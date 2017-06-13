Stateful HTTP mocking service built on top of HAPI. Easily add routes and different scenarios for each route including the ability to maintain state with an admin interface to control everything.
With smocks you can
View installation and API docs
Go to a clean directory
npm install smocks
touch mock-server.js
open
mock-server.js and paste in this content
node mock-server.js
browse to http://localhost:8000 to see the admin panel and play around.
browse to http://localhost:8000/api/counter to see how your changes show up.
Take a look at the code and to see what the route handlers are doing.
The
handler methods are just HAPI route handlers.
You can run the example server and a route test app by cd into
example/test-end-points
npm i
yarn start
If you use
smocks.start not as a plugin then smocks will also handle Websockets by default.
The admin panel shows you all of the routes you define and provides an interface to select different ways that routes should respond or update config values.