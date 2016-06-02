An intelligent routing proxy for npm with support for: private, whitelisted, and blacklisted packages.

Sample Usage

n.b. Default CouchDB rewrites automatically loaded from config/rewrites.js.

var smartPrivateNpm = require ( 'smart-private-npm' ), url = require ( 'url' ); var config = { rewrites : require ( './config/rewrites' ), proxy : { npm : { read : url.parse( 'http://user:pass@registry.nodejitsu.com' ), write : url.parse( 'https://registry.npmjs.org' ) }, policy : { npm : url.parse( 'http://user:pass@private.registry.nodejitsu.com' ), private : { }, blacklist : { }, whitelist : { }, transparent : false } }, http : 80 , https : { port : 443 , root : '/path/to/your/ssl/files' , key : 'your-ssl.key' , cert : 'your-ssl.cert' } }; smartPrivateNpm.createServer(config, function ( err, servers ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Error starting private npm: %j' , servers); return process.exit( 1 ); } console .log( 'Private npm running on %j servers.' , Object .keys(servers)); });

Understanding a Policy

In order to get your smart-private-npm setup you'll need to decide on a policy for your users, which are assumed to be authenticated by the CouchDB and the npm CouchApp. A policy is composed of:

Private: This is the set of "known private packages" which are always proxied to your private CouchDB server. All new publish requests are also proxied to your private CouchDB server.

This is the set of "known private packages" which are always proxied to your private CouchDB server. All new requests are also proxied to your private CouchDB server. Blacklist: These packages are explicitly forbidden to be retrieved from the public npm. It is possible for a package to be both private and blacklisted. This is how you can take ownership over a given module.

These packages are explicitly forbidden to be retrieved from the public npm. It is possible for a package to be both private and blacklisted. This is how you can take ownership over a given module. Whitelist: If set, only these packages (and all private npm packages) will be permitted from the public npm registry.

Both the sets of whitelisted and blacklisted packages are read from on start time and require updating from the caller.

License: Apache2