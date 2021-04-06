Formula to detect the grade level of text according to the SMOG (simple measure of gobbledygook) formula.

See syllable for detecting syllables.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install smog-formula

Use

import {smogFormula} from 'smog-formula' smogFormula({ sentence : 1 , polysillabicWord : 4 })

API

This package exports the following identifiers: smogFormula . There is no default export.

Given an object containing the number of sentences ( sentence ) and the number of polysillabic (three or more syllables) words ( polysillabicWord ) in a document, returns the reading ease associated with the document.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer