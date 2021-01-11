Smalltalk

Simple Promise-based replacement of native Alert, Confirm and Prompt.

Install

npm i smalltalk

API

First things first, require smalltalk with:

const smalltalk = require ( 'smalltalk' );

You can also use native version with:

const smalltalk = require ( 'smalltalk/native' );

In every method of smalltalk last parameter options is optional and could be used to prevent handling of cancel event and to specify custom button label.

({ cancel : true , });

smalltalk.alert(title, message [, options])

smalltalk .alert( 'Error' , 'There was an error!' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'ok' ); });

smalltalk.confirm(title, message [, options])

smalltalk .confirm( 'Question' , 'Are you sure?' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'yes' ); }) .catch( () => { console .log( 'no' ); });

smalltalk.prompt(title, message, value [, options])

smalltalk .prompt( 'Question' , 'How old are you?' , '10' ) .then( ( value ) => { console .log(value); }) .catch( () => { console .log( 'cancel' ); });

Use type='password' for password fields:

smalltalk .prompt( 'Question' , 'How old are you?' , '10' , { type : 'password' , }) .then( ( value ) => { console .log(value); }) .catch( () => { console .log( 'cancel' ); });

const progress = smalltalk.progress( 'Cloud Commander' , 'Copy /home/coderaiser -> /home/coderaiser/2' ); progress.setProgress( 41 ) .catch( () => { console .log( 'abort' ); });

Custom label

You can use custom label passing into options param the buttons specification. For example :

const tryToCatch = require ( 'try-to-catch' ); const OK = 2 ; const result = await tryToCatch(smalltalk.confirm, 'Question' , 'Are you sure?' , { buttons : { ok : 'Ok Label' , cancel : 'Cancel Label' , }, }); if (result.length === OK) console .log( 'yes' ); else console .log( 'no' );

License

MIT