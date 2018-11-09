Lightweight smart app banner with no jQuery (or any other framework) requirement.
Based on 'jQuery Smart Banner' by Arnold Daniels arnold@jasny.net https://github.com/jasny/jquery.smartbanner
$ npm install --save smart-app-banner
<html>
<head>
<title>MyPage</title>
<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=502838820">
<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=ru.hh.android">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/smart-app-banner/dist/smart-app-banner.css" type="text/css" media="screen">
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="apple-touch-icon.png">
<link rel="android-touch-icon" href="android-icon.png" />
</head>
<body>
...
<script src="node_modules/smart-app-banner/dist/smart-app-banner.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
new SmartBanner({
daysHidden: 15, // days to hide banner after close button is clicked (defaults to 15)
daysReminder: 90, // days to hide banner after "VIEW" button is clicked (defaults to 90)
appStoreLanguage: 'us', // language code for the App Store (defaults to user's browser language)
title: 'MyPage',
author: 'MyCompany LLC',
button: 'VIEW',
store: {
ios: 'On the App Store',
android: 'In Google Play',
windows: 'In Windows store'
},
price: {
ios: 'FREE',
android: 'FREE',
windows: 'FREE'
}
// , theme: '' // put platform type ('ios', 'android', etc.) here to force single theme on all device
// , icon: '' // full path to icon image if not using website icon image
// , force: 'ios' // Uncomment for platform emulation
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
The following commands are available for compiling the project:
|Command
|Result
npm install
|Installs the required dependencies
npm run build
|Builds the application JavaScript.