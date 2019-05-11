openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sc

smartcrop-cli

by Jonas Wagner
2.0.3 (see all)

Command line interface for the smartcrop library to provide content aware image cropping.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77

GitHub Stars

286

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Command line interface for smartcrop.js

Build Status

Example Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/endogamia/5682480447/ by N. Feans

You can learn more about smartcrop.js on the library homepage

If the optional dependency node-opencv is installed smartcrop-cli can additionally detect faces and take them into account when finding the optimal crop.

Installation

You can install smartcrop-cli using npm:

npm install -g smartcrop-cli

Dependencies

Smartcrop-cli requires image magick to operate. On Debian based systems apt-get install imagemagick on mac os brew install imagemagick.

Usage

Usage: smartcrop [OPTION] FILE [OUTPUT]

Examples:
  smartcrop --width 100 --height 100 photo.jpg square-thumbnail.jpg    generate a 100x100 thumbnail from photo.jpg


Options:
  --config         path to a config.json
  --width          width of the crop
  --height         height of the crop
  --faceDetection  perform faceDetection using opencv
  --outputFormat   image magick output format string     [default: "jpg"]
  --quality        jpeg quality of the output image      [default: 90]
  -*               forwarded as options to smartcrop.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial