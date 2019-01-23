Smild

The Typescript development system

Isomorphic tool to scaffold, build and test frontend/backend projects. Here's what you'll receive with the package:

Typescript bundling

Live reloading

Sass support

Multi target builds

Minification

Source maps

BDD support

Code coverage

Scaffolding

NodeJS support

Install

npm install smild -g

Usage

To create a project just type: smild new [projectName] --type [frontend|module|nodejs]

Default settings

{ projectType : "frontend" , port : 5000 , liveReloadPort : 35729 , distribution : "dist" , targets : "targets" , bootstrapperStyles : "" , watchStyles : [ "styles" ], test : "test/**/*.ts" , images : "images" , assets : "assets" , autoprefixer : [ "last 2 versions" , "> 1%" ], scripts : "scripts/**/*.{ts,tsx}" , revisionExclude : [], nodemon : {}, uglifyjs : { output : { "ascii_only" : true } }, preBuild : VoidHook, postBuild : VoidHook, typescriptPath : }

CLI reference:

$ smild build [target|all]

Bundle the application or the module.

Optional: specify a --release option to enable minification and revisioning.

$ smild watch-build

Runs the build task every time a dependency change is detected with watchify. On a NodeJS project nodemon is used to keep the app rebuilding.

$ smild test

Run tests with Mocha

$ smild coverage

Get projection coverage with nyc

Contribute

I am using Git Flow.