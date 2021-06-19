SmartMenus

Advanced jQuery website menu plugin. Mobile first, responsive and accessible list-based website menus that work on all devices. Check out the demo page.

Quick start

Download the latest release.

Install with Bower: bower install smartmenus .

. Install with npm: npm install smartmenus .

. Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/vadikom/smartmenus.git .

Check out the project documentation for quick setup instructions, API reference, tutorials and more.

Addons usage as modules

If you need to use any of the addons from the "addons" directory as an AMD or CommonJS module:

AMD

Make sure your SmartMenus jQuery plugin module is named smartmenus since the addons require that name. For example, in RequireJS you may need to add this in your config:

requirejs.config({ "paths" : { 'smartmenus' : 'jquery.smartmenus.min' }

CommonJS (npm)

The addons are available as separate npm packages so you could properly install/require them in your project in addition to jquery and smartmenus :

Bootstrap 4 Addon: npm install smartmenus-bootstrap-4

Bootstrap Addon: npm install smartmenus-bootstrap

Keyboard Addon: npm install smartmenus-keyboard

Example with npm + Browserify

package.json:

{ "name" : "myapp-using-smartmenus" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "license" : "MIT" , "dependencies" : { "jquery" : ">=2.1.3" , "smartmenus" : ">=1.1.0" , "smartmenus-keyboard" : ">=0.4.0" }, "devDependencies" : { "browserify" : ">=9.0.3" } }

entry.js:

var jQuery = require ( 'jquery' ); require ( 'smartmenus' ); require ( 'smartmenus-keyboard' ); jQuery( function ( ) { jQuery( '#main-menu' ).smartmenus(); });

Run browserify to create bundle.js: browserify entry.js > bundle.js

Homepage

http://www.smartmenus.org/

Documentation

http://www.smartmenus.org/docs/

Community and support

Bugs and issues

For bugs and issues only please. For support requests please use the Community forums or contact us directly via our Premium support.

https://github.com/vadikom/smartmenus/issues