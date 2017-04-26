

Tiny flux implementation built on mitt

Install

npm install -S smitty

Basic Usage

import { createStore } from 'smitty' const initialState = { count : 0 } const store = createStore(initialState) store.createActions({ add : 'count/ADD' }) store.handleActions({ [store.actions.add]: ( state, e, type ) => { return Object .assign({}, state, { count : state.count + e.amount }) }, '*' : ( state, e, type ) => { console .log(e, type) if (type === 'count/ADD' ) { } return state } }) store.actions.add({ amount : 5 }) console .log(store.state)

Demos (v2)

Photo Booth Demonstrates async api and saving parts of the store with localforage source



Demos (v1)

Usage with Preact and React

Preact bindings - preact-smitty npm install preact-smitty

React bindings - react-smitty npm install react-smitty

API

Arguments

initialState: any required: Determines the shape and initial state of your store. Can be of any type that you choose.

Returns

Store: Store Store

Store

arguments

type: (string | function)

[string], type determines which reducers are called. const store = createStore( 0 ) store.handleActions({ add : function ( state, payload ) { return state + payload } }) console .log(store.state) store.emit( 'add' , 1 ) console .log(store.state)

determines which reducers are called. [function] type becomes an action creator that is passed 1 argument store : Store This is useful to emit multiple actions from a single emit call. const store = createStore( 0 ) store.handleActions({ add : function ( state, payload ) { return state + payload } }) function asyncAction ( emit, state ) { emit( 'add' , 1 ) console .log(state) setTimeout( () => { emit( 'add' , 1 ) console .log(state) }, 100 ) emit( 'add' , 1 ) console .log(state) } `` `

becomes an action creator that is passed 1 argument

payload: (any) optional

payload to pass to your reducer

const store = createStore({ name : 'Arrow' }) store.handleActions({ 'update/NAME' : function ( state, payload ) { return Object .assign({}, state, payload) } }) console .log(store.state) store.emit( 'update/NAME' , { name : 'River' }) console .log(store.state)

arguments

actionMap: (object)

Object where key is the action creator's name and the value can be of type string or function .

If the value is a string , an action creator is attached to store.actions as a function that accepts one argument, payload .

store.createActions({ add : 'count/ADD' }) store.actions.add( 1 ) store.emit( 'count/ADD' , 1 )

Action creators with a string value can be used as the key in your actionMap in handleActions .

store.createActions({ add : 'count/ADD' }) store.handleActions({ [store.actions.add]: ( state, e, type ) => { return Object .assign({}, state, { count : state.count + e.amount }) } }) store.actions.add({ amount : 5 }) console .log(store.state)

If the value is a function , it must be a function that returns an action creator. For async action creators.

store.createActions({ add : ( amount ) => { return ( store ) => { setTimeout( () => { store.emit( 'count/ADD' , amount) }, 16 ) } } }) store.actions.add( 1 )

arguments

handlerMap: (object)

Object with keys that correspond to action types passed to emit

When an event is emitted and the key matches the type the reducer is invoked with 3 arguments.

state : (any) the store's state getter

: (any) the store's state getter payload ( any ) the payload that was emitted

( ) the payload that was emitted type (string) the type that was emitted

const store = createStore({ color : 'blue' , hovered : false }) store.handleActions({ 'merge' : function ( state, payload ) { return Object .assign({}, state, payload) }, 'overwrite' : function ( state, payload ) { return payload }, '*' : function ( state, payload, type ) { return type === 'merge' ? Object .assign({}, state, payload) : payload } }) console .log(store.state) store.emit( 'merge' , { color : 'red' }) console .log(store.state) store.emit( 'overwrite' , { color : 'green' , hovered : true , highlighted : false }) console .log(store.state)

Map of all the actions created in store.createActions

This is convenient so that you do not have to deal with action imports across your app.

Convenience shortcut for mitt.on.

Convenience shortcut for mitt.off.

Action Creator Detailed Example

You can pass a function to emit in order to create an action creator

running example

import { createStore } from 'smitty' const initialState = {} const store = createStore(initialState) store.handleActions({ 'api/GET_ROOM' : ( state, { id, res } ) => { return { ...state, [id]: { ...state[id], ...res.data } } } }) const actions = { requestRoom (id) { return async (emit, state) => { emit( 'REQUEST_ROOM' , { id, res : { data : { id } } }) const res = await window .fetch( `https://api.mysite.com/ ${id} ` ) res.data = await res.json() emit( 'REQUEST_ROOM' , { id, res }) } } } const result = store.emit(actions.requestRoom( '1a' )) console .log(result) result.then( () => console .log(store.state))

Class As Reducer

Reducers are iterated with for (let type in reducer) {...} with no obj.hasOwnProperty check so this works.

const store = createStore({ foo : 5 }) class HistoryReducer { constructor (initialHistory = []) { this .history = createStore(initialHistory) this .history.handleActions({ update : ( state, e ) => { state.push(e) } }) } onUpdate (state, e, type) { this .history.emit( 'update' , { state, e, type }) } } HistoryReducer.prototype[ 'foo/ADD' ] = function ( state, e, type ) { state.foo += e.foo this .onUpdate(state, e, type) } const historyReducer = new HistoryReducer([]) store.handleActions(historyReducer) store.emit( 'foo/ADD' , { foo : 5 }) console .log(store.state.foo) store.emit( 'foo/ADD' , { foo : 7 }) console .log(store.state.foo) console .log(historyReducer.history.state)

Thanks

Thanks to developit for mitt and the project structure.