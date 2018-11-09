Smart App Banner

Lightweight smart app banner with no jQuery (or any other framework) requirement.

Based on 'jQuery Smart Banner' by Arnold Daniels arnold@jasny.net https://github.com/jasny/jquery.smartbanner

Difference

Standalone (no frameworks required)

Different icons/price for iOS and Android

Available as npm-module

Installation

$ npm install --save smart-app-banner

Usage

< html > < head > < title > MyPage </ title > < meta name = "apple-itunes-app" content = "app-id=502838820" > < meta name = "google-play-app" content = "app-id=ru.hh.android" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/smart-app-banner/dist/smart-app-banner.css" type = "text/css" media = "screen" > < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" href = "apple-touch-icon.png" > < link rel = "android-touch-icon" href = "android-icon.png" /> </ head > < body > ... < script src = "node_modules/smart-app-banner/dist/smart-app-banner.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > new SmartBanner({ daysHidden: 15 , daysReminder: 90 , appStoreLanguage: 'us' , title: 'MyPage' , author: 'MyCompany LLC' , button: 'VIEW' , store: { ios: 'On the App Store' , android: 'In Google Play' , windows: 'In Windows store' }, price: { ios: 'FREE' , android: 'FREE' , windows: 'FREE' } }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Development

The following commands are available for compiling the project:

Command Result npm install Installs the required dependencies npm run build Builds the application JavaScript.

See also