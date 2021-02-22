Simple yet powerful file-based mock server with recording abilities
Just drop a bunch of (JSON) files in a folder and you're ready to go!
smoke
get_api#hello.json:
{
"message": "hello world!"
}
curl http://localhost:3000/api/hello
Smoke is a file-based, convention over configuration mock server that can fill your API mocking needs without any complex setup. Yet, it supports many advanced features and dynamic mocks for almost any situation:
npm install -g smoke
See some example mocks to quickly get a grasp of the syntax and possibilities.
CLI usage is quite straightforward you can just run
smoke unless you want to add some options:
Usage: smoke [<mocks_folder>] [options]
Base options:
-p, --port <num> Server port [default: 3000]
-h, --host <host> Server host [default: "localhost"]
-s, --set <name> Mocks set to use [default: none]
-n, --not-found <glob> Mocks for 404 errors [default: "404.*"]
-i, --ignore <glob> Files to ignore [default: none]
-k, --hooks <file> Middleware hooks [default: none]
-x, --proxy <host> Fallback proxy if no mock found
-o, --allow-cors [all|<hosts>] Enable CORS requests [default: none]
-l, --logs Enable server logs
-v, --version Show version
--help Show help
Mock recording:
-r, --record <host> Proxy & record requests if no mock found
-c, --collection <file> Save to single file mock collection
-d, --depth <N> Folder depth for mocks [default: 1]
-a, --save-headers Save response headers
-q, --save-query Save query parameters
General format:
methods_api#route#@routeParam$queryParam=value.__set.extension
The path and file name of the mock is used to determinate:
Optionally prefix your file by the HTTP method supported followed by an underscore (for example
get_).
You can specify multiple methods at once using a
+ to separate them (for example
post+put_);
If no method is specified, the mock will be used for any HTTP method.
Use any combination of folders or hash-separated components to specify the server route.
For example
api/example/get_hello.json is equivalent to
get_api#example#hello.json and will repond to
GET api/example/hello requests.
Additionaly, any route component can be defined as a route parameter by prefixing the name with
@, for example
api#resource#@id.json will match
GET api/resource/1 and expose
1 as the value for the
id parameter that can be
used in dynamic mocks (templates or JavaScript).
You can further discriminate mocks by adding query parameters to match after defining the route, using a
$ (instead
of the regular
?) like you would specify them in a request.
For example
get_api#hello$who=john.json will match the request
api/get_hello?who=john.json.
Multiple query parameters to match can be added with
&, for example
get_api#hello$who=john&greet=hi.json.
Any specified query parameter in the file name must be matched (in any order) by the request, but the opposite is not
needed.
Note that special characters must be URL-encoded, for example use
get_api#hello$who=john%20doe.json to set the
parameter
who with the value
john doe.
Tip: If you need to URL-encode a string, just run
node -p "encodeURIComponent('some string')"in a terminal.
The file extension will determine the content type of the response if it's not already specified in a custom header.
Files with no extension will use the default MIME type
application/octet-stream.
You can have multiple mocks with the same API route and different file extensions, the server will then use the best
mock depending of the
Accept header of the
request.
You can optionally specify a mock set before the file extension by using a
__set-name suffix after the file name.
For example
get_api#hello__error.json will only be used if you start the server with the
error set enabled:
smoke --set error.
If you do not specify a mock set on your file name, it will be considered as the default mock for the specified route and will be used as a fallback if no mock with this set matched.
If you add an underscore
_ after the file extension, the mock will be processed as a template before being sent to
the client. Templates works only on text-based formats.
For example
get_hello.html_ or
get_hello.json_ will be treated as templates.
Every template can use an implicit context object that have these properties defined:
method: the HTTP method of the request (ex:
'GET',
'POST')
query: map with query parameters that were part of the request URL. For example, matched URL
http://server/hello?who=world will result in the query value:
{ who: 'world' }.
params: map containing matched route parameters. For example the mock
resource#@id.json_ with the matched URL
http://server/resource/123 will result in the params value:
{ id: '123' }.
headers: map containing request headers
body: the request body. JSON bodies are automatically parsed.
files: if the request includes
multipart/form-data, this will be the array of uploaded files (see
multer documentation for more details)
{{ }} interpolates data in place
For example, create gethello.txt with this:
Hello {{query.name}}!
Then
curl "http://localhost:3000/hello?name=John" returns
Hello John!
{{{ }}} escapes HTML special chars from interpolated string
For example, create gethello.html with this:
<h1>Hello {{{query.name}}}!</h1>
Then
curl "http://localhost:3000/hello?name=%3CJack%26Jones%3E" returns:
<h1>Hello <Jack&Jones>!</h1>
<{ }> evaluates JavaScript to generate data
For example, create gethello.html with this:
Hello to:
<ul>
<{ query.name.forEach(name => { }><li>{{name}}</li><{ }); }>
</ul>
Then
curl "http://localhost:3000/hello?name=Jack&name=Jones" returns:
Hello to:
<ul>
<li>Jack</li><li>Jones</li>
</ul>
By default all mocks responses are sent with a status code
200 (OK), or
204 (No content) if a mock file is empty.
