Simple, promisified, protocol-based SMTP client for Node.js.

Install

$ npm install

Example

import {SMTPClient} from 'smtp-client' ; let s = new SMTPClient({ host : 'mx.domain.com' , port : 25 }); ( async function ( ) { await s.connect(); await s.greet({ hostname : 'mx.domain.com' }); await s.authPlain({ username : 'john' , password : 'secret' }); await s.mail({ from : 'from@sender.com' }); await s.rcpt({ to : 'to@recipient.com' }); await s.data( 'mail source' ); await s.quit(); })().catch( console .error);

API

SMTPClient(options)

The core SMTP client class. This class extends the SMTPChannel. The options are sent directly to the net.connect or tls.connect method. Custom available options are listed below.

Option Type Required Default Description secure Boolean No false When true the channel will connect to a SMTP server using TLS. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the client automatically disconnects ( 0 disables the timeout).

Note that all instance methods throw an error when something goes wrong or when a remote SMTP server does not reply with a success code.

SMTPClient.prototype.authLogin({username, password}):Promise;

Sends AUTH LOGIN command to the server and authenticates.

Option Type Required Default Description username String No - Authentication username. password String No - Authentication password.

SMTPClient.prototype.authPlain({username, password}):Promise;

Sends AUTH PLAIN command to the server and authenticates.

Option Type Required Default Description username String No - Authentication username. password String No - Authentication password.

SMTPClient.prototype.close({timeout}):Promise;

Destroys the client and ensures that no more I/O activity happens on this socket. When possible, use the quit method instead.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.connect({timeout}):Promise;

Connects to the SMTP server and starts socket I/O activity.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.data(source, {sourceSize, timeout}):Promise;

Sends the DATA command to the server which uploads the source of an email and finalize the process with the . (automatically appended to the source).

Option Type Required Default Description source String,Buffer,Stream Yes - Email content. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout). sourceSize Integer No 0 source size in bytes. If the size exceeds the allowable limit then the method throws an error before even contacting the server.

SMTPClient.prototype.ehlo({hostname, timeout}):Promise;

Sends the EHLO command to the server and retrieves information about the available SMTP server extensions.

Option Type Required Default Description hostname String No machine's hostname Sender's FQDN. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.getAuthMechanisms():Array;

Returns a list of supported authentication mechanisms. The value is retrieved from the SMTP server extensions when the ehlo command is executed.

SMTPClient.prototype.getDataSizeLimit():Integer;

Returns email size limit in bytes. The value is retrieved from the SMTP server extensions when the ehlo command is executed.

SMTPClient.prototype.greet({hostname, timeout}):Promise;

Sends the EHLO command to the server and retrieves information about the available SMTP server extensions or HELO command if the EHLO isn't successful.

Option Type Required Default Description hostname String No machine's hostname Sender's FQDN. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.hasExtension(name):Boolean;

Returns true if the provided extension name is supported by the SMTP server. Make sure that you run the EHLO command before executing this method.

Option Type Required Default Description name String Yes - SMTP server extension name.

SMTPClient.prototype.helo({hostname, timeout}):Promise;

Sends the HELO command to the server.

Option Type Required Default Description hostname String No machine's hostname Sender's FQDN. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.isLastReply(line):String;

A helper method which parses the provided SMTP server reply line and returns true if the provided line represents the last reply from the SMTP server.

Option Type Required Default Description line String Yes - SMTP server reply string.

SMTPClient.prototype.isSecure():Boolean;

Returns true if the connection is secured over TLS.

SMTPClient.prototype.mail({from}):Promise;

Sends the MAIL command to the server which identifies the sender of the message (envelope).

Option Type Required Default Description from String Yes - Sender's email address. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.noop():Promise;

Sends the NOOP command to the server which asks the SMTP server to send a valid reply but specifies no other action.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.parseEnhancedReplyCode(line):String;

A helper method which parses and returns the enhanced reply code from the provided SMTP server reply.

Option Type Required Default Description line String Yes - SMTP server reply string.

SMTPClient.prototype.parseReplyCode(line):String;

A helper method which parses and returns the reply code from the provided SMTP server reply.

Option Type Required Default Description line String Yes - SMTP server reply string.

SMTPClient.prototype.parseReplyText(line):String;

A helper method which parses and returns the message part of the provided SMTP server reply.

Option Type Required Default Description line String Yes - SMTP server reply string.

SMTPClient.prototype.rcpt({from, timeout}):String;

Sends the RCPT command to the server which identifies the message recipient (envelope). Execute this method multiple times for each recipient if you have many recipients.

Option Type Required Default Description to String Yes - Recipient's email address. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.rset({timeout}):Promise;

Sends the RSET command to the server which ends the current e-mail transaction.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.secure({timeout}):Promise;

Sends the STARTTLS command to the server and upgrades the connection to TLS.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.quit({timeout}):Promise;

Sends the QUIT command to the server which closes the socket and disconnects from the server.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPClient.prototype.write(data, {handler, timeout}):Promise;

Streams raw data to the SMTP server.

Option Type Required Default Description data String,Stream,Buffer Yes - Data to be sent to the SMTP server. Make sure that you apply to the SMTP rules and complete lines with \r

. When sending email data stream, make sure you include the . as the last line. handler Function,Promise No - A method for handling SMTP server replies. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

Event: close: () => {}

Emitted once the socket is fully closed.

Event: command: (line) => {}

Emitted when a line of data is sent to the SMTP server.

Argument Type Description line String Client command string.

Event: connect: () => {}

Emitted when a socket connection is successfully established.

Event: end: () => {}

Emitted when the other end of the socket sends a FIN packet. This means that the socket is about to close.

Event: error: (error) => {}

Emitted when an error occurs. The 'close' event will be called directly following this event.

Argument Type Description error Error Error object.

Event: receive: (chunk) => {}

Emitted when a chunk of data is received from the SMTP server.

Argument Type Description chunk Buffer,String A chunk of data.

Event: reply: (line) => {}

Emitted when a new reply from the server is received.

Argument Type Description line String SMTP server reply string.

Event: send: (chunk) => {}

Emitted when a chunk of data is sent to the SMTP server.

Argument Type Description chunk Buffer,String A chunk of data.

Event: timeout: () => {}

Emitted if the socket times out from inactivity. The timeout event automatically sends the QUIT SMTP command.

