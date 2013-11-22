node-smartdc is a node.js client library and set of CLI tools for using with the Joyent SmartDataCenter API, for example the Joyent Compute Service.

This repository is part of the Joyent Triton project. See the contribution guidelines and general documentation at the main Triton project page.

(Note: Current releases and the #master branch of this are for SmartDataCenter (SDC) version 7. It is not 100% backward compatible with SDC 6.5. For 100% compatility with SDC 6.5, you must install a "6.5.x" version of this module.)

Installation

To use the CLI tools (a number of sdc-* commands) you may want to install globally:

npm install -g smartdc

The CLI commands typical work with JSON content. We suggest you also install the json tool for working with JSON on the command line. The examples below use json heavily.

npm install -g json

CLI Setup and Authentication

There are CLI commands corresponding to almost every action available in the SmartDataCenter API; see the Joyent CloudAPI documentation for complete information. Each command takes --url , --account , and --keyId flags to provide the API endpoint URL and your credentials. However you'll probably want to set the environment variable equivalents:

SDC_URL ( --url | -u ): URL of the CloudAPI endpoint. E.g. "https://us-east-1.api.joyent.com".

SDC_ACCOUNT ( --account | -a ): Login name/username. E.g. "bob".

SDC_KEY_ID ( --keyId | -k ): The fingerprint of an SSH public key that has been added to the account set in SDC_ACCOUNT . This is used for signing requests. If you use an SSH agent, the fingerprint is shown in ssh-add -l output. You can calculate the fingerprint like this: ssh-keygen -l -f ~ /.ssh/i d_rsa.pub | awk '{print $2}' | tr -d '

' Your matching SSH private key must be beside the ".pub" public key file in your "~/.ssh" dir. If your client is connecting to a CloudAPI service that is using a self-signed SSL certificate, you may need to set SDC_TESTING=1 in your client environent. (Otherwise you'll get DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT error).

Authenticating as account user

Starting with version 7.3, Role Based Access Control lets you provide limited access to to your Joyent Cloud account and Manta storage to other members of your organization.

In order to authenticate as a member of a given organization, SDC_ACCOUNT will remain set to the login associated with the organization, and we'll use the SDC_USER environment variable to identify ourselves as a member of such organization. We can also use the --A | --user command line argument with any of the sdc-* commands if we just want to operate as an account user for just that command.

Remember that if the environment variable SDC_USER is set, sdc-* binaries will remain trying to operate as the given user. If you've set this variable and want to switch back to operate as the account owner, you should unset SDC_USER .

The SmartDataCenter Cloud API uses http-signature (IETF draft spec) for authentication. All requests to the API are signed using your RSA private key. The server uses your (previously uploaded) public key to verify the signed request. This avoids ever sending a password.

Once you have set the environment variables, check that it is working by listing available images for provisioning:

$ sdc-listimages [ { "id" : "753ceee6-5372-11e3-8f4e-f79c1154e596" , "name" : "base" , "version" : "13.3.0" , "os" : "smartos" , "requirements" : {}, "type" : "smartmachine" , "description" : "A 32-bit SmartOS image with just essential packages installed. Ideal for users who are comfortable with setting up their own environment and tools." , "owner" : "9dce1460-0c4c-4417-ab8b-25ca478c5a78" , "homepage" : "http://wiki.joyent.com/jpc2/SmartMachine+Base" , "published_at" : "2013-11-22T12:34:40Z" , "public" : true , "state" : "active" }, ...

CLI Usage

There are many many sdc-* commands. Typically one for each endpoint in the API. A common one is for provisioning a new machine (aka VM). Let's provision a new "base" (SmartOS) machine. First find the id of the "base" image (version 13.3.0):

$ IMAGE=$(sdc-listimages | json -c 'this. name=="base" && this. version=="13.3.0"' 0 .id) $ sdc-createmachine --image $IMAGE --name mymachine1 $ sdc-getmachine f8f995da- 086 f-e8f5-c062- 992139432 c4f { "id" : "f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f" , "name" : "mymachine1" , "type" : "smartmachine" , "state" : "provisioning" , "image" : "753ceee6-5372-11e3-8f4e-f79c1154e596" , ... }

Then you can poll until the state of the machine goes to "running":

sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f | json state provisioning ... sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f | json state running

At that point, you can ssh into the machine; try this:

$ IP=$(sdc-getmachine f8f995da -086 f-e8f5-c062 -992139432 c4f | json primaryIp) $ ssh root@$IP ... __ . . _| |_ | .-. . . .-. :--. |- |_ _| ;| || |(.- ' | | | |__| `--' `- ' `;-| `-' ' ' `- ' / ; Instance (base 13.3.0) `-' http: [root@f8f995da -086 f-e8f5-c062 -992139432 c4f ~]

Once you've played around and are done, you can delete this machine.

sdc-deletemachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f ... sdc-getmachine f8f995da-086f-e8f5-c062-992139432c4f Object is Gone (410)

There's a lot more you can do, like manage snapshots, keys, tags, etc. For the Joyent cloud, you can read more at https://docs.joyent.com.

Programmatic Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var smartdc = require ( 'smartdc' ); var client = smartdc.createClient({ sign : smartdc.privateKeySigner({ key : fs.readFileSync(process.env.HOME + '/.ssh/id_rsa' , 'utf8' ), keyId : process.env.SDC_KEY_ID, user : process.env.SDC_ACCOUNT }), user : process.env.SDC_ACCOUNT, url : process.env.SDC_URL }); client.listMachines( function ( err, machines ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Unable to list machines: ' + err); return ; } machines.forEach( function ( m ) { console .log( 'Machine: ' + JSON .stringify(m, null , 2 )); }); });

Upgrading from 6.5 to 7.0

The environment variables changed from 6.5 to 7 (the CLI_ string was dropped): SDC_CLI_ACCOUNT ==> SDC_ACCOUNT SDC_CLI_URL ==> SDC_URL SDC_CLI_KEY_ID ==> SDC_KEY_ID

string was dropped): The SDC_CLI_IDENTITY environment variable is no longer used. See above on how to determine your public key fingerprint for SDC_KEY_ID .

environment variable is no longer used. See above on how to determine your public key fingerprint for . The sdc-setup command was removed.

Note that in 6.5, SDC_CLI_KEY_ID was the name of the SSH key as specified in your Joyent Cloud account. In 7.0, SDC_KEY_ID is the fingerprint of your SSH public key.

License

MIT. See the "LICENSE" file.

Development

Contributing

A few basic rules and guidelines:

Read the Joyent Engineering Guidelines on tickets/issues and commit comments. List GitHub issues and/or Joyent JIRA tickets in commit messages and ensure thought processes are included in the issues or commit messages.

You typically want to bump the package.json version for all but trivial changes.

Update CHANGES.md (the change log) for any additions.

Run and pass make check .

Run and pass make test (caveat: I'm not sure it is passing right now.) Be aware that this module is meant to work with older node versions and on a number of platforms (smartos, linux, mac, windows).

Bugs

Please report issues to https://github.com/joyent/node-smartdc/issues.

## Running the test suite

Note that this will run API calls against the SmartDataCenter setup per the `SDC_` environment variables*. Please, make sure it is okay to try to create new machines using the configured DC and account before running the test suite.

make test

You may want to add a test user to your SDC setup. A sample user, with sample ssh keys can be found at test/user.ldif and test/.ssh . Once you've added this user, you can run your tests using: