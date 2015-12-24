Want to maintain this? Post an issue! This project still works fine, but is not being actively developed.
|Package
|smog
|Description
|HTML5/Node/WebSocket MongoDB viewer
|Node Version
|>= 0.6
Install smog by running
npm install smog -g
smog will run on port 8080 by default (add PORT=X at the front of the command to change this)
$ smog
Don't want to trouble yourself with installing smog? Visit http://smog.jit.su/ to try it out
Desktop UI is still in testing but you can try it at your own risk. Linux only (for now)
$ smog -u
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Fractal contact@wearefractal.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.