Smoke form validation and components for Bootstrap
To get started, check out http://alfredobarron.github.io/smoke/
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/alfredobarron/smoke.git.
bower install smoke.
npm install smokejs.
Read the Getting started page for information on the plugin contents.
##Required
Smoke plugin requires the Jquery library and Bootstrap 3. framework.
##Documentation
Documentation can check the http://alfredobarron.github.io/smoke/
##How to contribute
All contributions are very welcome, We love it. There are several ways to help out:
There are a few guidelines that we need contributors to follow so that we have a chance of keeping on top of things.
If you want to making changes Better avoid working directly on the master branch, to avoid conflicts if you pull in updates from origin, so, if make your contribution under the branch
dev, into folder
docs/src/.
##Community
smoke).
##Creators
##Collaborators
##Copyright and license
Code and documentation (c) Copyright 2015 Alfredo Barron. Code published under license LGPL