Documentation
1.1K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Smalltalk

Simple Promise-based replacement of native Alert, Confirm and Prompt.

Install

npm i smalltalk

API

First things first, require smalltalk with:

const smalltalk = require('smalltalk');

You can also use native version with:

const smalltalk = require('smalltalk/native');

In every method of smalltalk last parameter options is optional and could be used to prevent handling of cancel event and to specify custom button label.

({
    cancel: true, /* default */
});

smalltalk.alert(title, message [, options])

Alert

smalltalk
    .alert('Error', 'There was an error!')
    .then(() => {
        console.log('ok');
    });

smalltalk.confirm(title, message [, options])

Confirm

smalltalk
    .confirm('Question', 'Are you sure?')
    .then(() => {
        console.log('yes');
    })
    .catch(() => {
        console.log('no');
    });

smalltalk.prompt(title, message, value [, options])

Prompt

smalltalk
    .prompt('Question', 'How old are you?', '10')
    .then((value) => {
        console.log(value);
    })
    .catch(() => {
        console.log('cancel');
    });

Use type='password' for password fields:

smalltalk
    .prompt('Question', 'How old are you?', '10', {
        type: 'password',
    })
    .then((value) => {
        console.log(value);
    })
    .catch(() => {
        console.log('cancel');
    });

smalltalk.progress(title, message)

Progress

const progress = smalltalk.progress('Cloud Commander', 'Copy /home/coderaiser -> /home/coderaiser/2');

progress.setProgress(41)
    .catch(() => {
        console.log('abort');
    });

Custom label

You can use custom label passing into options param the buttons specification. For example :

const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');
const OK = 2;
const result = await tryToCatch(smalltalk.confirm, 'Question', 'Are you sure?', {
    buttons: {
        ok: 'Ok Label',
        cancel: 'Cancel Label',
    },
});

if (result.length === OK)
    console.log('yes');
else
    console.log('no');

License

MIT

