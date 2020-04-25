openbase logo
sms-link

by Ben Drucker
2.0.0 (see all)

Generate an SMS protocol link

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sms-link Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Generate an SMS protocol link

Install

$ npm install --save sms-link

Usage

var smsLink = require('sms-link')

smsLink({phone: '411', body: 'Hello world'})
// On iOS 8
//=> sms:411&body=Hello%20world

Tested operating systems:

  • iOS 8
  • iOS 9
  • Android 5

If you test a new device version please send a pull request adding it to this list.

API

smsLink(options) -> string

Returns a URL string.

options

Required
Type: object

Either phone or body is required.

phone

Type: string

The phone number to prefill in the new SMS.

body

Type: string

The body to prefill in the new SMS. Text will be url-encoded in the returned URL.

License

MIT © Ben Drucker

