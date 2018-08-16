Create adaptive CSS? It's fast and easy! With smart-grid!
$ npm i smart-grid --save-dev
var smartgrid = require('smart-grid');
/* It's principal settings in smart grid project */
var settings = {
outputStyle: 'less', /* less || scss || sass || styl */
columns: 12, /* number of grid columns */
offset: '30px', /* gutter width px || % || rem */
mobileFirst: false, /* mobileFirst ? 'min-width' : 'max-width' */
container: {
maxWidth: '1200px', /* max-width оn very large screen */
fields: '30px' /* side fields */
},
breakPoints: {
lg: {
width: '1100px', /* -> @media (max-width: 1100px) */
},
md: {
width: '960px'
},
sm: {
width: '780px',
fields: '15px' /* set fields only if you want to change container.fields */
},
xs: {
width: '560px'
}
/*
We can create any quantity of break points.
some_name: {
width: 'Npx',
fields: 'N(px|%|rem)',
offset: 'N(px|%|rem)'
}
*/
}
};
smartgrid('./path-to-your-folder', settings);
node smart-grid-config.js
We set JS array with settings and get LESS, SCSS, SASS or Stylus file with Smart Grid.
Standard bootstrap grid forces us to write a lot of classes in html and spoils the structure of the code.
In the proposed version, we won't touch classes in the html code at all. Instead we'll only add mixins to the existing selectors.
LESS
.items{
.row-flex();
.md(justify-content, center);
.item{
.col();
.size(3);
.size-md(5);
.size-xs(10);
}
}
OR SCSS
.items{
@include row-flex();
@include md(justify-content, center);
.item{
@include col();
@include size(3);
@include size-md(5);
@include size-xs(10);
}
}
OR SASS
.items
+row-flex()
+md(justify-content, center)
.item
+col()
+size(3)
+size-md(5)
+size-xs(10)
OR Stylus
.items
row-flex()
md(justify-content, center)
.item
col()
size(3)
size-md(5)
size-xs(10)
.items {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
margin-left: -15px;
margin-right: -15px;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 992px) {
.items {
justify-content: center;
}
}
.items .item {
box-sizing: border-box;
margin-left: 15px;
margin-right: 15px;
word-wrap: break-word;
width: calc(100% / 12 * 3 - 30px);
}
@media screen and (max-width: 992px) {
.items .item {
width: calc(100% / 12 * 5 - 30px);
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 576px) {
.items .item {
width: calc(100% / 12 * 10 - 30px);
}
}
Mostly nice! But too many media queries.
.items {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
margin-left: -15px;
margin-right: -15px;
}
.items .item {
box-sizing: border-box;
margin-left: 15px;
margin-right: 15px;
word-wrap: break-word;
width: calc(100% / 12 * 3 - 30px);
}
@media screen and (max-width: 992px) {
.items {
justify-content: center;
}
.items .item {
width: calc(100% / 12 * 5 - 30px);
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 576px) {
.items .item {
width: calc(100% / 12 * 10 - 30px);
}
}