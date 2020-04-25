Generate an SMS protocol link
$ npm install --save sms-link
var smsLink = require('sms-link')
smsLink({phone: '411', body: 'Hello world'})
// On iOS 8
//=> sms:411&body=Hello%20world
Tested operating systems:
If you test a new device version please send a pull request adding it to this list.
smsLink(options) ->
string
Returns a URL string.
Required
Type:
object
Either
phone or
body is required.
Type:
string
The phone number to prefill in the new SMS.
Type:
string
The body to prefill in the new SMS. Text will be url-encoded in the returned URL.
MIT © Ben Drucker