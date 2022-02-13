React components for creating SmartHR applications.

Components

master branch's storybook: https://smarthr-ui.netlify.com/

Installation

SmartHR-UI is available as an npm package.

// with npm npm install smarthr-ui // with yarn yarn add smarthr-ui

Install peerDependencies.

// with npm npm install react react-dom styled-components // with yarn yarn add react react-dom styled-components

Usage

The simplest and easiest example to get you started.

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { createTheme, ThemeProvider, PrimaryButton } from 'smarthr-ui' const theme = createTheme({}) const App: React.FC<Record<string, unknown>> = () => ( <ThemeProvider theme={theme}> <PrimaryButton>Hello World</PrimaryButton> </ThemeProvider> ) ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'))

Contributing

We'd greatly appreciate any contribution you make.

Changelog

Please read the changelog.

Design

We released design in Figma. If you use our service logo, please read the SmartHR Design System

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.