node-smartdc is a node.js client library and set of CLI tools for using with the Joyent SmartDataCenter API, for example the Joyent Compute Service.
This repository is part of the Joyent Triton project. See the contribution guidelines and general documentation at the main Triton project page.
(Note: Current releases and the #master branch of this are for SmartDataCenter (SDC) version 7. It is not 100% backward compatible with SDC 6.5. For 100% compatility with SDC 6.5, you must install a "6.5.x" version of this module.)
To use the CLI tools (a number of
sdc-* commands) you may want to install
globally:
npm install -g smartdc
The CLI commands typical work with JSON content. We suggest you also install
the
json tool for working with JSON on the
command line. The examples below use
json heavily.
npm install -g json
There are CLI commands corresponding to almost every action available in the
SmartDataCenter API; see the Joyent CloudAPI
documentation for complete information.
Each command takes
--url,
--account, and
--keyId flags to provide the
API endpoint URL and your credentials. However you'll probably want to set
the environment variable equivalents:
SDC_URL (
--url | -u): URL of the CloudAPI endpoint. E.g.
"https://us-east-1.api.joyent.com".
SDC_ACCOUNT (
--account | -a): Login name/username. E.g. "bob".
SDC_KEY_ID (
--keyId | -k): The fingerprint of an SSH public key that has
been added to the account set in
SDC_ACCOUNT. This is used for signing
requests. If you use an SSH agent, the fingerprint is shown in
ssh-add -l
output. You can calculate the fingerprint like this:
ssh-keygen -l -f ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub | awk '{print $2}' | tr -d '\n'
Your matching SSH private key must be beside the ".pub" public key file in your "~/.ssh" dir.
If your client is connecting to a CloudAPI service that is using a self-signed
SSL certificate, you may need to set
SDC_TESTING=1 in your client environent.
(Otherwise you'll get
DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT error).
Starting with version 7.3, Role Based Access Control lets you provide limited access to to your Joyent Cloud account and Manta storage to other members of your organization.
In order to authenticate as a member of a given organization,
SDC_ACCOUNT
will remain set to the login associated with the organization, and we'll use
the
SDC_USER environment variable to identify ourselves as a member of such
organization. We can also use the
--A | --user command line argument with
any of the
sdc-* commands if we just want to operate as an account user for
just that command.
Remember that if the environment variable
SDC_USER is set,
sdc-* binaries
will remain trying to operate as the given user. If you've set this variable and
want to switch back to operate as the account owner, you should
unset SDC_USER.
The SmartDataCenter Cloud API uses http-signature (IETF draft spec) for authentication. All requests to the API are signed using your RSA private key. The server uses your (previously uploaded) public key to verify the signed request. This avoids ever sending a password.
Once you have set the environment variables, check that it is working by listing available images for provisioning:
$ sdc-listimages
[
{
"id": "753ceee6-5372-11e3-8f4e-f79c1154e596",
"name": "base",
"version": "13.3.0",
"os": "smartos",
"requirements": {},
"type": "smartmachine",
"description": "A 32-bit SmartOS image with just essential packages installed. Ideal for users who are comfortable with setting up their own environment and tools.",
"owner": "9dce1460-0c4c-4417-ab8b-25ca478c5a78",
"homepage": "http://wiki.joyent.com/jpc2/SmartMachine+Base",
"published_at": "2013-11-22T12:34:40Z",
"public": true,
"state": "active"
},
...
There are many many
sdc-* commands. Typically one for each endpoint in
the API. A common one is for provisioning
a new machine (aka VM). Let's provision a new "base" (SmartOS) machine. First
find the id of the "base" image (version 13.3.0):
$ IMAGE=$(sdc-listimages | json -c 'this.name=="base" && this.version=="13.3.0"' 0.id)
$ sdc-createmachine --image $IMAGE --name mymachine1
$ sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f
{
"id": "f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f",
"name": "mymachine1",
"type": "smartmachine",
"state": "provisioning",
"image": "753ceee6-5372-11e3-8f4e-f79c1154e596",
...
}
Then you can poll until the state of the machine goes to "running":
$ sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f | json state
provisioning
...
$ sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f | json state
running
At that point, you can ssh into the machine; try this:
$ IP=$(sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f | json primaryIp)
$ ssh root@$IP
...
__ . .
_| |_ | .-. . . .-. :--. |-
|_ _| ;| || |(.-' | | |
|__| `--' `-' `;-| `-' ' ' `-'
/ ; Instance (base 13.3.0)
`-' http://wiki.joyent.com/jpc2/SmartMachine+Base
[root@f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f ~]#
Once you've played around and are done, you can delete this machine.
$ sdc-deletemachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f
...
$ sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f
Object is Gone (410)
There's a lot more you can do, like manage snapshots, keys, tags, etc. For the Joyent cloud, you can read more at https://docs.joyent.com.
var fs = require('fs');
var smartdc = require('smartdc');
var client = smartdc.createClient({
sign: smartdc.privateKeySigner({
key: fs.readFileSync(process.env.HOME + '/.ssh/id_rsa', 'utf8'),
keyId: process.env.SDC_KEY_ID,
user: process.env.SDC_ACCOUNT
}),
user: process.env.SDC_ACCOUNT,
url: process.env.SDC_URL
});
client.listMachines(function(err, machines) {
if (err) {
console.log('Unable to list machines: ' + err);
return;
}
machines.forEach(function(m) {
console.log('Machine: ' + JSON.stringify(m, null, 2));
});
});
CLI_ string was
dropped):
SDC_CLI_ACCOUNT ==>
SDC_ACCOUNT
SDC_CLI_URL ==>
SDC_URL
SDC_CLI_KEY_ID ==>
SDC_KEY_ID
SDC_CLI_IDENTITY environment variable is no longer used. See above
on how to determine your public key fingerprint for
SDC_KEY_ID.
sdc-setup command was removed.
Note that in 6.5,
SDC_CLI_KEY_ID was the name of the SSH key as specified in
your Joyent Cloud account. In 7.0,
SDC_KEY_ID is the fingerprint of your
SSH public key.
MIT. See the "LICENSE" file.
A few basic rules and guidelines:
Read the Joyent Engineering Guidelines on tickets/issues and commit comments. List GitHub issues and/or Joyent JIRA tickets in commit messages and ensure thought processes are included in the issues or commit messages.
You typically want to bump the package.json version for all but trivial changes.
Update CHANGES.md (the change log) for any additions.
Run and pass
make check.
Run and pass
make test (caveat: I'm not sure it is passing right now.)
Be aware that this module is meant to work with older node versions
and on a number of platforms (smartos, linux, mac, windows).
Please report issues to https://github.com/joyent/node-smartdc/issues.
## Running the test suite
Note that this will run API calls against the SmartDataCenter setup per the `SDC_` environment variables*. Please, make sure it is okay to try to create new machines using the configured DC and account before running the test suite.
make test
You may want to add a test user to your SDC setup. A sample user, with
sample ssh keys can be found at
test/user.ldif and
test/.ssh. Once you've
added this user, you can run your tests using:
SDC_URL=http://127.0.0.1:8080 \
SDC_ACCOUNT=test \
SDC_KEY_ID=id_rsa \
HOME="$(pwd)/test" \
VERBOSE=1 \
make test