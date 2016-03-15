openbase logo
smart-plurals

by Scott Rippey
1.1.0 (see all)

Defines plural rules for most languages, and a framework for adding your own.

Readme

Smart.Plurals

A collection of language-specific rules for determining the plurality of a number. These rules are designed to help with the localization of your application.

The library is small and simple, minified and gzipped to under 500b.

Examples

For example, English has 2 plural forms - 1 is singular, all other values are plural:

var english = Smart.Plurals.getRule('en');
var dict = [ 'singular', 'plural' ];
english(0, dict); // returns 'plural'
english(1, dict); // returns 'singular'
english(2, dict); // returns 'plural'

However, many languages have different rules, and some even have 3 or 4 different plural forms. For example, Russian has 3 plural forms - numbers ending with 1 (such as 21, 31, 41) are singular; numbers ending in 2-4 (22, 23, 24) are "few", and all others are plural:

var russian = Smart.Plurals.getRule('ru');
var dict = [ 'арбуз', 'арбуза', 'арбузов' ]
russian(1, dict); // returns 'арбуз'
russian(2, dict); // returns 'арбуза'
russian(12, dict); // returns 'арбузов'

Download

This library is designed to be tiny, has no dependencies, and should be very easy to integrate into any application. This library comes in 3 flavors; standalone, Angular, and Node.

Standalone

This standalone library exposes the API on the Smart.Plurals namespace. It has no additional dependencies.

Usage:

var pluralRule = Smart.Plurals.getRule('en');

Using with Node

This is the same as the standalone build, but exports the entire Smart object.

Usage:

var Smart = require('smart-plurals');
var pluralRule = Smart.Plurals.getRule('en');
...

Using with Angular

This build exposes a smart module with a SmartPlurals service. It also includes a plural filter.

Usage:

angular.module('example', [ 'smart' ]).run(function(SmartPlurals) {
    var pluralRule = SmartPlurals.getRule('en');
    ...
});

<span> There {{ value | plural:"is":"are" }} {{ value }} {{ value | plural:"item":"items" }} remaining... </span>

Supported languages:

  • Germanic family ** English, German, Dutch, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Faroese
  • Romanic family ** Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Bulgarian
  • Latin/Greek family ** Greek
  • Finno-Ugric family ** Finnish, Estonian
  • Semitic family ** Hebrew
  • Artificial ** Esperanto
  • Finno-Ugric family ** Hungarian
  • Turkic/Altaic family ** Turkish
  • Slavic family ** Czech, Slovak
  • Romanic family ** French, Brazilian Portuguese
  • Celtic ** Gaeilge (Irish)
  • Baltic family ** Latvian
  • Baltic family ** Lithuanian
  • Slavic family ** Polish
  • Romanic family ** Romanian
  • Slavic family ** Russian, Ukrainian, Serbian, Croatian
  • Slavic family ** Slovenian

