This library supports Node.js 12.x+.

This library supports the reading and parsing of smartmeter protocols that follow the OBIS number logic to make their data available.

Supported Protocols:

SmlProtocol : SML (SmartMeterLanguage) as binary format

: SML (SmartMeterLanguage) as binary format D0Protocol : D0 (based on IEC 62056-21:2002/IEC 61107/EN 61107) as ASCII format (binary protocol mode E not supported currently)

: D0 (based on IEC 62056-21:2002/IEC 61107/EN 61107) as ASCII format (binary protocol mode E not supported currently) JsonEfrProtocol: OBIS data from EFR Smart Grid Hub (JSON format)

Supported Transports (how to receive the data):

SerialResponseTransport : receive through serial push data (smartmeter send data without any request on regular intervals). Mostly used for SML

: receive through serial push data (smartmeter send data without any request on regular intervals). Mostly used for SML SerialRequestResponseTransport : D0 protocol in modes A, B, C and D (mode E curently NOT supported!) with Wakeup-, Signon-, pot. ACK- and Data-messages to read out data (programing/write mode not implemented so far)

: D0 protocol in modes A, B, C and D (mode E curently NOT supported!) with Wakeup-, Signon-, pot. ACK- and Data-messages to read out data (programing/write mode not implemented so far) HttpRequestTransport : Read data via HTTP by requesting an defined URL

: Read data via HTTP by requesting an defined URL LocalFileTransport : Read data from a local file

: Read data from a local file StdInTransport : Read data from stdin

: Read data from stdin TCPTransport: Read data from a tcp socket

Usage example (example for SerialRequestResponseTransport with D0Protocol)

var SmartmeterObis = require ( 'smartmeter-obis' ); var options = { 'protocol' : "D0Protocol" , 'transport' : "SerialRequestResponseTransport" , 'transportSerialPort' : "/dev/ir-usb1" , 'transportSerialBaudrate' : 300 , 'protocolD0WakeupCharacters' : 40 , 'protocolD0DeviceAddress' : '' , 'requestInterval' : 10 , 'obisNameLanguage' : 'en' , 'obisFallbackMedium' : 6 }; function displayData ( err, obisResult ) { if (err) { return ; } for ( var obisId in obisResult) { console .log( obisResult[obisId].idToString() + ': ' + SmartmeterObis.ObisNames.resolveObisName(obisResult[obisId], options.obisNameLanguage).obisName + ' = ' + obisResult[obisId].valueToString() ); } } var smTransport = SmartmeterObis.init(options, displayData); smTransport.process(); setTimeout(smTransport.stop, 60000 );

Usage informations

The easiest way to use the library is to use the options Object with all data to set the Library configure and initialize by it's own.

Therefor you use the init(options, storeCallback) method and provide an options Object and a callback function. The callback function is called with an error object and the parsed result as soon as a message is received completely and successfully. The callback function will get an Array of "ObisMeasurement" objects on suvccess while each entry contains all data for one datapoint. In error case you get an error object in the first parameter and can control if a new cycle should be started (return true) or if you want to stop processing (return false). The init(options, storeCallback) returns the initialized Transport instance to use to control the dataflow.

Everything else to do is to call the process() method from the returned Transport instance and the whole magic happends in the background. The called method can throw an Error as soon as invalid messages are received. In normal operation the process requests or receives the data in the defined intervals. Call stop() method from Transport instance to do a clean stop.

To debug you can also use the special debug option in the options-array.

The process

Description of options

Param Type Description Basic configuration [protocol] string required, value SmlProtocol, D0Protocol or JsonEfrProtocol [transport] string required, value SerialResponseTransport, SerialRequestResponseTransport, HttpRequestTransport, LocalFileTransport, StdInTransport or TCPTransport [requestInterval] number optional, number of seconds to wait for next request or pause serial receiving, value 0 possible to restart directly after finishing one message, Default: is 300 (=5 Minutes) Transport specific options [transportSerialPort] string required for Serial protocols, Serial device name, e.g. "/dev/ttyUSB0" [transportSerialBaudrate] number optional, baudrate for initial serial connection, if not defined default values per Transport type are used (9600 for SerialResponseTransprt and 300 for SerialRequestResponseTransport) [transportSerialDataBits] number optional, Must be one of: 8, 7, 6, or 5. [transportSerialStopBits] number optional, Must be one of: 1 or 2. [transportSerialParity] string optional, Must be one of: 'none', 'even', 'mark', 'odd', 'space' [transportSerialMaxBufferSize] number optional, default value is 300000 (means after 300000 bytes without a matching message an Error is thrown ) [transportSerialMessageTimeout] number ms, optional, default value is 120000 (means after 120000ms without a matching message or new data an Error is thrown ) [transportHttpRequestUrl] string required for HttpRequestTransport, Request URL to query data from [transportHttpRequestTimeout] number optional for HttpRequestTransport, Timeout in ms, defaut 2000 [transportLocalFilePath] string required for LocalFileTransport, File patch to read data from [transportStdInMaxBufferSize] number optional, default value is 300000 (means after 300000 bytes without a matching message an Error is thrown ) [transportStdInMessageTimeout] number ms, optional, default value is 120000 (means after 120000ms without a matching message or new data an Error is thrown ) [transportTcpMaxBufferSize] number optional, default value is 300000 (means after 300000 bytes without a matching message an Error is thrown ) [transportTcpMessageTimeout] number ms, optional, default value is 120000 (means after 120000ms without a matching message or new data an Error is thrown ) Protocol specific options [protocolD0WakeupCharacters] number optional for D0Protocol, number of wakeup NULL characters, default 0 [protocolD0DeviceAddress] string optional for D0Protocol, device address (max 32 characters) for SignIn-Message, default empty [protocolD0SignOnMessage] string optional for D0Protocol, command for SignIn-Message, default "?" to query mandatory fields, other values depending on device. You can provide multiple SignOn messages separated by a comma. The delay between them can be set by parameter anotherQueryDelay [protocolD0ModeOverwrite] string optional for D0Protocol, to ignore the mode send by the device set the correct D0 mode here. The mode send by the device in the identification message is ignored [protocolD0BaudrateChangeoverOverwrite] number optional for D0Protocol, when the D0 mode needs a baudrate changeover, but the device information from identification message is wrong, overwrite with this value [protocolSmlIgnoreInvalidCRC] boolean required for SmlProtocol, if false and CRC checksum is invalid an Error is thrown [protocolSmlInputEncoding] string optionalfor SmlProtocol, if set defines the input Encoding of the data. Default is "binary" (as received from a serial connection). Other options are "ascii", "utf-8" or "base64" [anotherQueryDelay] number optional for D0Protocol with SerialRequestResponseTransport when multiple SignOnMessages are given. Value is in ms, default 1000 OBIS options [obisFallbackMedium] number optional, if smartmeter do not return complete OBIS IDs (without medium info) this will be used as fallback for name resolving Debugging options [debug] number optional, values: 0 (no logging), 1 (basic logging), 2 (detailed logging), Default: 0 [logger] function optional, logging function that accepts one parameter to log a string. Default is "console.log"

Library is tested with ...

... at least:

Hager eHz Energy Meter (multiple, e.g. eHZ-IW8E2A5L0EK2P, EHZ363W5, )

EMH Energy Meter

EFR SmartGridHub

Siemens 2WR5 reader from an heat station

Elster AS1440

Iskraemeco MT174

Itron EM214 Typ 720

Dutch smart-meters (use Serial-Read-only with correct baudrate according to your smart meter if needed and "D0" as protocol)

DZG DWS7412.1T IMPORTANT: There seems to be a Firmware bug and sometimes the current energy consumptions becomes negative! Manual recalculation possible using formular from https://github.com/Apollon77/smartmeter-obis/issues/75#issuecomment-581650736

Landis & Gyr E220, Landis+Gyr E350 EDL21 potentially you need to configure to send some wake up characters

... and many more

Please send me an info on devices where you have used the library successfully and I will add it here.

