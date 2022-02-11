openbase logo
smooshpack

by codesandbox
1.0.0-beta-5 (see all)

A component toolkit for creating live-running code editing experiences, using the power of CodeSandbox.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.8K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Be the first to rate

Readme

Component toolkit for live running code editing experiences

Sandpack

Sandpack is a component toolkit for creating your own live running code editing experience powered by CodeSandbox.

Learn more about Sandpack

Sandpack client

This is a small foundation package that sits on top of the bundler. It is framework agnostic and facilitates the handshake between your context and the bundler iframe.

Read more

Sandpack React

React components that give you the power of editable sandboxes that run in the browser.

import { Sandpack } from "@codesandbox/sandpack-react";
import "@codesandbox/sandpack-react/dist/index.css";

<Sandpack template="react" />;

Read more

Documentation

You can find the Sandpack documentation on https://sandpack.codesandbox.io/docs/.

Start with the Sandpack introduction page for a quick overview and you can kick the tyres as well.

The documentation is divided into following sections:

