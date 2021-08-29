Timeout

Interactive, stateful timeouts

Background

The setTimeout() and clearTimeout() primitives are fine for basic functionality, but they leave much to be desired. For example, JS provides no means by which to test if a timeout has finished executing, still waiting to be executed, if has been cleared, etc.

Timeout enhances and improves on native functionality by allowing you to:

set and clear timeouts the same way you always have

check if a timeout has already been created

check if a timeout has been cleared

check if a timeout is still pending execution

check if a timeout has already executed

pause a pending timeout's countdown

determine the number of milliseconds remaining in a timeout's countdown

restart a countdown in progress

get the exact timestamp when the execution occurred

Checkout the examples below. You can also play around with a demo at this CodePen and read a little more at this Medium article.

Install

npm install smart-timeout

yarn add smart-timeout

Import

import Timeout from 'smart-timeout'

const Timeout = require('smart-timeout');

Usage

We must be able to uniquely identify every timeout. You can define an explicit, human-readable key or you can default to allowing the callback function itself to be implicitly used as its identifier.

Static

Timeout.set(keyName, callback, millisecs = 0, param1, param2, ...) explicitly identify timeout by keyName schedule callback to execute after millisecs additional params will be passed to callback when it is executed

Timeout.set(callback, millisecs = 0, param1, param2, ...) implicitly identify timeout by callback schedule callback to execute after millisecs additional params will be passed to callback when it is executed

Timeout.create(...) identical to set() above, except it will not set the timeout if key already exists returns false without setting the timeout if a timeout for key exists (whether or not it has executed) note: clear() must be called to create() the same timeout again

Timeout.call(key) independently fires an existing callback without affecting any pending/executed/etc. meta state returns false if key does not exist

Timeout.exists(key) returns true if timeout exists for key and is not erased, whether or not it has executed

Timeout.pending(key) returns true if timeout exists for key and has not yet executed

Timeout.remaining(key) returns milliseconds remaining in the countdown until the callback executes

Timeout.executed(key) returns true if timeout exists for key and has already executed

Timeout.lastExecuted(key) returns a Date object of the last time the timeout for key executed

Timeout.pause(key) pauses the timeout identified by key if it exists and has not yet executed

Timeout.paused(key) returns true if timeout for key exists and is currently paused

Timeout.restart(key) restart the countdown with the original millisecs of a pending or paused timeout identified by key

Timeout.resume(key) allows the countdown of a paused timeout identified by key to resume

Timeout.clear(key, erase = true) clears the timeout identified by key by default, knowledge of its existence is erased



Instantiated

Timeout.instantiate(callback, millisecs = 0, param1, param2, ...) creates a Timeout instance, which can be used as a handle for the timeout this mitigates the need to pass a key for every method and makes transportable the management of a given timeout note: an explicit key is not supported for an instantiated object as that would defeat its purpose



Once you have an instantiated timeout, you can use that object to execute all the static methods described above, except without a key parameter.

Example

const timeout = Timeout.instantiate( () => { return 'foo bar' }, 1500 ) timeout.exists() timeout.executed()

Example 1 - static

Timeout.set( 'myTimeout' , () => { doStuff() }, 1000 ) Timeout.exists( 'myTimeout' ) Timeout.set(myCallback, 2000 ) Timeout.exists(myCallback) Timeout.remaining(myCallback)

Example 2 - instantiate

const timeout = Timeout.instantiate( () => { doSomething() }, 3000 ) timeout.exists() timeout.pause()

Example 3 - create

Scenario: one or more files can be uploaded concurrently. Callback executes after each file upload completes.

If all uploads finish, we want to refetch the list of files immediately to reflect the newly uploaded files.

If there are several files that complete sequentially, we don't want to keep refetching the file list, but we also don't want the file list to just wait and get stale if one big upload take a long time, so if other uploads are still in progress wait 1500ms then refetch.

The effect is either we'll refetch when the last upload completes or we'll refetch at most once every 1500ms after a file completes while other uploads continue.

function onFinishUploadingSingleFile ( ) { const refetchTimeoutKey = 'concurrent-refetch-after-upload' if (totalFilesStillUploading === 0 ) { api.refetch( '/files-list' ) Timeout.clear(refetchTimeoutKey) } else { Timeout.create( refetchTimeoutKey, () => { api.refetch( '/files-list' ) Timeout.clear(refetchTimeoutKey) }, 1500 ) } }

Example 4 - throttle DOM events

const noop = () => {} const throttle = ( callback, delay ) => ( ...args ) => !Timeout.pending(callback) && Timeout.set(callback, noop, delay) && callback(...args) const onScroll = () => { } const onScrollThrottled = throttle(onScroll, 100 ) document .addEventListener( 'scroll' , onScrollThrottled)