A collection of language-specific rules for determining the plurality of a number. These rules are designed to help with the localization of your application.

The library is small and simple, minified and gzipped to under 500b.

Examples

For example, English has 2 plural forms - 1 is singular, all other values are plural:

var english = Smart.Plurals.getRule( 'en' ); var dict = [ 'singular' , 'plural' ]; english( 0 , dict); // returns 'plural' english( 1 , dict); // returns 'singular' english( 2 , dict); // returns 'plural'

However, many languages have different rules, and some even have 3 or 4 different plural forms. For example, Russian has 3 plural forms - numbers ending with 1 (such as 21, 31, 41) are singular; numbers ending in 2-4 (22, 23, 24) are "few", and all others are plural:

var russian = Smart.Plurals.getRule( 'ru' ); var dict = [ 'арбуз' , 'арбуза' , 'арбузов' ] russian( 1 , dict); // returns 'арбуз' russian( 2 , dict); // returns 'арбуза' russian( 12 , dict); // returns 'арбузов'

Download

This library is designed to be tiny, has no dependencies, and should be very easy to integrate into any application. This library comes in 3 flavors; standalone , Angular , and Node .

Standalone

This standalone library exposes the API on the Smart.Plurals namespace. It has no additional dependencies.

Usage:

var pluralRule = Smart.Plurals.getRule( 'en' );

Using with Node

This is the same as the standalone build, but exports the entire Smart object.

Usage:

var Smart = require ( 'smart-plurals' ); var pluralRule = Smart.Plurals.getRule( 'en' ); ...

Using with Angular

This build exposes a smart module with a SmartPlurals service. It also includes a plural filter.

Usage:

angular.module( 'example' , [ 'smart' ]).run( function ( SmartPlurals ) { var pluralRule = SmartPlurals.getRule( 'en' ); ... });

< span > There {{ value | plural:"is":"are" }} {{ value }} {{ value | plural:"item":"items" }} remaining... </ span >

Supported languages: