Low level SMTP communication layer.
$ npm install --save smtp-channel
import {SMTPChannel} from 'smtp-channel';
(async function() {
let handler = console.log;
let smtp = new SMTPChannel({
host: 'mx.domain.com',
port: 25
});
await s.connect({handler, timeout: 3000});
await s.write('EHLO mx.me.com\r\n', {handler});
await s.write('QUIT\r\n', {handler});
})().catch(console.error);
SMTPChannel(options)
The core SMTP class. This class passes options directly to the net.connect or tls.connect methods. Custom available options are listed below.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|secure
|Boolean
|No
|false
|When
true the channel will connect to the SMTP server using TLS.
|timeout
|Integer
|No
|0
|A time in milliseconds after the socket is automatically closed (
0 disables the timeout).
SMTPChannel.prototype.close({timeout}):Promise;
Destroys the socket and ensures that no more I/O activity happens on this socket.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|timeout
|Integer
|No
|0
|A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects (
0 disables the timeout).
SMTPChannel.prototype.connect({handler, timeout}):Promise;
Connects to the SMTP server and starts socket I/O activity.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|handler
|Function
|Promise
|No
|-
|timeout
|Integer
|No
|0
|A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects (
0 disables the timeout).
SMTPChannel.prototype.isLastReply(line):String;
A helper method which returns
trueif the provided
linerepresents the last reply from the SMTP server.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|line
|String
|Yes
|-
|Server reply string.
SMTPChannel.prototype.isSecure():Boolean;
Returns
trueif the connection is secured over TLS.
SMTPChannel.prototype.negotiateTLS(options):Promise;
Upgrades the existing socket connection to TLS. This method should be used after sending the
STARTTLScommand. The method accepts
optionswhich are sent directly to the tls.connect method (existing class options are overriden). Custom options are listed below.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|timeout
|Integer
|No
|0
|A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects (
0 disables the timeout).
SMTPChannel.prototype.parseReplyCode(line):String;
A helper method which returns a reply code of the provided
line.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|line
|String
|Yes
|-
|Server reply string.
SMTPChannel.prototype.write(data, {handler, timeout}):Promise;
Sends data on the socket.
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|data
|String,Stream,Buffer
|Yes
|-
|Data to be sent to the SMTP server. Make sure that you apply to the SMTP rules and complete lines with
\r\n. When sending email data stream, make sure you include the
. as the last line.
|handler
|Function,Promise
|No
|-
|A method for handling SMTP server replies.
|timeout
|Integer
|No
|0
|A time in milliseconds after the operation automatically rejects (
0 disables the timeout).
Event: close: () => {}
Emitted once the socket is fully closed.
Event: command: (line) => {}
Emitted when a line of data is sent to the SMTP server.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|line
|String
|Client command string.
Event: connect: () => {}
Emitted when a socket connection is successfully established.
Event: end: () => {}
Emitted when the other end of the socket sends a FIN packet. This means that the socket is about to close.
Event: error: (error) => {}
Emitted when an error occurs. The 'close' event will be called directly following this event.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|error
|Error
|Error object.
Event: receive: (chunk) => {}
Emitted when a chunk of data is received from the SMTP server.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|chunk
|Buffer,String
|A chunk of data.
Event: reply: (line) => {}
Emitted when a new reply from the server is received.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|line
|String
|SMTP server reply string.
Event: send: (chunk) => {}
Emitted when a chunk of data is sent to the SMTP server.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|chunk
|Buffer,String
|A chunk of data.
Event: timeout: () => {}
Emitted if the socket times out from inactivity. The timeout event automatically sends the
QUITSMTP command.
