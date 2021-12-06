国密算法sm2、sm3和sm4的js版。

安装

npm install --save sm-crypto

sm2

获取密钥对

const sm2 = require ( 'sm-crypto' ).sm2 let keypair = sm2.generateKeyPairHex() publicKey = keypair.publicKey privateKey = keypair.privateKey let keypair2 = sm2.generateKeyPairHex( '123123123123123' ) let keypair3 = sm2.generateKeyPairHex( 256 , SecureRandom) let verifyResult = sm2.verifyPublicKey(publicKey)

加密解密

const sm2 = require ( 'sm-crypto' ).sm2 const cipherMode = 1 let encryptData = sm2.doEncrypt(msgString, publicKey, cipherMode) let decryptData = sm2.doDecrypt(encryptData, privateKey, cipherMode) encryptData = sm2.doEncrypt(msgArray, publicKey, cipherMode) decryptData = sm2.doDecrypt(encryptData, privateKey, cipherMode, { output : 'array' })

签名验签

ps：理论上来说，只做纯签名是最快的。

const sm2 = require ( 'sm-crypto' ).sm2 let sigValueHex = sm2.doSignature(msg, privateKey) let verifyResult = sm2.doVerifySignature(msg, sigValueHex, publicKey) let sigValueHex2 = sm2.doSignature(msg, privateKey, { pointPool : [sm2.getPoint(), sm2.getPoint(), sm2.getPoint(), sm2.getPoint()], }) let verifyResult2 = sm2.doVerifySignature(msg, sigValueHex2, publicKey) let sigValueHex3 = sm2.doSignature(msg, privateKey, { der : true , }) let verifyResult3 = sm2.doVerifySignature(msg, sigValueHex3, publicKey, { der : true , }) let sigValueHex4 = sm2.doSignature(msg, privateKey, { hash : true , }) let verifyResult4 = sm2.doVerifySignature(msg, sigValueHex4, publicKey, { hash : true , }) let sigValueHex5 = sm2.doSignature(msg, privateKey, { hash : true , publicKey, }) let verifyResult5 = sm2.doVerifySignature(msg, sigValueHex5, publicKey, { hash : true , publicKey, }) let sigValueHex6 = sm2.doSignature(msgString, privateKey, { hash : true , publicKey, userId : 'testUserId' , }) let verifyResult6 = sm2.doVerifySignature(msgString, sigValueHex6, publicKey, { hash : true , userId : 'testUserId' , })

获取椭圆曲线点

const sm2 = require ( 'sm-crypto' ).sm2 let point = sm2.getPoint()

sm3

const sm3 = require ( 'sm-crypto' ).sm3 let hashData = sm3( 'abc' )

sm4

加密

const sm4 = require ( 'sm-crypto' ).sm4 const msg = 'hello world! 我是 juneandgreen.' const key = '0123456789abcdeffedcba9876543210' let encryptData = sm4.encrypt(msg, key) let encryptData = sm4.encrypt(msg, key, { padding : 'none' }) let encryptData = sm4.encrypt(msg, key, { padding : 'none' , output : 'array' }) let encryptData = sm4.encrypt(msg, key, { mode : 'cbc' , iv : 'fedcba98765432100123456789abcdef' })

解密

const sm4 = require ( 'sm-crypto' ).sm4 const encryptData = '0e395deb10f6e8a17e17823e1fd9bd98a1bff1df508b5b8a1efb79ec633d1bb129432ac1b74972dbe97bab04f024e89c' const key = '0123456789abcdeffedcba9876543210' let decryptData = sm4.decrypt(encryptData, key) let decryptData = sm4.decrypt(encryptData, key, { padding : 'none' }) let decryptData = sm4.decrypt(encryptData, key, { padding : 'none' , output : 'array' }) let decryptData = sm4.decrypt(encryptData, key, { mode : 'cbc' , iv : 'fedcba98765432100123456789abcdef' })

协议

MIT