You can customize the response status and (optionally) headers with JSON and JavaScript files, using this syntax:
{
"statusCode": 400,
"body": {
"error": "Bad request"
},
// headers can be omitted, only use if you want to customize them
"headers": {
"Content-Type": "text/plain"
}
}
You can also use non-string content type if you encode the content as a base64 string in the
body property and add
the property
"buffer": true to the mock:
{
"statusCode": 200,
"body": "U21va2Ugcm9ja3Mh",
"buffer": true,
"headers": {
"Content-Type": "application/octet-stream"
}
}
Any file format is supported for mocks, and the file extension will be used to determine the response content type.
Files with no extension will use the default MIME type
application/octet-stream.
Text formats (for example
.json,
.html,
.txt...) can be processed as templates by adding an
underscore to the file extension.
Note that JSON files and templates must use
UTF-8 encoding.
In addition, you can define dynamic mocks using JavaScript by using the
.js extension, that will be loaded as a regular
Node.js module.
In that case, your JS module is expected to export a function that take an input data object with the same properties as for templates and must returns the response body or an object containing the status code, headers and body.
Example:
module.exports = (data) => `Your user agent is: ${data.headers['user-agent']}`;
Note that by default, JS mocks use
application/json for the response content type. If you want to use another type,
you must set the
Content-Type header yourself, for example:
module.exports = data => ({
statusCode: 200,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'text/plain'
},
body: `Your user agent is: ${data.headers['user-agent']}`
});
If you want to override responses of an existing server, you can use the
--proxy <host> option. This will proxy
every request for which a mock does not exist to the specified host.
This can also be useful for mocking yet-to-be-implemented APIs and keep using real implemented APIs.
To quickly create a mock set of an existing server (to allow working offline for example), you can use the
--record <host> option. This will proxy every request for which a mock does not exist to the specified host, and
record the resulting response as a mock file.
You can change the maximum folder depth for mock files created this way using the
--depth option.
The recorded mock set can also be changed using the
--set option.
Instead of recoring separate mock files, you can also record to a
single file mock collection using the
--collection <file> option.
Note that by default response headers and request query parameters are not saved. To change this behavior, you can
use the
--save-headers and
--save-query options.
For more advanced usages, you can hook on any standard Express middleware to modify the request and/or the response returned by the server.
To hook on your own middlewares, use the
--hooks to specify a JavaScript module with exports setup like this:
module.exports = {
before: [], // middlewares to be executed before the request is processed
after: [] // middlewares to be executed after the request has been processed
};
Middlewares executed before the request is processed can be used to bypass regular mock response, for example to randomly simulate a server failure with an early error 500 response.
On the other hand, middlewares executed after the request have been processed can be used to augment or modify the
response, for example by adding header or changing the response status. You can also access and modify the response
body by using the special
res.body property.
Remember that once you have used
.send(),
.sendStatus or
.json() in a middleware the response cannot be altered
anymore, that's why you should use the
res.body property instead if you plan to alter the response later on.
See some example hooks.
Smoke offers support to requests originating from a different origin. However, by default, this would be disabled.
To enable CORS, pass the hosts that you want to allow to
-o or
--allow-cors arguments.
Accepted Values
all - Allow requests from
*
<hosts> - You could also pass a comma-separated list of hosts that you want to allow requests from something like
'http://localhost:3000,http://example.com'
You can regroup multiple mocks in a special single file with the extension
.mocks.js, using this format:
module.exports = {
'<file_name>': '<file_content>' // can be a string, an object (custom response) or a function (JavaScript mock)
};
See this example mock collection to get an idea of all possibilities.
The format of file name is the same as for individual mock files, and will be used to match the request using the same rules. As for the mock content, the format is also the same as what you would put in single file mock. If a request matches both a mock file and a mock within a collection with the same specificity, the mock file will always be used over the collection.
As the format is the same, you can convert a bunch of files to a single file mock collection and conversely. To convert separate mock files to a collection:
smoke-conv <glob> <output_file> // Will create <output_file>.mocks.js from all mocks found
To convert a mock collection to separate files:
smoke-conv <file> <output_folder> // Will extract separate mocks into <output_folder>
Note that only text-based file content will be inserted directly, other file content will be converted to a base64 string.
⚠️ There is a limitation regarding JavaScript mocks: only the exported function will be converted for a given mock, meaning that if you have non-exported functions, variables or imports they will be lost during the conversion.
