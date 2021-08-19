SmartestChatBot

SmartestChatBot is a quick way to easily make your own Chat Bot which can reply in multiple languages!

This package is just for Entertainment Purpose.

Quick Example

Javascript:

const smartestchatbot = require ( 'smartestchatbot' ); const client = new smartestchatbot.Client(); client.chat({ message : "Hello, How are you?" , name : "SmartestChatbot" , owner : "CoolOwnerName" , user : Cooluniqueuserid- in -number, language : "CoolLanguage" }).then( reply => { console .log(reply); });

A clean and tidy list of the currently supported languages: Language Name Language Code Automatic auto Afrikaans af Irish ga Albanian sq Italian it Arabic ar Japanese ja Azerbaijani az Kannada kn Basque eu Korean ko Bengali bn Latin la Belarusian be Latvian lv Bulgarian bg Lithuanian lt Catalan ca Macedonian mk Chinese Simplified zh-CN Malay ms Chinese Traditional zh-TW Maltese mt Croatian hr Norwegian no Czech cs Persian fa Danish da Polish pl Dutch nl Portuguese pt English en Romanian ro Esperanto eo Russian ru Estonian et Serbian sr Filipino tl Slovak sk Finnish fi Slovenian sl French fr Spanish es Galician gl Swahili sw Georgian ka Swedish sv German de Tamil ta Greek el Telugu te Gujarati gu Thai th Haitian Creole ht Turkish tr Hebrew iw Ukrainian uk Hindi hi Urdu ur Hungarian hu Vietnamese vi Icelandic is Welsh cy Indonesian id Yiddish yi

Credits

Made by Lebyy_Dev.

Fighter for Justice 2.0#6693 For making the translations possible.

