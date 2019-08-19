Smooth scrolling experience for websites.

This is the standalone version of SmoothScroll for individual websites and themes.

Also available as a Mac app http://www.smoothscroll.net/mac/

Or as a Chrome extension https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/smoothscroll/nbokbjkabcmbfdlbddjidfmibcpneigj

And Opera extension https://addons.opera.com/extensions/details/smoothscroll-3/

Features

Picasa-like smooth scrolling

Mouse wheel, middle mouse and keyboard support

Arrow keys, PgUp/PgDown, Spacebar, Home/End

Customizable step sizes, frames per second and more...

Works with embedded content (PDF, flash)

Full touchpad support

Excluded pages list

People involved

Balazs Galambosi (maintainer)

Michael Herf (pulse algorithm) - - - - - - - -

INSTALL

Package managers: npm install smoothscroll-for-websites bower install --save smoothscroll-for-websites

Or grab the latest version from cdnjs (minified version also available): https://cdnjs.com/libraries/smoothscroll

- - - - - - - -

API

See the Wiki: https://github.com/gblazex/smoothscroll-for-websites/wiki