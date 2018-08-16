Create adaptive CSS? It's fast and easy! With smart-grid!

Install

$ npm i smart-grid

Create a file with the following config. Tweak it where needed.

var smartgrid = require ( 'smart-grid' ); var settings = { outputStyle : 'less' , columns : 12 , offset : '30px' , mobileFirst : false , container : { maxWidth : '1200px' , fields : '30px' }, breakPoints : { lg : { width : '1100px' , }, md : { width : '960px' }, sm : { width : '780px' , fields : '15px' }, xs : { width : '560px' } } }; smartgrid( './path-to-your-folder' , settings);

Run this file with node

node smart-grid-config .js

You can also implement this code in Gulp tasks, Grunt e t.c.

Why? How does it work?

We set JS array with settings and get LESS, SCSS, SASS or Stylus file with Smart Grid.

And what?

Standard bootstrap grid forces us to write a lot of classes in html and spoils the structure of the code.

In the proposed version, we won't touch classes in the html code at all. Instead we'll only add mixins to the existing selectors.

Usage examples

LESS

.items { .row-flex (); .md (justify-content, center); .item { .col (); .size ( 3 ); .size-md ( 5 ); .size-xs ( 10 ); } }

OR SCSS

.items { @ include row-flex(); @ include md(justify- content , center); .item { @ include col(); @ include size( 3 ); @ include size-md( 5 ); @ include size-xs( 10 ); } }

OR SASS

.items +row-flex() +md(justify-content, center) .item +col() +size(3) +size-md(5) +size-xs(10)

OR Stylus

.items row- flex () md( justify-content , center) .item col() size( 3 ) size-md( 5 ) size-xs( 10 )

Result is large CSS

.items { display : flex; flex-wrap : wrap; margin-left : - 15px ; margin-right : - 15px ; } @ media screen and (max-width: 992px ) { .items { justify-content : center; } } .items .item { box-sizing : border-box; margin-left : 15px ; margin-right : 15px ; word-wrap : break-word; width : calc (100% / 12 * 3 - 30px); } @ media screen and (max-width: 992px ) { .items .item { width : calc (100% / 12 * 5 - 30px); } } @ media screen and (max-width: 576px ) { .items .item { width : calc (100% / 12 * 10 - 30px); } }

Mostly nice! But too many media queries.

After using group-css-media-queries media queries are neatly grouped, same as you would do manually

.items { display : flex; flex-wrap : wrap; margin-left : - 15px ; margin-right : - 15px ; } .items .item { box-sizing : border-box; margin-left : 15px ; margin-right : 15px ; word-wrap : break-word; width : calc (100% / 12 * 3 - 30px); } @ media screen and (max-width: 992px ) { .items { justify-content : center; } .items .item { width : calc (100% / 12 * 5 - 30px); } } @ media screen and (max-width: 576px ) { .items .item { width : calc (100% / 12 * 10 - 30px); } }

So, ideal CSS scheme