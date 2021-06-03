openbase logo
smartphoto

by appleple
1.6.4 (see all)

The most easy to use responsive image viewer especially for mobile devices

Readme

SmartPhoto

The most easy to use responsive image viewer especially for mobile devices

See https://appleple.github.io/SmartPhoto/ for complete docs and demos
If you are Japasese, See here https://www.appleple.com/blog/javascript/smartphoto-js.html instead.

Feature

  • Intuitive gestures such as pinch-in/pinch-out/drag/swipe
  • Use Accelerometer to move images
  • Accessible from keyboards and screen-readers
  • Show pictures via URL hash
  • Can make photo groups

Installation

via npm

npm install smartphoto --save

or yarn

yarn add smartphoto

Usage

require

const SmartPhoto = require('smartphoto');

smartphoto.js

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded',function(){
    new SmartPhoto(".js-smartphoto");
});

jquery-smartphoto.js

$(function(){
    $(".js-smartphoto").SmartPhoto();
});

Basic Standalone Usage

<a href="./assets/large-bear.jpg" class="js-smartphoto" data-caption="bear" data-id="bear" data-group="0">
  <img src="./assets/bear.jpg" width="360"/>
</a>
<a href="./assets/large-camel.jpg" class="js-smartphoto" data-caption="camel" data-id="camel" data-group="0">
  <img src="./assets/camel.jpg" width="360"/>
</a>
<a href="./assets/large-rhinoceros.jpg" class="js-smartphoto" data-caption="rhinoceros" data-id="sai" data-group="0">
  <img src="./assets/rhinoceros.jpg" width="360"/>
</a>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./css/smartphoto.min.css">
<script src="./js/smartphoto.js"></script>
<script>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded',function(){
  new SmartPhoto(".js-smartphoto");
});
</script>

Option

variable description default
arrows prev/next arrows true
nav navigation images at the bottom true
useOrientationApi use accelerometer to move images true
resizeStyle resize images to fill/fit on the screen 'fill'
animationSpeed animation speed when switching images 300
forceInterval frequency to apply force to images 10

Hide parts

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded',function(){
    new SmartPhoto(".js-smartphoto",{
        arrows: false,
        nav: false
    });
});

Fit/Fill Option

You can choose if you want to scale images to fit/fill

document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded',function(){
  new SmartPhoto(".js-smartphoto",{
      resizeStyle: 'fit'
  });
});

Event

// when the modal opened
photo.on('open',function(){
    console.log('open');
});
// when the modal closed
photo.on('close',function(){
    console.log('close');
});
// when all images are loaded
photo.on('loadall',function(){
    console.log('loadall');
});
// when photo is changed
photo.on('change',function(){
    console.log('change');
});
// when swipe started
photo.on('swipestart',function(){
    console.log('swipestart');
});
// when swipe ended
photo.on('swipeend',function(){
    console.log('swipeend');
});
// when zoomed in
photo.on('zoomin',function(){
    console.log('zoomin');
});
// when zoomed out
photo.on('zoomout',function(){
    console.log('zoomout');
});

SCSS

variable description default
$animation-speed animation speed when switching images .3s
$backdrop-color backdrop color when viewing images rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)
$header-color header color rgba(0, 0, 0, .2)

Download

Download ZIP

Github

https://github.com/appleple/SmartPhoto

Contributor

@steelydylan

License

Code and documentation copyright 2017 by appleple, Inc. Code released under the MIT License.

