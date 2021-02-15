smartcard

Smartcard library.

This is a simple wrapper around Santiago Gimeno's great pcsclite library.

Used by Card Spy

API

The following objects are defined by the smartcard library, each contains its own set of methods and events.

Class: Devices

A general object that provides access to all smartcard related devices.

Events

The devices object emits the following events

Emitted when a card reader is attached. Returns:

Object Device Array : List of all devices, returned via devices.listDevices()



Emitted when a card reader is detached. Returns:

Object Device Array : List of all devices, returned via devices.listDevices()



Emitted when an error occurs Returns Object :

error Error

Methods

The following methods are available within the devices class.

Constructor

The constructor for a devices object takes no arguments,

devices = new Devices();

Returns Promise

Resolves with activation event

Returns Promise

Resolves with deactivation event

Returns Object a list of the different devices attached, each a device object

name String : The text name of a device

Returns Device

Class: Device

An object representing a specific card reader (device).

Methods

The following methods are available within the device class.

Returns the name of the attached device.

Sends a command to the connected device

data Buffer : data to be transmitted

: data to be transmitted res_len Number : Maximum length of the expected response, includes the 2 byte response (sw1 and sw2)

: Maximum length of the expected response, includes the 2 byte response (sw1 and sw2) protocol Number : Protocol to be used in the transmission

: Protocol to be used in the transmission cb(error,response) Function : Called when transmit function completes error Error output Buffer

: Called when transmit function completes

Events

The device object emits the following events

Emitted when a smartcard is inserted into a card reader

Returns Object :

device Device

card Card

Emitted when a smartcard is removed from a card reader

Returns Object :

name String

card Card

Class: Card

An object representing an attached smart card.

Methods

The following methods are available within the card class.

Returns String containing the atr of the card

Sends a command to the card

commandApdu: The command to be sent to the card String Buffer Array CommandApdu

callback(error,response): (optional) Function to call upon completion of the command error Error response Buffer



Returns Promise

Resolves with response Buffer

Rejects with error Error

If no callback is specified, returns a Promise

Events

The card object emits the following events

Emitted when a command is sent to the smartcard.

Returns Object :

card Card

command Buffer

Emitted when a response is received from the card.

Returns Object :

card Card

command Buffer

response ResponseApdu

Class: CommandApdu

An object representing a command to send to a smart card

Methods

The CommandApdu class has the following methods.

Constructor CommandApdu(obj)

Creates a new instance and sets the appropriate items

obj Object cla Number : The class of the command, typically 0 ins Number : The instruction p1 Number : The value of p1 p2 Number : The value of p2 data Array (optional): The value of data le Number (optional): The value of le



OR

obj Array : Byte array representing the whole command

Converts the command to a Buffer

Returns Buffer

Converts the command to a hex string

Returns String

Converts the command to a byte array

Returns Array

Updates the le value of the command

le Number : The new le value

Class: ResponseApdu

Class representing a response from the card

Methods

The ResponseApdu class has the following methods.

Constructor

Interprets the return code and attempts to provide a text translation.

Returns String

Returns the response data without including the status code

Returns String

Returns only the status code

Returns String

Check if the status code is 9000

Returns Boolean

Returns the whole buffer, status code and data

Returns Buffer

Reads the status code and looks for a 61 as sw1, meaning more data is available

Returns Boolean

Reads sw2 staus code to return number of bytes left, when sw1 is 61. A value of 0 means there are more than 256 bytes remaining.

Returns Number

Checks status code for 6c as sw1

Returns Boolean

If sw1 is 6c, returns the correct length from sw2. A value of 0 means there are more than 256 bytes remaining.

Returns Number

Class: Iso7816Application

An object offering general commands to most ISO7816 compliant smart cards.

Methods

Constructor Iso7816Application(card)

Sets up the Iso7816Application object

card Card : The card to communicate with using ISO7816 standards

Sends the provided command to the card. Automatically retrieve the full response, even if it requires multiple GET_RESPONSE commands

commandApdu CommandApdu : Command to send to the card

Returns

ResponseApdu Complete response from card

Sends the SELECT command to the card, often called selecting an application

bytes Buffer : The resource locater (AID, etc)

: The resource locater (AID, etc) p1 Number : Value to specify as the p1 value

: Value to specify as the p1 value p2 Number : Value to specify as the p2 value

Returns

ResponseApdu Complete response from card

Sends a single GET_RESPONSE command to the card

length Number : The length of the response expected, maximum is 0xFF

Returns

ResponseApdu Complete response from card

Sends a READ_RECORD command to the card

sfi Number : The sfi

: The sfi record Number : The record

Returns

ResponseApdu Complete response from card

Sends a GET_DATA command to the card

p1 Number : Value to specify as the p1 value

: Value to specify as the p1 value p2 Number : Value to specify as the p2 value

Returns

ResponseApdu Complete response from card

Events

The Iso7816Application class emits the following events

Emitted when a successful reply to a selectFile() command is received.

Returns Object :

application String

Examples

With event emitter

; const smartcard = require ( 'smartcard' ); const Devices = smartcard.Devices; const devices = new Devices(); devices.on( 'device-activated' , ( event => { console .log( `Device ' ${event.device} ' activated` ); event.devices.map( ( device, index ) => { console .log( `Device # ${index + 1 } : ' ${device.name} '` ); }); }));

Using promises

; const smartcard = require ( 'smartcard' ); const Devices = smartcard.Devices; const devices = new Devices(); devices.onActivated().then( event => { console .log( `Device ' ${event.device} ' activated` ); event.devices.map( ( device, index ) => { console .log( `Device # ${index + 1 } : ' ${device.name} '` ); }); });

Selecting the Payment Systems Environment on an EMV (Chip & Pin) card