openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sn

smartmenus-namespace

by Vasil Dinkov
1.0.1-alpha.5 (see all)

Advanced jQuery website menu plugin. Mobile first, responsive and accessible list-based website menus that work on all devices.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

580

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SmartMenus

Advanced jQuery website menu plugin. Mobile first, responsive and accessible list-based website menus that work on all devices. Check out the demo page.

Quick start

  • Download the latest release.
  • Install with Bower: bower install smartmenus.
  • Install with npm: npm install smartmenus.
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/vadikom/smartmenus.git.

Check out the project documentation for quick setup instructions, API reference, tutorials and more.

Addons usage as modules

If you need to use any of the addons from the "addons" directory as an AMD or CommonJS module:

AMD

Make sure your SmartMenus jQuery plugin module is named smartmenus since the addons require that name. For example, in RequireJS you may need to add this in your config:

requirejs.config({
  "paths": {
    'smartmenus': 'jquery.smartmenus.min'
  }
  // ...

CommonJS (npm)

The addons are available as separate npm packages so you could properly install/require them in your project in addition to jquery and smartmenus:

  • Bootstrap 4 Addon: npm install smartmenus-bootstrap-4

  • Bootstrap Addon: npm install smartmenus-bootstrap

  • Keyboard Addon: npm install smartmenus-keyboard

Example with npm + Browserify

package.json:

{
  "name": "myapp-using-smartmenus",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "license": "MIT",
  "dependencies": {
    "jquery": ">=2.1.3",
    "smartmenus": ">=1.1.0",
    "smartmenus-keyboard": ">=0.4.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "browserify": ">=9.0.3"
  }
}

entry.js:

var jQuery = require('jquery');
require('smartmenus');
require('smartmenus-keyboard');

jQuery(function() {
  jQuery('#main-menu').smartmenus();
});

Run browserify to create bundle.js: browserify entry.js > bundle.js

Homepage

http://www.smartmenus.org/

Documentation

http://www.smartmenus.org/docs/

Community and support

Bugs and issues

For bugs and issues only please. For support requests please use the Community forums or contact us directly via our Premium support.

https://github.com/vadikom/smartmenus/issues

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial