sma

sma

by Brian Woodward
0.1.1 (see all)

Calculate the simple moving average of an array.

Readme

sma

Please consider following this project's author, Brian Woodward, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save sma

Usage

var sma = require('sma');

API

sma

Calculate the simple moving average of an array. A new array is returned with the average of each range of elements. A range will only be calculated when it contains enough elements to fill the range.

Params

  • arr {Array}: Array of numbers to calculate.
  • range {Number}: Size of the window to use to when calculating the average for each range. Defaults to array length.
  • format {Function}: Custom format function called on each calculated average. Defaults to n.toFixed(2).
  • returns {Array}: Resulting array of averages.

Example

console.log(sma([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9], 4));
//=> [ '2.50', '3.50', '4.50', '5.50', '6.50', '7.50' ]
//=>   │       │       │       │       │       └─(6+7+8+9)/4
//=>   │       │       │       │       └─(5+6+7+8)/4
//=>   │       │       │       └─(4+5+6+7)/4
//=>   │       │       └─(3+4+5+6)/4
//=>   │       └─(2+3+4+5)/4
//=>   └─(1+2+3+4)/4

Attribution

Thanks to @jonschlinkert for simplifying the algorithm. For more moving average modules checkout the related projects below.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

exponential-moving-average: Calculate an exponential moving average from an array of numbers. | homepage

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2018, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on September 12, 2018.

