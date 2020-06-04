Textareas on Steroids - just adding an AngularJS directive
Get a copy of
smart-area either by Downloading the files, or using a package manager:
bower install --save smart-area
npm install --save smart-area
It requires jQuery to function properly at the moment, I'll try to make it depend only on jqLite so it works on vanilla Angularjs.
To setup smartArea on an element simply add the attribute:
<textarea
name="sampleTextarea"
id="sampleTextarea"
class="form-control code"
ng-model="myModel"
ng-trim="false"
spellcheck="false"
smart-area="areaConfig">
</textarea>
All of these examples use the same HTML markup, only the configuration changes.
$scope.areaConfig = {
dropdown: [{
// trigger can be a string or a regexp
// in this case this regexp should match Twitter-style @mentions
trigger: /@([A-Za-z]+[_A-Za-z0-9]+)/gi,
// The list() function gets called when the trigger matches
// it should return a list of elements to be suggested
list: function(match, callback){
// match is the regexp return, in this case it returns
// [0] the full match, [1] the first capture group => username
$http.get('/fakeApi/users', {
user: match[1]
}).success(function(data){
// Prepare the fake data
var listData = data.map(function(element){
return {
display: element.userName, // This gets displayed in the dropdown
item: element // This will get passed to onSelect
};
});
callback(listData);
}).error(function(err){
console.error(err);
});
},
// Function that gets called when an item is selected
// it's return value gets added to the textarea
onSelect: function(item){
return item.userName;
},
// mode can be append or replace
// here we want replace because the user has already typed
// part of the username
mode: 'replace'
}
]
};
$scope.areaConfig = {
autocomplete: [{
words: ['SELECT', 'UPDATE', 'DELETE', 'INSERT'],
cssClass: 'highlight sqlMain',
autocompleteOnSpace: true
},
{
words: ['WHERE', 'FROM', 'ORDER BY', 'LIMIT', 'JOIN'],
cssClass: 'highlight sqlQuery',
autocompleteOnSpace: true
},
{
words: ['users','messages','friends','events'],
cssClass: 'highlight tables'
}
]
};
autocompleteOnSpace sets the trigger to run even when the user hasn't started typing, so that it already suggests commands. It defaults to
false, which could be useful for other words, in the example the table names.
The configuration options are mostly optional and have sensible defaults:
autocomplete
You can specify here sets of words that will be available on autocomplete.
autocomplete expects an array of objects, each being a different autocomplete rule:
$scope.areaConfig = {
autocomplete: [{
words: [string | RegExp],
cssClass: string,
autocompleteOnSpace: boolean
}
]
};
words is required, it must be an array of either
strings or
RegExp objects. If they are strings they will be available on the autocomplete dropdown, if they are regular expressions they will only be used to apply CSS classes.
cssClass is an optional string with classes that will be set on the elements, you can think of it as syntax highlighting.
autocompleteOnSpace defaults to
false, it determines whether the words on the list will be suggested before the user begins typing a word.
dropdown
This element is a lot more powerful than the autocomplete, it's essentially the same concept, but with custom trigger, list function, and selection functions.
$scope.areaConfig = {
dropdown: [{
trigger: string | RegExp
list: function(match, callback){} | function(callback){},
onSelect: function(item){},
filter: boolean,
mode: 'replace' | 'append'
}
]
};
trigger: This can be either a
string or a
RegExp. In either case, smarArea will call the list function when the user places the cursor after it.
list: This function gets called as soon as the trigger is found. If the trigger is a
string, the only parameter will be (
callback). If the trigger is a
RexExp you'll get (
match,
callback), where
match is the result of the regular expression. In both cases you must execute the callback with one parameter:
list() should not return anything, use the callback instead (This brings async support).
[{display: string, data: Object}, ...]
data is an Object where you can pass information to the
onSelect event.
onSelect: This function gets called when an element is selected from the dropdown. I receives the selected object that you returned on the
list() function (So inside
onSelect you can access
item.data for you custom properties).
filter: Defaults to
false, if set to
true it will add a filtering field to the dropdown.
mode: Either
replace or
append. Use
replace when you want to complete something the user is typing (i.e. user mentions). Use
append when you suggest something that goes after the trigger, without removing the trigger.
The directive doesn't force any styles on the dropdown or textareas so that you can fully integrate it with your design. I would recommend using the stylesheet from the repo, and then modifiying to suit your needs.
This is the only visible element created by the directive,
smart-area doesn't include any styling, it only has some layouting CSS.
The dropdown is generated with the following markup:
<div class="sa-dropdown">
<input type="text" class="form-control"/>
<ul class="dropdown-menu" role="menu" style="position:static">
<li ng-repeat="element in dropdown.content | filter:dropdown.filter" role="presentation">
<a href="" role="menuitem"></a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
As you can see, it uses
bootstrap CSS classes, so if you site uses it you'll be all set.
Otherwise, create CSS styles for:
input.form-control
ul.dropdown-menu (and children)
ul.dropdown-menu a.active
If you want to have the textarea autogrow as user types I recommend using
smart-area coupled with another directive. I'm using angular-elastic on a project and it works nicely with it:
<textarea
name="sampleTextarea"
id="sampleTextarea"
class="form-control code"
ng-model="myModel"
ng-trim="false"
spellcheck="false"
msd-elastic // Directive for autogrowing text areas
smart-area="areaConfig">
</textarea>
By Alejandro U. Alvarez - AGPLv3 License