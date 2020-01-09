Picker are design to be used with Angular Material.

Requirements

Features

Angular Material Theme supported

Range Picker

Usage

Installation

npm install --save smdatetimerangepicker

bower install --save smDateTimeRangePicker

angular.module( 'Your App' ,[ "ngMaterial" , "smDateTimeRangePicker" ]);

Basic configuration

angular.module( 'Your App' ,[ "ngMaterial" , "smDateTimeRangePicker" ]) .config( function ( $mdThemingProvider,pickerProvider ) { pickerProvider.setOkLabel( 'Save' ); pickerProvider.setCancelLabel( 'Close' ); pickerProvider.setDayHeader( 'single' ); } );

< div layout = "row" > < sm-date-time-picker fname = "field" lable = "Date of Birth" form = "empForm" value = "vm.employee.dateOfBirth" flex = "50" flex-sm = "100" flex-xs = "100" is-required = "{{true}}" format = "MM-DD-YYYY HH:mm" mode = "date-time" week-start-day = "Monday" > </ sm-date-time-picker > </ div >

< div layout = "row" > < sm-date-time-picker fname = "field" lable = "Date of Birth" form = "empForm" value = "vm.employee.dateOfBirth" flex = "50" flex-sm = "100" flex-xs = "100" is-required = "{{true}}" format = "MM-DD-YYYY HH:mm" week-start-day = "Monday" > </ sm-date-time-picker > </ div >

Range Picker

< div layout = "row" > < sm-range-picker-input fname = "dayOfPay" lable = "Date of Pay" form = "empForm" value = "vm.employee.dateOfPay" flex = "50" is-required = "{{true}}" format = "MM-DD-YYYY" mode = "date-time" week-start-day = "Sunday" > </ sm-range-picker-input > </ div >

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the contribution docs for the contribution instructions.