SmartPhoto

The most easy to use responsive image viewer especially for mobile devices

Feature

Intuitive gestures such as pinch-in/pinch-out/drag/swipe

Use Accelerometer to move images

Accessible from keyboards and screen-readers

Show pictures via URL hash

Can make photo groups

Installation

via npm

npm install smartphoto --save

or yarn

yarn add smartphoto

Usage

require

const SmartPhoto = require ( 'smartphoto' );

smartphoto.js

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { new SmartPhoto( ".js-smartphoto" ); });

jquery-smartphoto.js

$( function ( ) { $( ".js-smartphoto" ).SmartPhoto(); });

Basic Standalone Usage

< a href = "./assets/large-bear.jpg" class = "js-smartphoto" data-caption = "bear" data-id = "bear" data-group = "0" > < img src = "./assets/bear.jpg" width = "360" /> </ a > < a href = "./assets/large-camel.jpg" class = "js-smartphoto" data-caption = "camel" data-id = "camel" data-group = "0" > < img src = "./assets/camel.jpg" width = "360" /> </ a > < a href = "./assets/large-rhinoceros.jpg" class = "js-smartphoto" data-caption = "rhinoceros" data-id = "sai" data-group = "0" > < img src = "./assets/rhinoceros.jpg" width = "360" /> </ a > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./css/smartphoto.min.css" > < script src = "./js/smartphoto.js" > </ script > < script > document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { new SmartPhoto( ".js-smartphoto" ); }); </ script >

Option

variable description default arrows prev/next arrows true nav navigation images at the bottom true useOrientationApi use accelerometer to move images true resizeStyle resize images to fill/fit on the screen 'fill' animationSpeed animation speed when switching images 300 forceInterval frequency to apply force to images 10

Hide parts

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { new SmartPhoto( ".js-smartphoto" ,{ arrows : false , nav : false }); });

Fit/Fill Option

You can choose if you want to scale images to fit/fill

document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { new SmartPhoto( ".js-smartphoto" ,{ resizeStyle : 'fit' }); });

Event

photo.on( 'open' , function ( ) { console .log( 'open' ); }); photo.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'close' ); }); photo.on( 'loadall' , function ( ) { console .log( 'loadall' ); }); photo.on( 'change' , function ( ) { console .log( 'change' ); }); photo.on( 'swipestart' , function ( ) { console .log( 'swipestart' ); }); photo.on( 'swipeend' , function ( ) { console .log( 'swipeend' ); }); photo.on( 'zoomin' , function ( ) { console .log( 'zoomin' ); }); photo.on( 'zoomout' , function ( ) { console .log( 'zoomout' ); });

SCSS

variable description default $animation-speed animation speed when switching images .3s $backdrop-color backdrop color when viewing images rgba(0, 0, 0, 1) $header-color header color rgba(0, 0, 0, .2)

Download

Contributor

@steelydylan

License

Code and documentation copyright 2017 by appleple, Inc. Code released under the MIT License.