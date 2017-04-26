openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
smi

smitty

by Kye Hohenberger
2.0.3 (see all)

Tiny flux implementation built on mitt

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

smitty
smitty

Tiny flux implementation built on mitt

smitty

npm version Build Status codecov

Install

npm install -S smitty

Basic Usage

import { createStore } from 'smitty'

// Create a store with initial state
const initialState = { count: 0 }
const store = createStore(initialState)

store.createActions({
  add: 'count/ADD'
})

// add a reducer
store.handleActions({
  [store.actions.add]: (state, e, type) => {
    // increment foos by amount
    return Object.assign({}, state, { count: state.count + e.amount })
  },
  '*': (state, e, type) => {
    // '*' can be used for all kinds of fun stuff
    console.log(e, type)
    if (type === 'count/ADD') {
      //...do something
    }
    return state
  }
})

store.actions.add({ amount: 5 })

console.log(store.state)  // logs `{ count: 5 }`

Demos (v2)

Demos (v1)

Usage with Preact and React

API

createStore(initialState: any)

Arguments

initialState: any required: Determines the shape and initial state of your store. Can be of any type that you choose.

Returns

Store: Store Store

Store

emit: (function)

arguments

type: (string | function)

  • [string], type determines which reducers are called.
    const store = createStore(0)
store.handleActions({
  add: function (state, payload) {
    return state + payload
  }
})
console.log(store.state) // logs 0
store.emit('add', 1)
console.log(store.state) // logs 1
  • [function] type becomes an action creator that is passed 1 argument

    • store: Store

      This is useful to emit multiple actions from a single emit call.

      const store = createStore(0)
store.handleActions({
  add: function (state, payload) {
    return state + payload
  }
})
function asyncAction (emit, state) {
  emit('add', 1)
  console.log(state) // logs 1
  setTimeout(() => {
    emit('add', 1)
    console.log(state) // logs 3
  }, 100)
  emit('add', 1)
  console.log(state) // logs 2
}
    ```

payload: (any) optional

payload to pass to your reducer

const store = createStore({ name: 'Arrow' })
store.handleActions({
  'update/NAME': function (state, payload) {
    // I really don't care if you return a new state
    // Nobody is judging. Do what your ❤️ tells you.
    // Just be consistent
    return Object.assign({}, state, payload)
  }
})
console.log(store.state) // logs { name: 'Arrow' }
store.emit('update/NAME', { name: 'River' })
console.log(store.state) // logs { name: 'River' }

createActions(): (function)

arguments

actionMap: (object)

Object where key is the action creator's name and the value can be of type string or function.

If the value is a string, an action creator is attached to store.actions as a function that accepts one argument, payload.

store.createActions({
  add: 'count/ADD'
})

// The following are functionally equivalent
store.actions.add(1)

store.emit('count/ADD', 1)

Action creators with a string value can be used as the key in your actionMap in handleActions.

store.createActions({
  add: 'count/ADD'
})

// add a reducer
store.handleActions({
  [store.actions.add]: (state, e, type) => {
    // increment foos by amount
    return Object.assign({}, state, { count: state.count + e.amount })
  }
})

store.actions.add({ amount: 5 })

console.log(store.state)  // logs `{ count: 5 }`

If the value is a function, it must be a function that returns an action creator. For async action creators.

store.createActions({
  add: (amount) => {
    return (store) => {
      setTimeout(() => {
       store.emit('count/ADD', amount)
      }, 16)
    }
  }
})

store.actions.add(1)

handleActions(): (function)

arguments

handlerMap: (object)

Object with keys that correspond to action types passed to emit

When an event is emitted and the key matches the type the reducer is invoked with 3 arguments.

  • state: (any) the store's state getter
  • payload (any) the payload that was emitted
  • type (string) the type that was emitted
const store = createStore({ color: 'blue', hovered: false })
store.handleActions({
  'merge': function (state, payload) {
    return Object.assign({}, state, payload)
  },
  'overwrite': function (state, payload) {
    return payload
  },

  // Could do the same in one
  // If you really miss redux do this and put a switch statement
  '*': function(state, payload, type) {
    return type === 'merge' ? Object.assign({}, state, payload) : payload
  }
})
console.log(store.state) // logs { color: 'blue', hovered: false }
store.emit('merge', { color: 'red' })
console.log(store.state) // { color: 'red', hovered: false }
store.emit('overwrite', { color: 'green', hovered: true, highlighted: false })
console.log(store.state) // { color: 'green', hovered: true, highlighted: false

actions: (object)

Map of all the actions created in store.createActions

This is convenient so that you do not have to deal with action imports across your app.

on: (function)

Convenience shortcut for mitt.on.

off: (function)

Convenience shortcut for mitt.off.

Action Creator Detailed Example

You can pass a function to emit in order to create an action creator

running example

import { createStore } from 'smitty'

// Create a store with initial state
const initialState = {}
const store = createStore(initialState)

// add our reducer
store.handleActions({
  'api/GET_ROOM': (state, { id, res }) => {
    return {
      ...state,
      [id]: {
        ...state[id],
        ...res.data
      }
    }
  }
})

// create our action creators
const actions = {
  requestRoom (id) {
    return async (emit, state) => {
      emit('REQUEST_ROOM', { id, res: { data: { id } } })
      const res = await window.fetch(`https://api.mysite.com/${id}`)
      res.data = await res.json()
      emit('REQUEST_ROOM', { id, res })
    }
  }
}

// When calling emit with a function argument, the function will be called with `emit` and `state` as arguments
const result = store.emit(actions.requestRoom('1a'))

// Return whatever you like from your action creator
console.log(result) // logs "Promise {[[PromiseStatus]]: "pending", [[PromiseValue]]: undefined}"

// After the fetch call, `REQUEST_ROOM` is fired a second time with our response data
result.then(() => console.log(store.state)) // logs `{ 1a: { id: '1a', title: 'My Room' }``

Class As Reducer

Reducers are iterated with for (let type in reducer) {...} with no obj.hasOwnProperty check so this works.

const store = createStore({ foo: 5 })

class HistoryReducer {
  constructor (initialHistory = []) {
    this.history = createStore(initialHistory)
    this.history.handleActions({
      update: (state, e) => {
        state.push(e)
      }
    })
  }

  onUpdate (state, e, type) {
    this.history.emit('update', { state, e, type })
  }
}

HistoryReducer.prototype['foo/ADD'] = function (state, e, type) {
  state.foo += e.foo
  this.onUpdate(state, e, type)
}

const historyReducer = new HistoryReducer([])
store.handleActions(historyReducer)

store.emit('foo/ADD', { foo: 5 })
console.log(store.state.foo) // logs 10
store.emit('foo/ADD', { foo: 7 })
console.log(store.state.foo) // logs 17
console.log(historyReducer.history.state)
// logs
// [
//   { state: { foo: 10 }, e: { foo: 5 }, type: 'foo/ADD' },
//   { state: { foo: 17 }, e: { foo: 7 }, type: 'foo/ADD' }
// ]

Thanks

Thanks to developit for mitt and the project structure.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial