Smartcard library.
This is a simple wrapper around Santiago Gimeno's great pcsclite library.
Used by Card Spy
The following objects are defined by the
smartcard library, each contains its own set of methods and events.
A general object that provides access to all smartcard related devices.
The
devices object emits the following events
Emitted when a card reader is attached. Returns:
Object
Device
Array: List of all devices, returned via
devices.listDevices()
Emitted when a card reader is detached. Returns:
Object
Device
Array: List of all devices, returned via
devices.listDevices()
Emitted when an error occurs
Returns
Object:
Error
The following methods are available within the
devices class.
The constructor for a devices object takes no arguments,
devices = new Devices();
devices.onActivated()
Returns
Promise
devices.onDeactivated()
Returns
Promise
devices.listDevices()
Returns
Object a list of the different devices attached, each a
device object
devices.lookup(name)
name
String: The text name of a device
Returns
Device
An object representing a specific card reader (device).
The following methods are available within the
device class.
device.getName()
Returns the name of the attached device.
device.transmit(data, res_len, protocol, cb)
Sends a command to the connected device
Buffer: data to be transmitted
Number: Maximum length of the expected response, includes the 2 byte response (sw1 and sw2)
Number: Protocol to be used in the transmission
Function: Called when transmit function completes
Error
Buffer
The
device object emits the following events
Emitted when a smartcard is inserted into a card reader
Returns
Object:
Device
Card
Emitted when a smartcard is removed from a card reader
Returns
Object:
String
Card
An object representing an attached smart card.
The following methods are available within the
card class.
card.getAtr()
Returns
String containing the atr of the card
card.issueCommand(commandApdu, callback)
Sends a command to the card
String
Buffer
Array
CommandApdu
Error
Buffer
Returns
Promise
Buffer
Error
If no callback is specified, returns a
Promise
The
card object emits the following events
Emitted when a command is sent to the smartcard.
Returns
Object:
Card
Buffer
Emitted when a response is received from the card.
Returns
Object:
Card
Buffer
ResponseApdu
An object representing a command to send to a smart card
The
CommandApdu class has the following methods.
CommandApdu(obj)
Creates a new instance and sets the appropriate items
Object
Number: The class of the command, typically 0
Number: The instruction
Number: The value of p1
Number: The value of p2
Array (optional): The value of data
Number (optional): The value of le
OR
Array: Byte array representing the whole command
CommandApdu.toBuffer()
Converts the command to a Buffer
Buffer
CommandApdu.toString()
Converts the command to a hex string
String
CommandApdu.toByteArray()
Converts the command to a byte array
Array
CommandApdu.setLe(le)
Updates the le value of the command
Number: The new le value
Class representing a response from the card
The
ResponseApdu class has the following methods.
ResponseApdu.meaning()
Interprets the return code and attempts to provide a text translation.
String
ResponseApdu.getDataOnly()
Returns the response data without including the status code
String
ResponseApdu.getStatusCode()
Returns only the status code
String
ResponseApdu.isOk()
Check if the status code is 9000
Boolean
ResponseApdu.buffer()
Returns the whole buffer, status code and data
Buffer
ResponseApdu.hasMoreBytesAvailable()
Reads the status code and looks for a 61 as sw1, meaning more data is available
Boolean
ResponseApdu.numberOfBytesAvailable()
Reads sw2 staus code to return number of bytes left, when sw1 is 61. A value of 0 means there are more than 256 bytes remaining.
Number
ResponseApdu.isWrongLength()
Checks status code for 6c as sw1
Boolean
ResponseApdu.correctLength()
If sw1 is 6c, returns the correct length from sw2. A value of 0 means there are more than 256 bytes remaining.
Number
An object offering general commands to most ISO7816 compliant smart cards.
Iso7816Application(card)
Sets up the
Iso7816Application object
Card: The card to communicate with using ISO7816 standards
Iso7816Application.issueCommand(commandApdu)
Sends the provided command to the card. Automatically retrieve the full response, even if it requires multiple GET_RESPONSE commands
CommandApdu: Command to send to the card
Returns
ResponseApdu Complete response from card
Iso7816Application.selectFile(bytes, p1, p2)
Sends the SELECT command to the card, often called selecting an application
Buffer: The resource locater (AID, etc)
Number: Value to specify as the p1 value
Number: Value to specify as the p2 value
Returns
ResponseApdu Complete response from card
Iso7816Application.getResponse(length)
Sends a single GET_RESPONSE command to the card
Number: The length of the response expected, maximum is 0xFF
Returns
ResponseApdu Complete response from card
Iso7816Application.getResponse(sfi,record)
Sends a READ_RECORD command to the card
Number: The sfi
Number: The record
Returns
ResponseApdu Complete response from card
Iso7816Application.getData(p1, p2)
Sends a GET_DATA command to the card
Number: Value to specify as the p1 value
Number: Value to specify as the p2 value
Returns
ResponseApdu Complete response from card
The
Iso7816Application class emits the following events
Emitted when a successful reply to a
selectFile() command is received.
Returns
Object:
String
'use strict';
const smartcard = require('smartcard');
const Devices = smartcard.Devices;
const devices = new Devices();
devices.on('device-activated', (event => {
console.log(`Device '${event.device}' activated`);
event.devices.map((device, index) => {
console.log(`Device #${index + 1}: '${device.name}'`);
});
}));
'use strict';
const smartcard = require('smartcard');
const Devices = smartcard.Devices;
const devices = new Devices();
devices.onActivated().then(event => {
console.log(`Device '${event.device}' activated`);
event.devices.map((device, index) => {
console.log(`Device #${index + 1}: '${device.name}'`);
});
});
'use strict';
const smartcard = require('smartcard');
const Devices = smartcard.Devices;
const Iso7816Application = smartcard.Iso7816Application;
const devices = new Devices();
devices.on('device-activated', event => {
const currentDevices = event.devices;
let device = event.device;
console.log(`Device '${device}' activated, devices: ${currentDevices}`);
for (let prop in currentDevices) {
console.log("Devices: " + currentDevices[prop]);
}
device.on('card-inserted', event => {
let card = event.card;
console.log(`Card '${card.getAtr()}' inserted into '${event.device}'`);
card.on('command-issued', event => {
console.log(`Command '${event.command}' issued to '${event.card}' `);
});
card.on('response-received', event => {
console.log(`Response '${event.response}' received from '${event.card}' in response to '${event.command}'`);
});
const application = new Iso7816Application(card);
application.selectFile([0x31, 0x50, 0x41, 0x59, 0x2E, 0x53, 0x59, 0x53, 0x2E, 0x44, 0x44, 0x46, 0x30, 0x31])
.then(response => {
console.info(`Select PSE Response: '${response}' '${response.meaning()}'`);
}).catch(error => {
console.error('Error:', error, error.stack);
});
});
device.on('card-removed', event => {
console.log(`Card removed from '${event.name}' `);
});
});
devices.on('device-deactivated', event => {
console.log(`Device '${event.device}' deactivated, devices: [${event.devices}]`);
});