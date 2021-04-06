Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the SMOG (simple measure of gobbledygook) formula.
See
syllable for detecting syllables.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install smog-formula
import {smogFormula} from 'smog-formula'
// For “The Australian platypus is seemingly a hybrid of a mammal and reptilian
// creature.” (1 sentence; 4 polysillabic words).
smogFormula({sentence: 1, polysillabicWord: 4})
// => 14.554593…
This package exports the following identifiers:
smogFormula.
There is no default export.
smogFormula(counts)
Given an object containing the number of sentences (
sentence) and the number
of polysillabic (three or more syllables) words (
polysillabicWord) in a
document, returns the reading ease associated with the document.
automated-readability
— Uses character count instead of error-prone syllable parser
coleman-liau
— Uses letter count instead of an error-prone syllable parser
dale-chall-formula
— Uses a dictionary, suited for higher reading levels
flesch
— Uses syllable count
flesch-kincaid
— Like
flesch, returns U.S. grade levels
gunning-fog
— Uses syllable count, needs POS-tagging and NER
spache-formula
— Uses a dictionary, suited for lower reading levels