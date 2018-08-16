openbase logo
smart-grid

by Dmitrii Lavrik
2.1.2 (see all)

SmartGrid project.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

506

GitHub Stars

454

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Create adaptive CSS? It's fast and easy! With smart-grid!

Install

$ npm i smart-grid --save-dev
  • Create a file with the following config. Tweak it where needed.
var smartgrid = require('smart-grid');

/* It's principal settings in smart grid project */
var settings = {
    outputStyle: 'less', /* less || scss || sass || styl */
    columns: 12, /* number of grid columns */
    offset: '30px', /* gutter width px || % || rem */
    mobileFirst: false, /* mobileFirst ? 'min-width' : 'max-width' */
    container: {
        maxWidth: '1200px', /* max-width оn very large screen */
        fields: '30px' /* side fields */
    },
    breakPoints: {
        lg: {
            width: '1100px', /* -> @media (max-width: 1100px) */
        },
        md: {
            width: '960px'
        },
        sm: {
            width: '780px',
            fields: '15px' /* set fields only if you want to change container.fields */
        },
        xs: {
            width: '560px'
        }
        /* 
        We can create any quantity of break points.

        some_name: {
            width: 'Npx',
            fields: 'N(px|%|rem)',
            offset: 'N(px|%|rem)'
        }
        */
    }
};

smartgrid('./path-to-your-folder', settings);
  • Run this file with node
node smart-grid-config.js
  • You can also implement this code in Gulp tasks, Grunt e t.c.

Why? How does it work?

We set JS array with settings and get LESS, SCSS, SASS or Stylus file with Smart Grid.

And what?

Standard bootstrap grid forces us to write a lot of classes in html and spoils the structure of the code.

In the proposed version, we won't touch classes in the html code at all. Instead we'll only add mixins to the existing selectors.

Usage examples

LESS

.items{
    .row-flex();
    .md(justify-content, center);

    .item{
        .col();
        .size(3);
        .size-md(5);
        .size-xs(10);
    }
}

OR SCSS

.items{
    @include row-flex();
    @include md(justify-content, center);

    .item{
        @include col();
        @include size(3);
        @include size-md(5);
        @include size-xs(10);
    }
}

OR SASS

.items
    +row-flex()
    +md(justify-content, center)

    .item
        +col()
        +size(3)
        +size-md(5)
        +size-xs(10)

OR Stylus

.items
    row-flex()
    md(justify-content, center)

    .item
        col()
        size(3)
        size-md(5)
        size-xs(10)

Result is large CSS

.items {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    margin-left: -15px;
    margin-right: -15px;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 992px) {
    .items {
        justify-content: center;
    }
}
.items .item {
    box-sizing: border-box;
    margin-left: 15px;
    margin-right: 15px;
    word-wrap: break-word;
    width: calc(100% / 12 * 3 - 30px);
}
@media screen and (max-width: 992px) {
    .items .item {
        width: calc(100% / 12 * 5 - 30px);
    }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 576px) {
    .items .item {
        width: calc(100% / 12 * 10 - 30px);
    }
}

Mostly nice! But too many media queries.

After using group-css-media-queries media queries are neatly grouped, same as you would do manually

.items {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    margin-left: -15px;
    margin-right: -15px;
}
.items .item {
    box-sizing: border-box;
    margin-left: 15px;
    margin-right: 15px;
    word-wrap: break-word;
    width: calc(100% / 12 * 3 - 30px);
}
@media screen and (max-width: 992px) {
    .items {
        justify-content: center;
    }
    .items .item {
        width: calc(100% / 12 * 5 - 30px);
    }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 576px) {
    .items .item {
        width: calc(100% / 12 * 10 - 30px);
    }
}

So, ideal CSS scheme

  1. Smart Grid generates mixins for LESS, SCSS, SASS or Stylus
  2. You use mixins to write code quickly
  3. And finaly, we compile the result through:
    • group-css-media-queries
    • autoprefixer
    • clean-css

