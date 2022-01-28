Smooth Scrollbar

Customizable, Flexible, and High Performance Scrollbars!

Installation

⚠️ DO NOT use custom scrollbars unless you know what you are doing. Read more

Via NPM (recommended):

npm install smooth-scrollbar --save

Via Bower:

bower install smooth-scrollbar --save

Browser Compatibility

Browser Version IE 10+ Chrome 22+ Firefox 16+ Safari 8+ Android Browser 4+ Chrome for Android 32+ iOS Safari 7+

Demo

https://idiotwu.github.io/smooth-scrollbar/

Usage

Since this package has a pkg.module field, it's highly recommended to import it as an ES6 module with some bundlers like webpack or rollup:

import Scrollbar from 'smooth-scrollbar' ; Scrollbar.init( document .querySelector( '#my-scrollbar' ));

If you are not using any bundlers, you can just load the UMD bundle:

< script src = "dist/smooth-scrollbar.js" > </ script > < script > var Scrollbar = window .Scrollbar; Scrollbar.init( document .querySelector( '#my-scrollbar' )); </ script >

Documentation

FAQ

How to deal with position: fixed elements ? #362

? #362 How to temporarily stop scrolling ? #361

? #361 How to enable hash/anchor scrolling ? #360

? #360 How to direct all scrolling to a particular direction ? #359

? #359 How to disable scrolling in a particular direction ? #357

? #357 more...

Who's Using It

Awwwards Conference: An Event for UX / UI Designers and Web Developers.

Listeners Playlist: A cool music player designed by Jiyong Ahn sharing musics from the facebook group 'Listeners Playlist'.

Matter: A new and better way to grow your professional skills.

Parsons Branding: Brand strategy and design studio based in Cape Town.

Feel free to add yours here 🤗.

License

MIT