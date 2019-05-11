Command line interface for smartcrop.js

Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/endogamia/5682480447/ by N. Feans

You can learn more about smartcrop.js on the library homepage

If the optional dependency node-opencv is installed smartcrop-cli can additionally detect faces and take them into account when finding the optimal crop.

Installation

You can install smartcrop-cli using npm:

npm install -g smartcrop-cli

Dependencies

Smartcrop-cli requires image magick to operate. On Debian based systems apt-get install imagemagick on mac os brew install imagemagick .

Usage