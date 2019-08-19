openbase logo
sfw

smoothscroll-for-websites

by Blaze (Balázs Galambosi)
1.4.10 (see all)

Smooth scrolling experience for websites.

Readme

Smooth scrolling experience for websites.

This is the standalone version of SmoothScroll for individual websites and themes.

Also available as a Mac app http://www.smoothscroll.net/mac/

Or as a Chrome extension https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/smoothscroll/nbokbjkabcmbfdlbddjidfmibcpneigj

And Opera extension https://addons.opera.com/extensions/details/smoothscroll-3/

Features

  • Picasa-like smooth scrolling
  • Mouse wheel, middle mouse and keyboard support
  • Arrow keys, PgUp/PgDown, Spacebar, Home/End
  • Customizable step sizes, frames per second and more...
  • Works with embedded content (PDF, flash)
  • Full touchpad support
  • Excluded pages list

People involved

  • Balazs Galambosi (maintainer)

  • Michael Herf (pulse algorithm)

                                - - - - - - - -

INSTALL

Package managers: npm install smoothscroll-for-websites bower install --save smoothscroll-for-websites

Or grab the latest version from cdnjs (minified version also available): https://cdnjs.com/libraries/smoothscroll

                              - - - - - - - -

API

See the Wiki: https://github.com/gblazex/smoothscroll-for-websites/wiki

