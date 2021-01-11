Simple Promise-based replacement of native Alert, Confirm and Prompt.
npm i smalltalk
First things first, require
smalltalk with:
const smalltalk = require('smalltalk');
You can also use native version with:
const smalltalk = require('smalltalk/native');
In every method of
smalltalk last parameter options is optional and could be used
to prevent handling of cancel event and to specify custom button label.
({
cancel: true, /* default */
});
smalltalk
.alert('Error', 'There was an error!')
.then(() => {
console.log('ok');
});
smalltalk
.confirm('Question', 'Are you sure?')
.then(() => {
console.log('yes');
})
.catch(() => {
console.log('no');
});
smalltalk
.prompt('Question', 'How old are you?', '10')
.then((value) => {
console.log(value);
})
.catch(() => {
console.log('cancel');
});
Use
type='password' for
password fields:
smalltalk
.prompt('Question', 'How old are you?', '10', {
type: 'password',
})
.then((value) => {
console.log(value);
})
.catch(() => {
console.log('cancel');
});
const progress = smalltalk.progress('Cloud Commander', 'Copy /home/coderaiser -> /home/coderaiser/2');
progress.setProgress(41)
.catch(() => {
console.log('abort');
});
You can use custom label passing into options param the buttons specification. For example :
const tryToCatch = require('try-to-catch');
const OK = 2;
const result = await tryToCatch(smalltalk.confirm, 'Question', 'Are you sure?', {
buttons: {
ok: 'Ok Label',
cancel: 'Cancel Label',
},
});
if (result.length === OK)
console.log('yes');
else
console.log('no');
MIT