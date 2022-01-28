Customizable, Flexible, and High Performance Scrollbars!
⚠️ DO NOT use custom scrollbars unless you know what you are doing. Read more
Via NPM (recommended):
npm install smooth-scrollbar --save
Via Bower:
bower install smooth-scrollbar --save
|Browser
|Version
|IE
|10+
|Chrome
|22+
|Firefox
|16+
|Safari
|8+
|Android Browser
|4+
|Chrome for Android
|32+
|iOS Safari
|7+
https://idiotwu.github.io/smooth-scrollbar/
Since this package has a pkg.module field, it's highly recommended to import it as an ES6 module with some bundlers like webpack or rollup:
import Scrollbar from 'smooth-scrollbar';
Scrollbar.init(document.querySelector('#my-scrollbar'));
If you are not using any bundlers, you can just load the UMD bundle:
<script src="dist/smooth-scrollbar.js"></script>
<script>
var Scrollbar = window.Scrollbar;
Scrollbar.init(document.querySelector('#my-scrollbar'));
</script>
|latest
|7.x
