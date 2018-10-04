SMB2 Client for Node.js

Introduction

This library is a simple implementation of SMB2 for Node.js. It allows you to access a SMB2 share as if you were using the native fs library.

The development is still at an experimental stage and should not be yet considered for production environment.

Installation

npm install -S smb2

API

var smb2Client = new SMB2 ( options )

The SMB2 class is the constructor of your SMB2 client.

the parameter options accepts this list of attributes:

share (mandatory): the share you want to access

domain (mandatory): the domain of which the user is registred

username (mandatory): the username of the user that access the share

password (mandatory): the password

port (optional): default 445 , the port of the SMB server

packetConcurrency (optional): default 20 , the number of simulatanous packet when writting / reading data from the share

autoCloseTimeout (optional): default 10000 , the timeout in milliseconds before to close the SMB2 session and the socket, if setted to 0 the connection will never be closed unless you do it

Example:

var SMB2 = require ( 'smb2' ); var smb2Client = new SMB2({ share : '\\\\000.000.000.000\\c$' , domain : 'DOMAIN' , username : 'username' , password : 'password!' });

smb2Client.readdir ( path, callback )

Asynchronous readdir(3). Reads the contents of a directory. The callback gets two arguments (err, files) where files is an array of the names of the files in the directory excluding '.' and '..'.

Example:

smb2Client.readdir( 'Windows\\System32' , function ( err, files ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(files); });

smb2Client.readFile ( filename, [options], callback )

filename String

String options Object encoding String | Null default = null

Object callback Function

Asynchronously reads the entire contents of a file. Example:

smb2Client.readFile( 'path\\to\\my\\file.txt' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); });

The callback is passed two arguments (err, data), where data is the contents of the file.

If no encoding is specified, then the raw buffer is returned.

smb2Client.writeFile ( filename, data, [options], callback )

filename String

String data String | Buffer

String | Buffer options Object encoding String | Null default = 'utf8'

Object callback Function

Asynchronously writes data to a file, replacing the file if it already exists. data can be a string or a buffer.

The encoding option is ignored if data is a buffer. It defaults to 'utf8'.

Example:

smb2Client.writeFile( 'path\\to\\my\\file.txt' , 'Hello Node' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'It\'s saved!' ); });

smb2Client.mkdir ( path, [mode], callback )

Asynchronous mkdir(2). No arguments other than a possible exception are given to the completion callback. mode defaults to 0777.

Example:

smb2Client.mkdir( 'path\\to\\the\\folder' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Folder created!' ); });

smb2Client.rmdir ( path, callback )

Asynchronous rmdir(2). No arguments other than a possible exception are given to the completion callback.

Example:

smb2Client.rmdir( 'path\\to\\the\\folder' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Folder deleted!' ); });

smb2Client.exists ( path, callback )

Test whether or not the given path exists by checking with the file system. Then call the callback argument with either true or false. Example:

smb2Client.exists( 'path\\to\\my\\file.txt' , function ( err, exists ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(exists ? "it's there" : "it's not there!" ); });

smb2Client.unlink ( path, callback )

Asynchronous unlink(2). No arguments other than a possible exception are given to the completion callback.

smb2Client.unlink( 'path\\to\\my\\file.txt' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "file has been deleted" ); });

smb2Client.rename ( oldPath, newPath, callback )

Asynchronous rename(2). No arguments other than a possible exception are given to the completion callback.

smb2Client.rename( 'path\\to\\my\\file.txt' , 'new\\path\\to\\my\

ew-file-name.txt' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "file has been renamed" ); });

This function will close the open connection if opened, it will be called automatically after autoCloseTimeout ms of no SMB2 call on the server.

Contributors

References

The [MS-SMB2] : Server Message Block (SMB) Protocol Versions 2 and 3 Copyright (C) 2014 Microsoft http :

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Benjamin Chelli <benjamin@chelli.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.