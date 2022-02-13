master branch's storybook: https://smarthr-ui.netlify.com/
SmartHR-UI is available as an npm package.
// with npm
npm install smarthr-ui
// with yarn
yarn add smarthr-ui
Install peerDependencies.
// with npm
npm install react react-dom styled-components
// with yarn
yarn add react react-dom styled-components
The simplest and easiest example to get you started.
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { createTheme, ThemeProvider, PrimaryButton } from 'smarthr-ui'
const theme = createTheme({})
const App: React.FC<Record<string, unknown>> = () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<PrimaryButton>Hello World</PrimaryButton>
</ThemeProvider>
)
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'))
We'd greatly appreciate any contribution you make.
Please read the changelog.
We released design in Figma. If you use our service logo, please read the SmartHR Design System
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.