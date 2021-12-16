Low level SMTP communication layer.

Install

$ npm install

Example

import {SMTPChannel} from 'smtp-channel' ; ( async function ( ) { let handler = console .log; let smtp = new SMTPChannel({ host : 'mx.domain.com' , port : 25 }); await s.connect({handler, timeout : 3000 }); await s.write( 'EHLO mx.me.com\r

' , {handler}); await s.write( 'QUIT\r

' , {handler}); })().catch( console .error);

API

SMTPChannel(options)

The core SMTP class. This class passes options directly to the net.connect or tls.connect methods. Custom available options are listed below.

Option Type Required Default Description secure Boolean No false When true the channel will connect to the SMTP server using TLS. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the socket is automatically closed ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPChannel.prototype.close({timeout}):Promise;

Destroys the socket and ensures that no more I/O activity happens on this socket.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPChannel.prototype.connect({handler, timeout}):Promise;

Connects to the SMTP server and starts socket I/O activity.

Option Type Required Default Description handler Function Promise No - timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPChannel.prototype.isLastReply(line):String;

A helper method which returns true if the provided line represents the last reply from the SMTP server.

Option Type Required Default Description line String Yes - Server reply string.

SMTPChannel.prototype.isSecure():Boolean;

Returns true if the connection is secured over TLS.

SMTPChannel.prototype.negotiateTLS(options):Promise;

Upgrades the existing socket connection to TLS. This method should be used after sending the STARTTLS command. The method accepts options which are sent directly to the tls.connect method (existing class options are overriden). Custom options are listed below.

Option Type Required Default Description timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

SMTPChannel.prototype.parseReplyCode(line):String;

A helper method which returns a reply code of the provided line .

Option Type Required Default Description line String Yes - Server reply string.

SMTPChannel.prototype.write(data, {handler, timeout}):Promise;

Sends data on the socket.

Option Type Required Default Description data String,Stream,Buffer Yes - Data to be sent to the SMTP server. Make sure that you apply to the SMTP rules and complete lines with \r

. When sending email data stream, make sure you include the . as the last line. handler Function,Promise No - A method for handling SMTP server replies. timeout Integer No 0 A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects ( 0 disables the timeout).

Event: close: () => {}

Emitted once the socket is fully closed.

Event: command: (line) => {}

Emitted when a line of data is sent to the SMTP server.

Argument Type Description line String Client command string.

Event: connect: () => {}

Emitted when a socket connection is successfully established.

Event: end: () => {}

Emitted when the other end of the socket sends a FIN packet. This means that the socket is about to close.

Event: error: (error) => {}

Emitted when an error occurs. The 'close' event will be called directly following this event.

Argument Type Description error Error Error object.

Event: receive: (chunk) => {}

Emitted when a chunk of data is received from the SMTP server.

Argument Type Description chunk Buffer,String A chunk of data.

Event: reply: (line) => {}

Emitted when a new reply from the server is received.

Argument Type Description line String SMTP server reply string.

Event: send: (chunk) => {}

Emitted when a chunk of data is sent to the SMTP server.

Argument Type Description chunk Buffer,String A chunk of data.

Event: timeout: () => {}

Emitted if the socket times out from inactivity. The timeout event automatically sends the QUIT SMTP command.

