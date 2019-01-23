Isomorphic tool to scaffold, build and test frontend/backend projects. Here's what you'll receive with the package:
npm install smild -g
To create a project just type:
smild new [projectName] --type [frontend|module|nodejs]
{
projectType: "frontend",
port: 5000,
liveReloadPort: 35729,
distribution: "dist",
targets: "targets",
bootstrapperStyles: "",
watchStyles: [
"styles"
],
test: "test/**/*.ts",
images: "images",
assets: "assets",
autoprefixer: ["last 2 versions", "> 1%"],
scripts: "scripts/**/*.{ts,tsx}",
revisionExclude: [],
nodemon: {},
uglifyjs: {
output: {
"ascii_only": true
}
},
preBuild: VoidHook,
postBuild: VoidHook,
typescriptPath: // path to a custom typescript compiler
}
$ smild build [target|all]
Bundle the application or the module.
Optional: specify a --release option to enable minification and revisioning.
$ smild watch-build
Runs the build task every time a dependency change is detected with watchify. On a NodeJS project nodemon is used to keep the app rebuilding.
$ smild test
Run tests with Mocha
$ smild coverage
Get projection coverage with nyc
I am using Git Flow.