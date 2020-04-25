Generate an SMS protocol link

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var smsLink = require ( 'sms-link' ) smsLink({ phone : '411' , body : 'Hello world' })

Tested operating systems:

iOS 8

iOS 9

Android 5

If you test a new device version please send a pull request adding it to this list.

API

smsLink(options) -> string

Returns a URL string.

options

Required

Type: object

Either phone or body is required.

phone

Type: string

The phone number to prefill in the new SMS.

body

Type: string

The body to prefill in the new SMS. Text will be url-encoded in the returned URL.

License

MIT © Ben Drucker