Todos

finalize tests in ObisNames (german/english) and remove mixtures

Support for OMS somehow?

Add testing for TCPTransport

Changelog

IMPORTANT: This version requires at least Node.js 12.17+ (excluding non LTS like 13.x)

Upgrade dependencies and optimize some pot. crash cases

add protocolSmlInputEncoding to allow other input encodings for SML messages

add Typescript typings (credits to pkwagner)

update OpenSML lib to support Holley DTZ541 wrongly implemented CRC Algorithm

really read over all network data for tcp socket usage when paused

prevent potential crash in TCP Transport (Sentry IOBROKER-SMARTMETER-R)

Read over all network data for tcp socket usage when paused

fix Sentry crash IOBROKER-SMARTMETER-P

update OpenSML library to prevent some crash cases

catch errors when no memory is available anymore and stop processing

handle stopping of process better

TCP Transport optimization

Add TCPTransport support (thanks to @chris1705)

fix a potential crash

correctly ignore invalid CRC

handle stopping of process better

make sure HTTP based smartmeters are also polled frequently when responses are invalid

handle stopping of process better

handle stopping of process better

handle serial port closes better

fix some smaller edge cases

update deps, support nodejs 8.x till 12.x

update Buffer usage

Add GitHub Actions for Test and Release

Small fix

Add better support for devices with more then 16 values (OpenSML Library upgrade)

output some logging messages only in debug=2 mode

add StdInTransport options to also allow to process node "Stdin" streams

add option to send multiple SignOn messages with D0Protocol and SerialRequestResponseTransport

also accept "&" in OBIS IDs instead of "*" that is sent by EMH ITZ sometimes

add some better Error handling for D0 messages and ignore pot. "trash" content before dataflow

switch to Serialport 6.0.4 to make everything more stable and fix needed things in code for This

a requestInterval of -1 will end processing after one message in all Transports

SerialResponseTransport and StdInTransport will process all data which is available before readming new. Buffer needs to be big enough else Buffer-Overruns will be catched

change callback to new error-first style and replace most thrown errors by a call to the callback method with error object and fix some timing issues

A serial timeout will no longer trigger an Exception. Instead connection is reset and next cycle is scheduled as configured

Use newest version of SML Library

Optimize D0 protocol handling and support dutch DSRM protocol

Handle special problem cases with soem devices better

Windows do not support pause and resume on SerialPort

Further optimizations for D0 protocol and baudrate changover logic

enhanced D0 protocol support for multiple values

integrate MessageTimeout also for SerialResponseTransport to avoid unparsed message cases

maintenance update

fix potential hanging communication for special SerialRequestResponseTransfer cases

optimizations for SerialRequestResponseTransport for D0 Protocol

optimizations on D0 message handling for mode E

optimizations on D0 message handling

optimizations

use own open-sml repository as basis for installation (not ideal but used till acceptance of pull-request)

add testing for real simulated serialport as manual testscript

fix debug logging

optimize memory handling

support also some letters as measurement-Type (some devices send "F.F")

allow overwriting of D0 Modus and D0 Baudrate Changeover (because some devices send a wrong identification)

do not throw error when mode E is detected, but log ... maybe some data are useable

Optimizations on serial handling for some weired SIGABRT cases

add optional option "transportSerialMessageTimeout" with default of 60s to make sure the process do not hand forever when missing response from device on bi-directional communication

finally fix exception on "stop" method

fix exception on "stop" method

README fixes

README fix on options list

remove unneeded/unused option

aded changelog to README :-)

small fix in Serial*Transport classes

changed codeclimate config to ignore code duplication warnings