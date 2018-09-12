We're rebuilding!
And while we're rebuilding, we've trimmed down to just the
vertical-collection. Currently we re-export
this component from our sibling-package
@html-next/vertical-collection.
If you are only using the
vertical-collection, you should use that package directly instead.
While we re-imagine smoke-and-mirrors, the docs for
vertical-collection are available here.
Join the Ember community on Discord
PRs are always welcome and loved! It's usually a good idea to open an issue
and chat with one of the maintainers beforehand. We hang out in the
#dev-html-next
channel on the Ember Community Slack.