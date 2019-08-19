Smooth scrolling experience for websites.
This is the standalone version of SmoothScroll for individual websites and themes.
Also available as a Mac app http://www.smoothscroll.net/mac/
Or as a Chrome extension https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/smoothscroll/nbokbjkabcmbfdlbddjidfmibcpneigj
And Opera extension https://addons.opera.com/extensions/details/smoothscroll-3/
Features
People involved
Balazs Galambosi (maintainer)
Michael Herf (pulse algorithm)
INSTALL
Package managers: npm install smoothscroll-for-websites bower install --save smoothscroll-for-websites
Or grab the latest version from cdnjs (minified version also available): https://cdnjs.com/libraries/smoothscroll
API
See the Wiki: https://github.com/gblazex/smoothscroll-for-websites/wiki