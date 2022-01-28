openbase logo
ssc

smooth-scrollbar-custom

by Daofeng Wu
8.3.6 (see all)

Customizable, Pluginable, and High-Performance JavaScript-Based Scrollbar Solution.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Smooth Scrollbar

npm monthly downloads core size gzip size Build status Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Customizable, Flexible, and High Performance Scrollbars!

Installation

⚠️ DO NOT use custom scrollbars unless you know what you are doing. Read more

Tell us about the features you want in the next major update.

Via NPM (recommended):

npm install smooth-scrollbar --save

Via Bower:

bower install smooth-scrollbar --save

Browser Compatibility

BrowserVersion
IE10+
Chrome22+
Firefox16+
Safari8+
Android Browser4+
Chrome for Android32+
iOS Safari7+

Demo

https://idiotwu.github.io/smooth-scrollbar/

Usage

Since this package has a pkg.module field, it's highly recommended to import it as an ES6 module with some bundlers like webpack or rollup:

import Scrollbar from 'smooth-scrollbar';

Scrollbar.init(document.querySelector('#my-scrollbar'));

If you are not using any bundlers, you can just load the UMD bundle:

<script src="dist/smooth-scrollbar.js"></script>

<script>
  var Scrollbar = window.Scrollbar;

  Scrollbar.init(document.querySelector('#my-scrollbar'));
</script>

Documentation

latest7.x

FAQ

  • How to deal with position: fixed elements? #362
  • How to temporarily stop scrolling? #361
  • How to enable hash/anchor scrolling? #360
  • How to direct all scrolling to a particular direction? #359
  • How to disable scrolling in a particular direction? #357
  • more...

Who's Using It

  • Awwwards Conference: An Event for UX / UI Designers and Web Developers.
  • Listeners Playlist: A cool music player designed by Jiyong Ahn sharing musics from the facebook group 'Listeners Playlist'.
  • Matter: A new and better way to grow your professional skills.
  • Parsons Branding: Brand strategy and design studio based in Cape Town.
  • Feel free to add yours here 🤗.

License

MIT

