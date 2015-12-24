Looking for maintainers

Want to maintain this? Post an issue! This project still works fine, but is not being actively developed.

Information

Package smog Description HTML5/Node/WebSocket MongoDB viewer Node Version >= 0.6

Usage

Install smog by running npm install smog -g

Local

smog will run on port 8080 by default (add PORT=X at the front of the command to change this)

smog

Web Client

Don't want to trouble yourself with installing smog? Visit http://smog.jit.su/ to try it out

Desktop UI

Desktop UI is still in testing but you can try it at your own risk. Linux only (for now)

smog -u

Pictures

TODO

Administration

Ability to shutdown/restart server

Streaming CPU/bandwidth usage graphs

Streaming Geo heatmap graph

Full replica set management

Editor

Command bar for executing raw commands (with auto-complete/syntax highlighting)

Support for arbitrary languages (coffee-script, clojurescript, etc.)

Allow changing of themes/syntax highlighters

Runtime syntax checks of all languages

Document Listing

Sort by X

Better document preview

Streaming results (when a new document is added that matches the query it should be added)

Inline editor

Graphs

Pagination

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Fractal contact@wearefractal.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.