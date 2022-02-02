openbase logo
smartlook-client

by smartlook
5.0.0 (see all)

Official Smartlook client for easy frontend integration.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Smartlook-client

Imports and initializes Smartlook recorder into a page.

  1. Installation

    npm install smartlook-client --save

    or

    yarn add smartlook-client

  2. Import

    import smartlookClient from 'smartlook-client'

    or

    var smartlookClient = require('smartlook-client')

  3. API

    init(string key)

    track(string eventName, object<key:value> props)

    identify(integer | string userId, object<key:value> props)

    anonymize()

    disable()

    consentForms(string | false consent)

    consentIP(string | false consent)

    consentAPI(string | false consent)

    getData(function callback)

    restart()

    pause()

    resume()

    error(string | Error error)

    navigation(string locationOrPath)

    properties(object<key:value> properties)

    initialized()

  4. Example usage in React

    Usage in other libraries is similar.

    import React, { Component } from 'react'
import smartlookClient from 'smartlook-client'

class App extends Component {
    handleIdentify = () => {
        smartlookClient.identify(12345, {
            name: 'John Doe',
            email: 'email@domain.com',
            // other custom properties
        })
    }
    handleTrack = () => {
        smartlookClient.track('transaction', {
            value: 150,
            currency: 'usd',
            product: 'Product Description',
            // other custom properties
        })
    }
    handleDisable = () => {
        smartlookClient.disable()
    }
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <button onClick={this.handleIdentify}>Identify visitor</button>
                <button onClick={this.handleTrack}>Track event</button>
                <button onClick={this.handleDisable}>Disable recording</button>
            </div>
        )
    }
    componentDidMount() {
        smartlookClient.init('43bc84d9a8406exxxxxxxxxb5601f5bbf8d2ed')
    }
}

export default App

For more info visit https://www.smartlook.com/docs/api.html

