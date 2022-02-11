Client and CLI for smee.io, a service that delivers webhooks to your local development environment.
Install the client with:
$ npm install -g smee-client
The
smee command will forward webhooks from smee.io to your local development environment.
$ smee
Run
smee --help for usage.
const SmeeClient = require('smee-client')
const smee = new SmeeClient({
source: 'https://smee.io/abc123',
target: 'http://localhost:3000/events',
logger: console
})
const events = smee.start()
// Stop forwarding events
events.close()