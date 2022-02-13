openbase logo
smarthr-ui

by kufu
19.0.0

React components for creating SmartHR applications.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

521

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Readme

SmartHR UI

React components for creating SmartHR applications.

npm version CircleCI e2e

Components

master branch's storybook: https://smarthr-ui.netlify.com/

Installation

SmartHR-UI is available as an npm package.

// with npm
npm install smarthr-ui

// with yarn
yarn add smarthr-ui

Install peerDependencies.

// with npm
npm install react react-dom styled-components

// with yarn
yarn add react react-dom styled-components

Usage

The simplest and easiest example to get you started.

import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { createTheme, ThemeProvider, PrimaryButton } from 'smarthr-ui'

const theme = createTheme({})

const App: React.FC<Record<string, unknown>> = () => (
  <ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
    <PrimaryButton>Hello World</PrimaryButton>
  </ThemeProvider>
)

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'))

Contributing

We'd greatly appreciate any contribution you make.

Changelog

Please read the changelog.

Design

We released design in Figma. If you use our service logo, please read the SmartHR Design System

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

