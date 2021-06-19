Advanced jQuery website menu plugin. Mobile first, responsive and accessible list-based website menus that work on all devices. Check out the demo page.
bower install smartmenus.
npm install smartmenus.
git clone https://github.com/vadikom/smartmenus.git.
Check out the project documentation for quick setup instructions, API reference, tutorials and more.
If you need to use any of the addons from the "addons" directory as an AMD or CommonJS module:
Make sure your SmartMenus jQuery plugin module is named
smartmenus since the addons require that name. For example, in RequireJS you may need to add this in your config:
requirejs.config({
"paths": {
'smartmenus': 'jquery.smartmenus.min'
}
// ...
The addons are available as separate npm packages so you could properly install/require them in your project in addition to
jquery and
smartmenus:
Bootstrap 4 Addon:
npm install smartmenus-bootstrap-4
Bootstrap Addon:
npm install smartmenus-bootstrap
Keyboard Addon:
npm install smartmenus-keyboard
package.json:
{
"name": "myapp-using-smartmenus",
"version": "1.0.0",
"license": "MIT",
"dependencies": {
"jquery": ">=2.1.3",
"smartmenus": ">=1.1.0",
"smartmenus-keyboard": ">=0.4.0"
},
"devDependencies": {
"browserify": ">=9.0.3"
}
}
entry.js:
var jQuery = require('jquery');
require('smartmenus');
require('smartmenus-keyboard');
jQuery(function() {
jQuery('#main-menu').smartmenus();
});
Run browserify to create bundle.js:
browserify entry.js > bundle.js
