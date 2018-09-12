openbase logo
smoke-and-mirrors

by html-next
1.0.0-beta.1 (see all)

Ambitious infinite-scroll and svelte rendering for ambitious applications.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

276

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Smoke And Mirrors

vertical-collection

We're rebuilding!

And while we're rebuilding, we've trimmed down to just the vertical-collection. Currently we re-export this component from our sibling-package @html-next/vertical-collection.

If you are only using the vertical-collection, you should use that package directly instead.

Documentation

While we re-imagine smoke-and-mirrors, the docs for vertical-collection are available here.

Support, Questions, Collaboration

Join the Ember community on Discord

Contributing

PRs are always welcome and loved! It's usually a good idea to open an issue and chat with one of the maintainers beforehand. We hang out in the #dev-html-next channel on the Ember Community Slack.

