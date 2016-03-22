openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
smo

smokejs

by Alfredo Barron
3.1.0 (see all)

Smoke form validation and components for Bootstrap

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

389

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#Smoke

Version Version Version

Smoke form validation and components for Bootstrap

To get started, check out http://alfredobarron.github.io/smoke/

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/alfredobarron/smoke.git.
  • Install with Bower: bower install smoke.
  • Install with npm: npm install smokejs.

Read the Getting started page for information on the plugin contents.

##Required

Smoke plugin requires the Jquery library and Bootstrap 3. framework.

##Documentation

Documentation can check the http://alfredobarron.github.io/smoke/

##How to contribute

All contributions are very welcome, We love it. There are several ways to help out:

  • Create an issue on GitHub, if you have found a bug
  • Write test cases for open bug issues
  • Write patches for open bug/feature issues, preferably with test cases included
  • Contribute to the documentation

There are a few guidelines that we need contributors to follow so that we have a chance of keeping on top of things.

If you want to making changes Better avoid working directly on the master branch, to avoid conflicts if you pull in updates from origin, so, if make your contribution under the branch dev, into folder docs/src/.

##Community

##Creators

@AlfredoBarronC

##Collaborators

##Copyright and license

Code and documentation (c) Copyright 2015 Alfredo Barron. Code published under license LGPL

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bv
bootstrap-validateA simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
336
bv
bootstrap-validatorA user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 3
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9K
jbv
@emretulek/jbvalidatorHTML 5 & Bootstrap Jquery Form Validation Plugin
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
12
bfe
bootstrap-form-error-reporterThis plugin takes the validation responsibility from the application and puts a hook to validate form and fields using bootstrap css classes.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
jfv
jquery-form-validationjQuery library to validate html forms. compatible with bootstrap v4 and bootstrap v3
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
35
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial