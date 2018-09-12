Smoke And Mirrors

We're rebuilding!

And while we're rebuilding, we've trimmed down to just the vertical-collection . Currently we re-export this component from our sibling-package @html-next/vertical-collection .

If you are only using the vertical-collection , you should use that package directly instead.

Documentation

While we re-imagine smoke-and-mirrors, the docs for vertical-collection are available here.

Support, Questions, Collaboration

Join the Ember community on Discord

Contributing