sma

smartestchatbot

by Lebyy_Dev
2.0.1 (see all)

A package for using the Affiliate+ API ChatBot Easily!

Overview

980

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Discord

SmartestChatBot

SmartestChatBot is a quick way to easily make your own Chat Bot which can reply in multiple languages!

This package is just for Entertainment Purpose.

Support

📂 NPM

📝 Example Discord Bot

Quick Example

Javascript:

// Importing The Package
const smartestchatbot = require('smartestchatbot');

const client = new smartestchatbot.Client();

client.chat({message:"Hello, How are you?", name:"SmartestChatbot", owner:"CoolOwnerName", user: Cooluniqueuserid-in-number, language:"CoolLanguage"}).then(reply => {
console.log(reply);
// The module will reply based on the message!
});

Typescript supported! Example: (Coming Soon!)

A clean and tidy list of the currently supported languages:

Language NameLanguage Code
Automaticauto
Afrikaansaf
Irishga
Albaniansq
Italianit
Arabicar
Japaneseja
Azerbaijaniaz
Kannadakn
Basqueeu
Koreanko
Bengalibn
Latinla
Belarusianbe
Latvianlv
Bulgarianbg
Lithuanianlt
Catalanca
Macedonianmk
Chinese Simplifiedzh-CN
Malayms
Chinese Traditionalzh-TW
Maltesemt
Croatianhr
Norwegianno
Czechcs
Persianfa
Danishda
Polishpl
Dutchnl
Portuguesept
Englishen
Romanianro
Esperantoeo
Russianru
Estonianet
Serbiansr
Filipinotl
Slovaksk
Finnishfi
Sloveniansl
Frenchfr
Spanishes
Galiciangl
Swahilisw
Georgianka
Swedishsv
Germande
Tamilta
Greekel
Telugute
Gujaratigu
Thaith
Haitian Creoleht
Turkishtr
Hebrewiw
Ukrainianuk
Hindihi
Urduur
Hungarianhu
Vietnamesevi
Icelandicis
Welshcy
Indonesianid
Yiddishyi

Credits

Made by Lebyy_Dev.
Fighter for Justice 2.0#6693 For making the translations possible.

Enjoying SmartestChatBot?

Consider donating!

Buy Me A Coffee Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com

Thanks 😊

