A fast and lightweight drag&drop, sortable library for with many configuration options covering many d&d scenarios. There is no external dependencies. It uses css transitions for animations so it's hardware accelerated whenever possible.

Installation

npm i smooth-dnd

Usage

HTML

< div id = "container" > < div > Draggable 1 </ div > < div > Draggable 2 </ div > < div > Draggable 3 </ div > </ div >

var containerElement = document .getElementById( 'container' ); var container = SmoothDnD(containerElement, options);

API

SmoothDnD

Global function to convert element to a Drag and Drop container.

var container = SmoothDnD(containerElement, options);

Parameters

containerElement : DOMElement : The parent element that contains the elements to be dragged

: : The parent element that contains the elements to be dragged options : object : Set of parameters described below.

Returns

container : object : handle the the created container which contains dispose function. dispose : function : function to be called to remove detach SmoothDND form the container. It should be called when removing the containerElement from the DOM.

: : handle the the created container which contains function.

Options

Property Type Default Description orientation string vertical Orientation of the container. Can be horizontal or vertical. behaviour string move Property to describe weather the dragging item will be moved or copied to target container. Can be move or copy or drop-zone or contain. groupName string undefined Draggables can be moved between the containers having the same group names. If not set container will not accept drags from outside. This behaviour can be overriden by shouldAcceptDrop function. See below. lockAxis string undefined Locks the movement axis of the dragging. Possible values are x, y or undefined. dragHandleSelector string undefined Css selector to test for enabling dragging. If not given item can be grabbed from anywhere in its boundaries. nonDragAreaSelector string undefined Css selector to prevent dragging. Can be useful when you have form elements or selectable text somewhere inside your draggable item. It has a precedence over dragHandleSelector. dragBeginDelay number 0 ( 200 for touch devices) Time in milisecond. Delay to start dragging after item is pressed. Moving cursor before the delay more than 5px will cancel dragging. animationDuration number 250 Animation duration in milisecond. To be consistent this animation duration will be applied to both drop and reorder animations. autoScrollEnabled boolean true First scrollable parent will scroll automatically if dragging item is close to boundaries. dragClass string undefined Class to be added to the ghost item being dragged. The class will be added after it's added to the DOM so any transition in the class will be applied as intended. dropClass string undefined Class to be added to the ghost item just before the drop animation begins. removeOnDropOut boolean undefined When set true onDrop will be called with a removedIndex if you drop element out of any relevant container dropPlaceholder boolean,object undefined Options for drop placeholder. className, animationDuration, showOnTop onDragStart function undefined See descriptions below onDragEnd function undefined See descriptions below onDropReady function undefined See descriptions below onDrop function undefined See descriptions below getChildPayload function undefined See descriptions below shouldAnimateDrop function undefined See descriptions below shouldAcceptDrop function undefined See descriptions below onDragEnter function undefined See descriptions below onDragLeave function undefined See descriptions below

onDragStart

The function to be called by all container when drag start.

function onDragStart ( {isSource, payload, willAcceptDrop} ) { ... }

Parameters

isSource : boolean : true if it is called by the container which drag starts from otherwise false.

: : true if it is called by the container which drag starts from otherwise false. payload : object : the payload object that is returned by getChildPayload function. It will be undefined in case getChildPayload is not set.

: : the payload object that is returned by getChildPayload function. It will be undefined in case getChildPayload is not set. willAcceptDrop : boolean : true if the dragged item can be dropped into the container, otherwise false.

onDragEnd

The function to be called by all container when drag ends. Called before onDrop function

function onDragEnd ( {isSource, payload, willAcceptDrop} ) { ... }

Parameters

isSource : boolean : true if it is called by the container which drag starts from, otherwise false.

: : true if it is called by the container which drag starts from, otherwise false. payload : object : the payload object that is returned by getChildPayload function. It will be undefined in case getChildPayload is not set.

: : the payload object that is returned by getChildPayload function. It will be undefined in case getChildPayload is not set. willAcceptDrop : boolean : true if the dragged item can be dropped into the container, otherwise false.

onDropReady

The function to be called by the container which is being drag over, when the index of possible drop position changed in container. Basically it is called each time the draggables in a container slides for opening a space for dragged item. dropResult is the only parameter passed to the function which contains the following properties.

function onDropReady ( dropResult ) { const { removedIndex, addedIndex, payload, element } = dropResult; ... }

Parameters

dropResult : object removedIndex : number : index of the removed children. Will be null if no item is removed. addedIndex : number : index to add droppped item. Will be null if no item is added. payload : object : the payload object retrieved by calling getChildPayload function. element : DOMElement : the DOM element that is moved

:

onDrop

The function to be called by any relevant container when drop is over. (After drop animation ends). Source container and any container that could accept drop is considered relevant. dropResult is the only parameter passed to the function which contains the following properties.

function onDrop ( dropResult ) { const { removedIndex, addedIndex, payload, element } = dropResult; ... }

Parameters

dropResult : object removedIndex : number : index of the removed children. Will be null if no item is removed. addedIndex : number : index to add droppped item. Will be null if no item is added. payload : object : the payload object retrieved by calling getChildPayload function. element : DOMElement : the DOM element that is moved

:

getChildPayload

The function to be called to get the payload object to be passed onDrop function.

function getChildPayload ( index ) { return { ... } }

Parameters

index : number : index of the child item

Returns

payload : object

getGhostParent

The function to be called to get the element that the dragged ghost will be appended. Default parent element is the container itself. The ghost element is positioned as 'fixed' and appended to given parent element. But if any anchestor of container has a transform property, ghost element will be positioned relative to that element which breaks the calculations. Thats why if you have any transformed parent element of Containers you should set this property so that it returns any element that has not transformed parent element.

function getGhostParent ( ) { }

shouldAnimateDrop

The function to be called by the target container to which the dragged item will be droppped. Sometimes dragged item's dimensions are not suitable with the target container and dropping animation can be wierd. So it can be disabled by returning false. If not set drop animations are enabled.

function shouldAnimateDrop ( sourceContainerOptions, payload ) { return false ; }

Parameters

sourceContainerOptions : object : options of the source container. (parent container of the dragged item)

: : options of the source container. (parent container of the dragged item) payload : object : the payload object retrieved by calling getChildPayload function.

Returns

boolean : true / false

shouldAcceptDrop

The function to be called by all containers before drag starts to determine the containers to which the drop is possible. Setting this function will override the groupName property and only the return value of this function will be taken into account.

function shouldAcceptDrop ( sourceContainerOptions, payload ) { return true ; }

Parameters

sourceContainerOptions : object : options of the source container. (parent container of the dragged item)

: : options of the source container. (parent container of the dragged item) payload : object : the payload object retrieved by calling getChildPayload function.

Returns

boolean : true / false

onDragEnter

The function to be called by the relevant container whenever a dragged item enters its boundaries while dragging.

function onDragEnter ( ) { ... }

onDragLeave

The function to be called by the relevant container whenever a dragged item leaves its boundaries while dragging.