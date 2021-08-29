Interactive, stateful timeouts
The
setTimeout() and
clearTimeout() primitives are fine for basic functionality, but they leave much to be desired. For example, JS provides no means by which to test if a timeout has finished executing, still waiting to be executed, if has been cleared, etc.
Timeout enhances and improves on native functionality by allowing you to:
Checkout the examples below. You can also play around with a demo at this CodePen and read a little more at this Medium article.
npm install smart-timeout
yarn add smart-timeout
import Timeout from 'smart-timeout'
const Timeout = require('smart-timeout');
We must be able to uniquely identify every timeout. You can define an explicit, human-readable key or you can default to allowing the callback function itself to be implicitly used as its identifier.
Timeout.set(keyName, callback, millisecs = 0, param1, param2, ...)
keyName
callback to execute after
millisecs
callback when it is executed
Timeout.set(callback, millisecs = 0, param1, param2, ...)
callback
callback to execute after
millisecs
callback when it is executed
Timeout.create(...)
set() above, except it will not set the timeout if
key already exists
false without setting the timeout if a timeout for
key exists (whether or not it has executed)
clear() must be called to
create() the same timeout again
Timeout.call(key)
key does not exist
Timeout.exists(key)
key and is not erased, whether or not it has executed
Timeout.pending(key)
key and has not yet executed
Timeout.remaining(key)
Timeout.executed(key)
key and has already executed
Timeout.lastExecuted(key)
key executed
Timeout.pause(key)
key if it exists and has not yet executed
Timeout.paused(key)
key exists and is currently paused
Timeout.restart(key)
key
Timeout.resume(key)
key to resume
Timeout.clear(key, erase = true)
key
Timeout.instantiate(callback, millisecs = 0, param1, param2, ...)
Timeout instance, which can be used as a handle for the timeout
key for every method and makes transportable the management of a given timeout
Once you have an instantiated timeout, you can use that object to execute all the static methods described above, except without a
key parameter.
const timeout = Timeout.instantiate(() => { return 'foo bar' }, 1500)
timeout.exists() // true
timeout.executed() // false
// now `timeout` can be passed around and managed without you having the key or callback in hand
// timeout with explicit key - useful for an anonymous callback
Timeout.set('myTimeout', () => { doStuff() }, 1000)
Timeout.exists('myTimeout') // true
// timeout with implicit key
Timeout.set(myCallback, 2000)
Timeout.exists(myCallback) // true
Timeout.remaining(myCallback) // 1999
const timeout = Timeout.instantiate(() => { doSomething() }, 3000)
timeout.exists() // true
timeout.pause()
Scenario: one or more files can be uploaded concurrently. Callback executes after each file upload completes.
If all uploads finish, we want to refetch the list of files immediately to reflect the newly uploaded files.
If there are several files that complete sequentially, we don't want to keep refetching the file list, but we also don't want the file list to just wait and get stale if one big upload take a long time, so if other uploads are still in progress wait 1500ms then refetch.
The effect is either we'll refetch when the last upload completes or we'll refetch at most once every 1500ms after a file completes while other uploads continue.
// called when a single upload finishes (whether or not
// there are still others in progress)
function onFinishUploadingSingleFile() {
const refetchTimeoutKey = 'concurrent-refetch-after-upload'
// this was the last upload in progress - refetch the file list immediately
if (totalFilesStillUploading === 0) {
api.refetch('/files-list')
// kill any scheduled concurrent refetch; it's no longer necessary,
// and we need to allow it to run again
Timeout.clear(refetchTimeoutKey)
} else {
// we *will* execute the timeout callback once and only once in 1500ms
// (unless clear() is called), even with other uploads still in progress
Timeout.create(
refetchTimeoutKey,
() => {
// timed out, so refetch, even with other files still uploading
api.refetch('/files-list')
// be sure to clear() or this next Timeout.create() will fail
Timeout.clear(refetchTimeoutKey)
},
1500
)
}
}
// use the callback as implicit key to set a timeout that itself executes
// nothing; it just tracks whether or not the callback has executed
const noop = () => {}
const throttle = (callback, delay) =>
(...args) =>
!Timeout.pending(callback) &&
Timeout.set(callback, noop, delay) &&
callback(...args)
const onScroll = () => {
// do something with the scroll position
}
const onScrollThrottled = throttle(onScroll, 100)
document.addEventListener('scroll', onScrollThrottled)
pause(),
paused(),
resume() - thanks to Pedro Muller for the suggestion!
restart() - thanks to Roli4711 for the suggestion!
instantiate() - thanks to Alec Hirsch for the idea!
lastExecuted()!