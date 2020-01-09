openbase logo
smd

smdatetimerangepicker

by Samir
2.0.10 (see all)

Angular Material Date Picker, DateTime Picker, Date Range Picker, Date Time range picker

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

SM Date, Time and Range Picker

Picker are design to be used with Angular Material.

Requirements

Features

  • Angular Material Theme supported

Date Picker

Date Picker Hour Picker

Range Picker

Range Default Picker Range Custome Picker

Usage

Installation

  npm install --save smdatetimerangepicker

  bower install --save smDateTimeRangePicker

  angular.module('Your App',["ngMaterial","smDateTimeRangePicker"]);

Basic configuration

  angular.module('Your App',["ngMaterial","smDateTimeRangePicker"])
    .config(function ($mdThemingProvider,pickerProvider) {
        pickerProvider.setOkLabel('Save');    
        pickerProvider.setCancelLabel('Close');    
        //  Over ride day names by changing here
        pickerProvider.setDayHeader('single');  //Options 'single','shortName', 'fullName'
    }
);

More options on API documentation.

DateTime Picker

<div  layout="row">
    <sm-date-time-picker
        fname="field"
        lable="Date of Birth"
        form="empForm"
        value="vm.employee.dateOfBirth"
        flex="50"
        flex-sm="100"
        flex-xs="100"                          
        is-required="{{true}}"
        format="MM-DD-YYYY HH:mm"
        mode="date-time"
        week-start-day="Monday"
    ></sm-date-time-picker>
</div>

More options on API documentation.

Date Picker

<div  layout="row">
    <sm-date-time-picker
        fname="field"
        lable="Date of Birth"
        form="empForm"
        value="vm.employee.dateOfBirth"
        flex="50"
        flex-sm="100"
        flex-xs="100"                          
        is-required="{{true}}"
        format="MM-DD-YYYY HH:mm"
        week-start-day="Monday"
    ></sm-date-time-picker>
</div>

More options on API documentation.

Range Picker

<div layout="row">
    <sm-range-picker-input
            fname="dayOfPay"
            lable="Date of Pay"
            form="empForm"
            value="vm.employee.dateOfPay"
            flex="50"                         
            is-required="{{true}}"
            format="MM-DD-YYYY"
            mode="date-time"
            week-start-day="Sunday"
    ></sm-range-picker-input>
</div>

More options on API documentation.

Contributing to the project

We are always looking for the quality contributions! Please check the contribution docs for the contribution instructions.

