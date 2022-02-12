CoCalc

CoCalc is an online collaborative workspace for doing sophisticated calculations that arise in teaching, research, and authoring documents.This includes working with the full data science and scientific Python stack, SageMath,Julia, R Statistics,Octave, and much more.It also offers capabilities to author documents in LaTeX, R/knitr and Markdown,storing and organizing files, a web-based Linux Terminal, an X11 graphical desktop, and communication tools like a chatrooms,course management and more.It is the best choice for teaching remote scientific courses.

Install CoCalc on your server or computer

You can easily use CoCalc on your own computer for free by running a Docker image.

History

CoCalc was formerly called SageMathCloud. It started to offer way more than just SageMath and hence outgrew itself. The name was coined in fall 2016 and changed around spring 2017.

Contributors

New -- Feb 2022: If you want to work on something at https://github.com/sagemathinc/cocalc/issues, contact us, and we might be able to pay you!

The copyright of CoCalc is owned by SageMath, Inc., and the source code here is released under the GNU Affero General Public License version 3+ subject to the "Commons Clause" License Condition v1.0.

See the included file LICENSE.md and Commons Clause.

None of the frontend or server dependencies of CoCalc are themselves GPL licensed; they all have non-viral liberal licenses. If want to host your own CoCalc at a company, and need a different AGPL-free license, please contact help@sagemath.com.

To clarify the above in relation to the "commons clause":

you can setup CoCalc at your own educational institution for teaching and research

any kind of work you do on CoCalc itself is not impacted

if you are unsure about whether your use of CoCalc is not allowed by "commons clause", do not hesitate to email us at help@cocalc.com.

Trademark

"CoCalc" is a registered trademark of SageMath, Inc.

Development

The scripts here might be helpful. We do most of our development of CoCalc on https://cocalc.com itself. CoCalc requires npm version at least 7.

Acknowledgements

Browserstack

We are grateful to BrowserStack for providing infrastructure to test CoCalc.

Google

We thank Google for donating over \$150K in cloud credits since 2014 to support this project.