are discarded.
For all
client methods,
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Create a new SMTP client connection.
host,
port,
options and
cb are detected by their types in the arguments array so
they may be in any order.
cb(client) fires when the connection is ready.
You can use unix sockets by supplying a string argument that matches
/^[.\/]/.
Alternatively supply your own stream as
opts.stream (the stream must already be connected).
To make a connection using TLS, set
opts.tls to
true (for more control you can also assign
options to pass through to
tls.connect.) You can also upgrade the connection
to TLS at any time by calling
client.startTLS().
By default, connections to unauthorized servers will be closed and the error
will be emitted as an
'error' event on the stream object but you can provide
your own authorization logic by doing:
stream.on('secure', function (ack) {
if (...) ack.accept()
else ack.reject()
})
Greet the server with the
hostname string.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Set the sender to the email address
addr with optional extension data
ext.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Set the recipient to the email address
addr with optional extension data
ext.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Tell the server that we are about to transmit data.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Return a writable stream to send data to the server in a message body. For example, you could do:
fs.createReadStream('foo.txt').pipe(client.message());
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Ask the server to sever the connection.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Ask the server to reset the connection.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Upgrade the current connection to TLS with
opts passed through to
tls.connect(opts).
If
opts.servername isn't given, its value will be taken from the HELO/EHLO
hostname value because otherwise the TLS library will complain about how the
certificate name doesn't match.
You'll probably want to pass in the
opts.ca here as well to satisfy the TLS
machinery.
Send a VRFY for
username.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Login with the given username and password.
authType can be one of
PLAIN,
LOGIN and
CRAM-MD5.
cb(err, code, lines) fires with the server response.
Fired when the stream initializes. This should be the first message that the server sends.
When the connection is upgraded to TLS, this event fires.
With npm do:
npm install smtp-protocol
MIT