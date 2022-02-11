openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

smee-client

by probot
1.2.2 (see all)

🔴 Receives payloads then sends them to your local server

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

smee-client

Client and CLI for smee.io, a service that delivers webhooks to your local development environment.

NPM Build Status Codecov

Looking for probot/smee.io?

Installation

Install the client with:

$ npm install -g smee-client

Usage

CLI

The smee command will forward webhooks from smee.io to your local development environment.

$ smee

Run smee --help for usage.

Node Client

const SmeeClient = require('smee-client')

const smee = new SmeeClient({
  source: 'https://smee.io/abc123',
  target: 'http://localhost:3000/events',
  logger: console
})

const events = smee.start()

// Stop forwarding events
events.close()

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial