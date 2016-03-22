#Smoke

Smoke form validation and components for Bootstrap

To get started, check out http://alfredobarron.github.io/smoke/

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/alfredobarron/smoke.git .

. Install with Bower: bower install smoke .

. Install with npm: npm install smokejs .

Read the Getting started page for information on the plugin contents.

##Required

Smoke plugin requires the Jquery library and Bootstrap 3. framework.

##Documentation

Documentation can check the http://alfredobarron.github.io/smoke/

##How to contribute

All contributions are very welcome, We love it. There are several ways to help out:

Create an issue on GitHub, if you have found a bug

Write test cases for open bug issues

Write patches for open bug/feature issues, preferably with test cases included

Contribute to the documentation

There are a few guidelines that we need contributors to follow so that we have a chance of keeping on top of things.

If you want to making changes Better avoid working directly on the master branch, to avoid conflicts if you pull in updates from origin, so, if make your contribution under the branch dev , into folder docs/src/ .

##Community

Join the official Slack room.

Implementation help may be found at Stack Overflow (tagged smoke ).

##Creators

@AlfredoBarronC

##Collaborators

##Copyright and license

Code and documentation (c) Copyright 2015 Alfredo Barron. Code published under license LGPL