openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
smo

smoothie

by Joe Walnes
1.36.0 (see all)

Smoothie Charts: smooooooth JavaScript charts for realtime streaming data

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

Smoothie Charts is a really small charting library designed for live streaming data. I built it to reduce the headaches I was getting from watching charts jerkily updating every second.

See http://smoothiecharts.org

Getting Started

Example

Given a <canvas>:

<canvas id="chart" width="400" height="100"></canvas>

Create a time series and chart with code resembling:

// Create a time series
var series = new TimeSeries();

// Find the canvas
var canvas = document.getElementById('chart');

// Create the chart
var chart = new SmoothieChart();
chart.addTimeSeries(series, { strokeStyle: 'rgba(0, 255, 0, 1)' });
chart.streamTo(canvas, 500);

Then, add data to your time series and it will be displayed on the chart:

// Randomly add a data point every 500ms
setInterval(function() {
    series.append(Date.now(), Math.random() * 10000);
}, 500);

Questions

For help, use the Smoothie Charts Google Group.

License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial